Shevrin Jones announces FDEM partnership to vaccinate South Florida residents

Freshman Sen. Shevrin Jones is announcing a new effort co-sponsored by the state to help South Florida seniors get vaccinated.

Jones is partnering with the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) to launch the vaccination push in Broward County. That initiative will go live on Sunday, Jan. 10 at the Koinonia Worship Center in Pembroke Park. The center is located at 4900 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd.

The vaccine will be available only for seniors ages 65 and older at first. Gov. Ron DeSantis has sought to prioritize elderly Floridians, who are often susceptible to the most severe outcomes when infected by the virus, over younger, healthier front-line workers.

Jones represented the region for eight years in the House prior to winning the Senate District 35 seat in November. In a Wednesday statement announcing the new initiative, Jones highlighted the need to help vaccinate minority communities, who have been seriously affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“As we’ve seen throughout this public health crisis, Black communities, and particularly adults over the age of 50, are disproportionately impacted by this deadly virus,” Jones said.

“We must confront this reality head-on to protect the most vulnerable people in our community, and I’m grateful for the Florida Division of Emergency Management’s partnership to help us accomplish that goal.”

Additional details on the vaccine’s availability at the Koinonia Worship Center will be unveiled in the days to come.

The move comes as the Governor on Wednesday announced Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens would help distribute the vaccine as well. Marlins Park in Miami will also serve as a vaccine distribution site.

South Florida has served as the epicenter of the outbreak in the state due to its large population centers and status as a tourist destination. Jones has worked throughout the pandemic to bring relief to those suffering from the virus’s effects and help stem the spread.

Jones himself contracted the virus in the summer before recovering.