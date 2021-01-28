Last Call for 1.28.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

A group representing police, prosecutors, judges and others in the justice system is urging House Speaker Chris Sprowls and Senate President Wilton Simpson to think twice before passing a controversial anti-riot bill.

The Law Enforcement Action Partnership sent the presiding officers a letter this week telling them the proposal (HB 1/SB 484) “is unnecessary to protect public safety” and no more than a “double-up” for the laws already on the books.

The bills would increase legal penalties for violent protesters and make it harder for local governments to cut law enforcement budgets.

LEAP believes the proposal would cause more harm than good.

“It would pit communities against the police, undermining the important work law enforcement is doing to rebuild community trust,” the letter reads. “The right to protest is protected by the First Amendment to the Constitution. Protesters of all political stripes would see this legislation as an attempt to suppress their freedom to protest. And as always, police would be forced to stand on the front lines and enforce this unpopular law.”

The letter is signed by retired Flagler County Sheriff James Manfre, retired Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office Col. David Parrish and law enforcement officer Daniel McDonald.

The legislation is a priority of Gov. Ron DeSantis, who pitched the bill over the summer in response to the protests that broke out across the country in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

In Florida, those protests were largely peaceful.

___

Film Florida launched a fund this week that will help budding filmmakers complete projects.

The Florida Emerging Filmmakers Fund will provide grants ranging from $500 to $1,000 a project to deserving filmmakers needing help for their film projects. The program will also set them up with mentors who can help guide them through the filmmaking process.

“Film Florida is dedicated to nurturing Florida’s filmmakers and we’re excited to launch this new program for those emerging in our industry,” Film Florida President Gail Morgan said.

“The volume of talented Florida filmmakers is immense and Film Florida is committed to nurturing those talents and encouraging them to produce Florida stories. We look forward to adding the Emerging Filmmakers Fund to the stable of resources available to filmmakers.”

Film Florida will put applications before a panel of established industry professionals who will judge the projects and select winners.

All genres are eligible — documentary, dramatic, educational, narrative, animated and experimental. Successful applicants will demonstrate advanced and innovative skills while furthering Film Florida’s goal of creating film and entertainment jobs in the state.

The Florida Emerging Filmmakers Fund is the association’s third grant/scholarship program. It also hosts The Don Davis Film Finishing Fund, which provides cash and in-kind production services to filmmakers in order to finish their films. Additionally, Film Florida hosts The Sara Fuller Scholarship, which was created in recognition of organizations that support Film Education.

More information about the Florida Emerging Filmmakers Fund, The Don Davis Finishing Fund or The Sara Fuller Scholarship is available at FilmFlorida.org.

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 1,656,697 FL residents (+11,190 since Wednesday)

— 30,897 Non-FL residents (+233 since Wednesday)

Origin:

— 13,658 Travel related

— 621,550 Contact with a confirmed case

— 18,589 Both

— 1,002,900 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 71,535 in FL

Deaths:

— 26,456 in FL

Evening Reads

Quote of the Day

“We wouldn’t have been able to do this, I think, without trusting Floridians and supporting their right to earn a living, supporting rights of businesses to operate. We’ve led on so many things. We want to be the leader in the post-COVID environment.” — Gov. Ron DeSantis, announcing his $96.6 billion budget recommendation.

Bill Day’s Latest

Breakthrough Insights