Early reactions roll in to SCOTUS decision on Texas election suit

Florida officials are reacting to the Supreme Court’s decision Friday to reject a lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden‘s election victory.

The court’s order was its second this week rebuffing Republican requests that it get involved in the 2020 election outcome and overturn the will of voters as expressed in an election regarded by both Republican and Democratic officials as free and fair. The justices turned away an appeal from Pennsylvania Republicans on Tuesday.

Republican support for the lawsuit and its call to throw out millions of votes in four battleground states based on baseless claims of fraud was an extraordinary display of the party’s willingness to subvert the will of voters.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody joined an amicus brief Wednesday with the Supreme Court supporting the Texas lawsuit. Nine Florida Congressmen — U.S. Reps. Gus Bilirakis, Mario Diaz-Balart, Neal Dunn, Matt Gaetz, John Rutherford, Ross Spano, Michael Waltz, Dan Webster and Ted Yoho — also signed the brief, a majority of the 14 Republicans representing Florida in the House.

Gaetz and Waltz took to Fox News to bemoan the Court’s decision that further slashed the President’s hopes at another four years in the White House.

Gaetz was dismayed by the “deeply disappointing” decision by the high court, noting that in case of interstate disputes, the court has primacy.

“If Georgia were polluting the river,” the Congressman contended, “the Supreme Court would have original jurisdiction.”

In a tweet featuring his Fox News appearance, Gaetz said the decision was an erosion of state lawmakers’ ability to make election law.

“There’s still evidence that needs to be considered. The House may be the last forum available for us to present our arguments,” he wrote.

Like Gaetz, Waltz was impassioned about the President’s plight, and was convinced that “pundits and others have not even read the brief,” which outlined “clear constitutional issues” with which “almost half of attorneys general agree.”

“STOLEN ELECTION,” tweeted Republican State Rep. Anthony Sabatini.

Added the Howey-in-the-Hills lawmaker: “4 states with RINO state legislators (GA, MI, PA, WI) sat back and let the election be stolen in their states — for this they should be immediately tossed out of the party and office … Voters need to keep a watchful eye on who the fighters are, and who the empty suit RINOs are.”

Democrats predictably lauded the Court’s decision.

“Thank you #SCOTUS for showing GREAT WISDOM!” tweeted West Park Democratic State Sen. Shevrin Jones.

“And COURAGE,” replied Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz.

In a brief order, the court said Texas does not have the legal right to sue those states because it “has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections.”