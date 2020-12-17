Connect with us

'We need transparency': Rick Scott calls for Hunter Biden special counsel

U.S. cybersecurity agency warns of ‘grave’ threat from hack
President-elect’s son continues to be a lightning rod.

Following the lead of other Republicans, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott says there “absolutely” must be a special counsel in the case of Hunter Biden.

Biden, the son of President-elect Joe Biden, is the subject of scrutiny for foreign business entanglements that seem to have been family operations and what the Biden transition team calls “tax issues.”

President Donald Trump reportedly is eyeing a dedicated prosecutor to investigate alleged misdeeds.

The Senator, interviewed on the Fox News Channel, said Thursday that a special counsel appointment is necessary to “find out what happened” regarding the Bidens and various deals negotiated in recent years by Hunter.

“Absolutely. We’ve got to find out exactly what happened here,” Scott told host Dana Perino. “We need transparency.”

“We’ve got to understand, number one: What was Hunter Biden doing in the Ukraine? What was he doing in China? How was Joe Biden involved in these things?”

“Americans deserve the facts,” Scott added. “Whatever the facts are, the facts are. If there’s nothing wrong, then that’s great. But put the facts out there and people can make a decision about it.”

Ahead of his separation from Attorney General William Barr, the President said he was “disappointed” in the Attorney General for not pointing out an active federal investigation into Hunter Biden before the November election.

“Who isn’t disappointed,” Trump said. “Joe Biden lied on the debate stage. He said there’s ‘nothing happening, nothing happening.’ Bill Barr should have stepped up.”

The President’s frustration speaks to a disconnect between administration messaging and a much more urgent reelection narrative.

The Trump operation tried to make Hunter Biden a central part of its campaign. The President excoriated the Bidens at rallies for weeks, and surrogates such as former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz also went negative on the President-elect’s son while warming up crowds for the President.

Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at AG@FloridaPolitics.com

