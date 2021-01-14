AT&T Florida donates $25K to AMIkids

AT&T recently made a $25,000 donation to a nationally recognized nonprofit that’s helping families struggling to make ends meet amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The contribution to AMIkids will be used to provide hundreds of Florida families with food, hygiene products and school supplies.

“We cannot thank AT&T enough for their generosity during this difficult time,” AMIkids president and CEO Mike Thornton said. “The youth and families we serve are unfortunately the most vulnerable population during difficult economic times.”

AMIkids distributed the funds to families that the programs serve across the state, identifying potential recipients through a brief application process.

The nonprofit organization serves at-risk youth with 44 local programs in nine state, including Florida. Since 1969, AMIkids has helped more than 140,000 youths transform their lives and guide them towards a bright future.

“The pandemic has unfortunately exacerbated food insecurity for many Florida families which is why it’s so important to support organizations like AMIkids and their mission to empower Florida’s youth,” said Andrew Hall, regional director of external affairs at AT&T Florida.

The past year has seen AT&T announce several charitable contributions aimed at helping the nonprofits supporting Floridians impacted by the pandemic.

AT&T’s charitable arm recently made $10,000 contributions to a pair of Lakeland nonprofits that provide health care services. It has also donated $100,000 the Urban League of Broward County and Urban League of Greater Miami, and donated $70,000 to Volunteer Florida’s Hurricane Sally relief efforts before that.