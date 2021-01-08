Connect with us

Headlines Presidential

Darren Soto joins call for 25th Amendment ouster of 'treasonous' Donald Trump

Corona Economics Headlines

U.S. loses 140,000 jobs in December, first monthly loss since spring

Headlines

Darren Soto joins call for 25th Amendment ouster of ‘treasonous’ Donald Trump

Soto joins flood of calls for Trump’s removal.

on

Democratic Rep. Darren Soto has joined what is rapidly becoming a nearly universal call among Democrats for the immediate removal of President Donald Trump from office, calling Trump “treasonous.”

Thursday night Soto’s office released a statement in which he joined what is now hundreds of Democratic lawmakers in a call for the 25th Amendment to be invoked by Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet.

Soto also called for impeachment as another option, as a response to an “armed insurrection against our democracy” which he also characterized as a “domestic terrorist attack.”

“Yesterday, our nation experienced one of the darkest days in American history. Incited by President Donald Trump and a group of extremist Republican Members of Congress, domestic terrorists breached our United States Capitol and attacked the very cornerstone of our democracy,” Soto wrote in a statement. “Armed insurrection against our democracy will carry a heavy price. That is why I’m joining my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to call for President Trump’s removal, either by the 25th amendment or impeachment. Whichever the means, we can no longer allow the treasonous President Trump to remain in office another minute.”

His call joins more than 200 others from such lawmakers as Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, and Florida’s Reps. Charlie Crist, Stephanie Murphy, Frederica WilsonVal Demings, Ted Deutch, and Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

Like Soto, many, including Pelosi, Schumer, and Demings also are threatening another impeachment if the Cabinet does not remove Trump.

Some Republicans also have been publicly calling for Trump’s ouster though reportedly there was more GOP pressure being applied privately.

Trump responded late Thursday with a new video attempting to denounce the deadly insurgency he had previously provoked, and conceding that he has lost the election.

At least two of his Cabinet members have resigned rather than consider invoking the 25th Amendment.

Soto, of Kissimmee, was in the House Chamber when rioters stormed into the Capitol building. He took cover and shortly after evacuated to a safe, undisclosed location.

“Hours after this domestic terrorist attack, we returned to the House Chamber to defend the constitution. Early the next morning, we certified Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the next President and Vice President of the United States. Our democracy survived,” he stated in the release.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Sonja Fitch

    January 8, 2021 at 8:32 am

    Absolutely today ! Rep Rutherford and the other goptrump death cult sociopaths that signed on the electoral vote shall be arrested and tried for willingly contributing to sedition! Get out Rep Rutherford!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.