Marin & Sons hires former legislative assistant Maurico ‘Monty’ Montiel

The Miami-based firm Marin & Sons has hired former legislative assistant Maurico ‘Monty’ Montiel, the firm announced Monday.

“Marin & Sons is pleased to announce that Maurico ‘Monty’ Montiel has joined the firm, where he will focus on the company’s Tallahassee practice, representing clients before the Florida Legislature. He will also be a part of our South Florida lobbying efforts,” the firm wrote in a press release.

“Monty brings with him years of experience in Florida, where he served in various legislative roles assisting lawmakers in both the Florida House of Representatives and the Florida Senate.”

Montiel previously served as a legislative assistant for then-Republican Rep. Carlos Trujillo. He went on to work for then-Republican Rep. Manny Diaz before Diaz left the House for a Senate bid. Diaz brought on Montiel to his Senate team after winning the Senate District 36 contest in 2018.

Montiel’s experience in the Legislature will certainly assist him in his new role working in the firm’s Tallahassee operation and representing clients in meetings with lawmakers. Montiel also has connections to South Florida. Both Trujillo and Diaz, whom Montiel has worked for, are based in Miami-Dade County.

Marin & Sons is a public relations and communications firm. In addition to its Miami office, the firm also has an office in Tallahassee. The firm’s footprint also stretches outside Florida, with offices in New Orleans, Louisiana, Columbia, South Carolina and Washington, D.C.

The firm is well-established in the Florida political scene. It handled several South Florida-based clients running this cycle for Florida House seats and local races, including Republican Bibiana Potestad in House District 105, Republican Demi Busatta Cabrera in House District 114. Two Miami-Dade County Commission candidates — former Pinecrest Mayor Cindy Lerner in District 7 and attorney Marlon Hill in District 9 — were also firm clients.

Marin & Sons represents various types of clients including corporations, non-profits, political candidates and trade associations.