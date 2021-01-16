Rolling up sleeves after rocky rollout

The state’s rocky rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations came under scrutiny this week, as Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees made the rounds of House and Senate committees.

Sen. Aaron Bean, a Fernandina Beach Republican, chided Rivkees, saying Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration hasn’t been open with the public about the effort to get shots in arms.

During a Senate Health Policy Committee meeting Wednesday, Bean said there is statewide frustration over the vaccine rollout and that state health officials need to provide the public with a “clear direction” about the state’s plans.

“If there is an orderly process that is clear and communicated well, most people are patient — they will wait their turn and know that new supplies are coming. And I can wait my turn. But when there’s no information, and there’s no rhyme or reason who’s getting it, that’s the frustration,” said Bean, who is one of Senate President Wilton Simpson’s top lieutenants and chairs a panel in charge of the health-care budget.

Bean said thousands of people signed up through a Nassau County website to get vaccinated but there was no supply.

More than 4.4 million people age 65 and older qualify for vaccinations under a Dec. 23 executive order issued by DeSantis. But the state has received far fewer doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines than would be needed to vaccinate those seniors — or the broader population. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses to be effective.

Given the math, Rivkees told members of the Senate Health Policy Committee that “it is going to take a while” to get all those who qualify vaccinated. He said the message that needs to be delivered is patience.

“How you convey patience during a pandemic is a very difficult conversation to have. Frankly, it’s heartbreaking,” said Rivkees, who doubles as secretary of the Department of Health.

Republished with permission of The News Service of Florida.