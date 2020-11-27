Connect with us

Darryl Rouson readies to run again in 2022

The St. Petersburg Democrat filed for reelection this week.

on

After easily winning re-election on Nov. 3, St. Petersburg Democratic Sen. Darryl Rouson is preparing to run again in 2022.

Rouson on Wednesday joined a list of other incumbent senators in opening a campaign account to seek another term, according to the state Division of Elections website. Rouson captured 68.7% of the vote as he defeated unaffiliated candidate Christina Paylan on Nov. 3 in Senate District 19 in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.

Also this week, two Democrats who lost House races Nov. 3 opened campaign accounts to run again in 2022.

Dunedin Democrat Kelly Lynn Johnson, who lost to House Speaker Chris Sprowls in Pinellas County’s House District 65, opened an account to seek what will be an open seat because Sprowls faces term limits.

Meanwhile, Morriston Democrat Barbara Byram, who lost to Williston Republican Rep. Joe Harding in House District 22 in Levy and Marion counties, took the first step toward a rematch with the freshman lawmaker.

District boundaries — and potentially numbers — will change before the 2022 elections because of reapportionment.

___

Republished with permission from the News Service of Florida.

