Ashley Moody says $2 million recovered for consumers

Ashley Moody says $2 million recovered for consumers

The money was clawed by price gouging and scams related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said Wednesday the state has recovered about $2 million for consumers after such things as price gouging and scams related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moody’s office said in a news release that it has received about 5,300 contacts from consumers about prices of “essential commodities,” such as face masks and sanitizing supplies, that are covered by a state price-gouging law.

It said it has contacted merchants and online retailers about allegations of price gouging and other wrongdoing.

“Our team is still assisting consumers with extreme price increases for commodities and services related to COVID-19,” Moody said in a prepared statement. “We will continue to work diligently to stop those exploiting this health crisis to target Floridians.”

