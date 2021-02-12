Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.12.21

Hearts & flowers — Sunday is Valentine’s Day, the annual celebration of romance, jewelry, cards and candy. And despite a shady origin story from the Romans, the day devoted to love has evolved over centuries into a colossal occasion, with spending to match — an average of $165 per person, according to the National Retail Federation. That will make 2021 the second-highest Valentine’s Day in terms of expected spending (quite a feat, considering it’s a holiday largely curtailed by COVID-19).

But commercialism is not the point; it never was. Valentine’s Day gives us all an opportunity to reflect on the people we hold dear and cherish the most important relationships in our lives — something even a global pandemic can’t restrain.

Love will always find a way.

___

In other notes:

— No masks? Who cares, because football! When reporters asked Gov. Ron DeSantis about scenes from Tampa of maskless revelers celebrating the Bucs’ Super Bowl victory, he didn’t have much to say about it except to criticize the media for asking about it and launch into a rant rife with whataboutism. So, we fixed it for him. Here’s what the Governor *should* have said.

— St. Pete mayoral race highlights the trouble with pay to play in local politics: St. Petersburg City Council member Darden Rice has raised about $320,000 in her bid for Mayor. Included in that are several contributions from businesses and special interests with a vested interest in city business. Some contributions coincided with votes Rice took that benefited some of her donors. In addition, some donors have now exceeded $5,000 in contributions to her political committee, raising questions about whether her campaign finance violates the spirit of a reform measure she championed. Read the details here.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@GovRonDeSantis: The recent report that the [Joe] Biden administration is considering restricting the travel of Floridians is completely absurd, especially when Biden allows illegal aliens to pour across our southern border. We won’t allow Floridians to be unfairly targeted for political purposes.

—@ChrisSprowls: With over 3% of our K-12 student population missing from public schools during the COVID-19 pandemic, I am calling on Districts to locate these children and re-enroll them. We must work together to ensure every student has access to the high-quality education they deserve.

—@Mike_Grieco: I’m with @ChrisSprowls on this one. Luckily, I’ve been told that a large portion of those numbers come from Kindergartners whose parents held them out vs. Kids whose matriculation was interrupted.

—@DanDaley: The same constituents that elect local leaders also elect state and federal officials. If your best argument is to raise the specter of imaginary socialists, I think your idea might be in trouble …

—@SteveLemongello: For a brief moment, it seemed like medically vulnerable Floridians under 65 would be able to get shots through Walmart. But — even though it’s a federal program with no state contracts — it apparently deferred to DeSantis’ policy of 65+ only, besides HC workers. So, no dice.

—@mkraju: GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville, who was elected to his Senate seat in part because of [Donald] Trump‘s strong support in his Alabama bid, told me this when asked if he’d support Trump in four years if he ran again. “I’m not going to do that. We won’t go that far. A little hypothetical there.”

—@slisker: .@POTUS Biden says he has issued a proclamation that “it shall be the policy of my Administration that no more American taxpayer dollars be diverted to construct a border wall.” This ends the 2019 Trump-era natl. emergency on the southern border.

—@DeFede: Miami Mayor @FrancisSuarez will meet with @POTUS Joe Biden tomorrow at the White House as part of a bipartisan group of elected officials to discuss Biden’s $1.9 Trillion COVID relief bill.

—@WalshFreedom: I may be politically homeless, and I probably can’t ever get elected to anything again, but I’m so fucking glad I left the Republican Party a year ago.

— DATELINE TALLAHASSEE —

“Wilton Simpson weighs in on current, hot-button issues” via Michael D. Bates of The Citrus County Chronicle — If he was a typical politician, Simpson said he would be concerned about grabbing a sound bite on Fox News or getting a headline in the newspaper. He said that it’s a way politicians go about keeping their name out there and preparing for the next election. But Simpson is not a typical politician. Rather than have it all about him or make disparaging remarks about others, it’s about what’s the best long-term interests of his constituents, he said. And right now, that constituent base is the entire state of Florida. Simpson, elected last month President of the Florida Senate, is a quiet, unassuming egg farmer from Trilby’s rural community in east Pasco County. His laid-back attitude has won him accolades from colleagues and has contributed to his meteoric rise in politics.

“Lawmakers, elections officials propose allowing ‘super’ voting sites” via Christopher Cann of WUFT — Florida lawmakers and election officials are proposing to allow “super” voting sites intended to make casting in-person ballots more convenient for voters and less costly for counties in the days leading up to future elections. Super voting sites, or “early voting on steroids,” as Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen calls them, allows county elections offices to continue early-voting procedures through Election Day. Republican Sen. George Gainer of Panama City filed SB 774, making super-voting sites optional for counties across the Sunshine State. Rep. Thomas Maney, a Fort Walton Beach Republican, filed an identical bill, HB 635, in the House. Early voting begins at least 10 days before any state or federal office election.

