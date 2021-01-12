Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Perry Thurston files bill to teach human trafficking awareness in schools

Headlines South Florida

South Florida adds 4.8K COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations trend upward in Broward, Miami-Dade

Headlines

Perry Thurston files bill to teach human trafficking awareness in schools

The curriculum would include spotting the signs and finding resources for help.

on

One day after Human Trafficking Awareness Day, Sen. Perry Thurston filed a bill that would require Florida schools to educate students on how to spot signs of human trafficking.

The Human Trafficking in Schools bill, SB 554, would add the “dangers and signs” of human trafficking to the current state’s health education requirements.

The bill sets a specific minimum curriculum for human trafficking awareness and goes beyond defining it, by also requiring educators to provide resources.

The curriculum would include how to recognize the signs of human trafficking and direct students to resources at the national, state and local level. It also would require educators to teach the prevalence and nature of human trafficking, strategies to reduce risk and techniques on how to set boundaries and safely ask for help.

In an effort to protect students, the bill would require education on how social media and mobile apps are used for human trafficking.

It also would require education on preventing alcohol, nicotine and drug abuse.

The current state health education curriculum does not require any information on human trafficking.

Thurston filed the bill immediately after the state recognized Human Trafficking Awareness Day by lighting the Capitol blue. 

On Monday, Attorney General Ashley Moody joined anti-trafficking organization “It’s a Penalty,” to warn about the risks as the 2021 Super Bowl approaches in Tampa.

Florida ranks third in the nation in reported cases of human trafficking, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline. Nearly 900 human trafficking cases were reported in Florida in 2019.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at kelly@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Wilton Simpson warns Capitol protests are ‘very likely,’ encourages staff to work remotely