Kevin Chambliss to host Florida City toy drive ahead of Christmas holiday

Freshman Rep. Kevin Chambliss is looking to spread some holiday cheer in Miami-Dade County, as he’ll host a drive-thru toy distribution Wednesday evening.

The event will take place in Florida City just two days before the Christmas holiday. The Covenant Missionary Baptist Church will host Chambliss’ event. The church is located at 1055 NW 6 Ave. in Florida City.

The drive-thru giveaway will begin at 4 p.m. Wednesday and will run through 6:30 p.m., or until all available toys are claimed.

In order to receive a toy, parents must register ahead of Wednesday’s event. Those individuals seeking a toy can email wilsonk@miamidade.gov and are required to provide several pieces of information.

That email must contain the parent’s name, their phone number, the name of the child, the child’s gender and the child’s age.

Parents also must bring a form of ID to the event in order to pick up their reserved toy. Attendees are required to arrive in a car and must wear a mask, per the event’s instructions.

That drive-thru model follows the strategy used for food distribution events throughout the year. Lawmakers who participate in community charity events such as this were forced to adapt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The drive-thru structure allows such events to be carried out safely and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Chambliss is pairing with several organizations in order to run the event. Those include Innovation Conservation, Metro-Dade Firefighters Local 1403, Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue, Minorities Against Injustice, The Gospel Truth and Yola’s Design Studio.

Chambliss, a Homestead Democrat, took over the House District 117 seat from outgoing House Democratic Leader Kionne McGhee. Chambliss won the three-way Democratic primary for the seat in August and did not face a General Election opponent.

The freshman lawmaker has previously worked for several lawmakers including outgoing U.S. Reps. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell and Donna Shalala. He also served as a community liaison for former Miami-Dade County Commissioner Dennis Moss.