Florida Capitol to illuminate Tuesday in memory of those lost to COVID-19

The Florida Capitol will glow amber on Tuesday to honor the thousands of Americans who’ve lost their lives to the novel coronavirus.

The Capitol lighting comes as part of President-elect Joe Biden‘s inaugural tribute to COVID-19 victims. Coined a “national moment of unity and remembrance,” state capitols and city halls nationwide will illuminate simultaneously with the Lincoln Memorial Reflection Pool in Washington, D.C.

It will be the first-ever lighting around the Reflecting Pool to memorialize American lives lost, a news release said.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried formally requested that Florida participate in the nationwide event. She noted the deaths of 24,136 Floridians and 397,612 Americans.

“As part of President-elect Biden’s and Vice President-elect Harris’ inauguration, state capitols and city halls across America are being lit in recognition of the lives lost to COVID-19,” Fried said. “More than 24,000 Floridians have perished from this pandemic, leaving behind shattered families and communities. It’s my honor to request that Florida’s Capitol be lit in their memory, with hope for brighter days ahead.”

As of Monday, 1,579,281 individuals in Florida have tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic.

Among them, 24,247 Florida residents have died with COVID-19 as have 383 Florida visitors. Additionally, a total of 67,997 individuals have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Biden has vowed to boost coronavirus vaccine supplies and set up new vaccination sites to meet his goal of 100 million shots in 100 days.

It’s part of a broader COVID-19 strategy that seeks to straighten out the nation’s sluggish vaccine rollout.

Biden has called the vaccine rollout “a dismal failure so far,” the Associated Press reported.

“Some wonder if we are reaching too far,” Biden said. “Let me be clear, I’m convinced we can get it done.”

Biden’s plan, in part, would fund the hiring of 100,000 public health workers to focus on encouraging people to get vaccinated and improve contact tracing efforts.

The Biden administration also plans to launch a public education campaign to overcome doubts about vaccination.

Wednesday is Inauguration Day.