“Lawmakers push to remove Confederate leaders’ birthdays from public holidays; add Juneteenth” via Issac Morgan of Florida Phoenix — Florida’s list of legal holidays includes Confederate leaders’ birthdays and racist events in history, and Democrats in the state Legislature say it’s time to get rid of them, once and for all. In the 2021 Legislative Session beginning March 2, state lawmakers are not only pushing for legislation to end public holidays such as Confederate figures Robert E. Lee and Jefferson Davis and Confederate Memorial Day, but attempting to add Juneteenth as a public holiday. On June 19, Juneteenth marks a significant time in history, when the remaining enslaved African Americans in the United States were granted freedom in 1865.

Manny Diaz bill would keep remote learning past current school year — SB 1228 by Sen. Diaz would allow students to continue attending school virtually beyond the current school year. As reported by Andrew Atterbury of POLITICO Florida, the bill asks the Department of Education to create rules allowing for the continued use of e-learning and count online attendance in the same manner as in-person attendance. “I see it as another school choice option within the public schools,” the Hialeah Republican said. Currently, about two-thirds of Florida students are attending school in person. The bill would also create a new category for school absences related to tech problems.

“Chris Sprowls encourages schools to find, re-enroll missing school children” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics — House Speaker Sprowls sent a letter to school superintendents on Thursday, stressing the need to find and re-enroll Florida students who’ve vanished from classrooms amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to an October survey cited by Sprowls, full-time student membership has decreased by more than 87,000 students statewide. That number translates to more than 3% of Florida’s student population, Sprowls said. He encouraged school districts to utilize social services and law enforcement to locate the students and return them to the classroom.

“Higher threshold proposed for constitutional amendments” via The News Service of Florida — An effort to make it harder to change the Florida Constitution is back in the Legislature. Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, a Doral Republican, filed a proposal Thursday that would ask voters in 2022 to require future constitutional amendments to receive support from two-thirds of voters to pass. Currently, constitutional amendments can pass with 60% of the vote. An identical proposal was filed last month in the House by West Palm Beach Republican Rep. Rick Roth. Similar proposals began moving in House and Senate committees in 2019 before stalling in both chambers. The Republican-controlled Legislature in recent years has taken steps to make it harder to pass constitutional amendments, with backers pointing to what they consider a proliferation of ballot proposals.

Bob Rommel condemns ‘political threats’ at committee meeting — Rep. Rommel reiterated his condemnation of political threats to influence lawmaker votes. “When we step inside the Capitol, we are to examine and debate the merits of legislation on behalf of our constituents and in light of our values and governing principles. No one should ever threaten my colleagues with political threats. We will always encourage public participation in these debates, but there is no place for reckless attempts at intimidation.” The statement came a day after lobbyist and former Rep. Jason Steele said lawmakers who voted for the vacation rental preemption bill would be “jeopardizing [their] political career.”

“House seeks to tie school money to enrollment” via The News Service of Florida — House Republican leaders in the upcoming budget will seek to base public school funding on “actual enrollment,” after the state made a change this year that helped bolster districts financially during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a letter Thursday to school superintendents, House Speaker Chris Sprowls, a Palm Harbor Republican, wrote that the House would try to end a temporary system of funding districts based on enrollment projections and resume tying money to “actual enrollment in those schools.” Districts typically are funded based on the number of students who receive face-to-face instruction.

“Blaise Ingoglia entering 2021 Session with a record of conservative leadership” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Republican Rep. Ingoglia is a conservative favorite who isn’t afraid to buck the establishment. Since entering the political scene in 2007, Ingoglia has walked the walk and talked the talk. He has a knack for motivating a room, a committee, heck, even a party. This results-oriented problem solver started when he took on excessive spending in local government and unseated the career, tax-and-spend Hernando County commissioners that refused to offer property tax relief. “I’m a firm believer that good conservative policy translates into good politics,” Ingoglia said. “That’s why you see me not only standing up for these policies but getting things done.”

FHCA urges lawmakers to support workforce initiatives — The Florida Health Care Association wants lawmakers to approve legislation (HB 485/SB 1132) to make the Personal Care Attendant Program permanent. The program is currently set to expire alongside the COVID-19 state of emergency. “COVID-19 has taken a physical and emotional toll on our health care heroes in long-term care. We appreciate Sen. [Aaron] Bean and Rep. [Sam] Garrison for recognizing the opportunities the PCA program will afford our state. It gives out-of-work Floridians an entry point into the long-term care profession and can help our nursing centers attract and retain new talent to ensure they’re ready to meet the needs of our state’s growing senior population,” said Emmett Reed, FHCA Executive Director.

Police chiefs back anti-swatting bill — The Florida Police Chiefs Association threw its support Thursday behind bills (HB 371/SB 1234) that would up penalties for “swatting.” The FPCA President Jeff Pearson said, “The practice of ‘swatting’ happens when individuals falsely report a crime in the hopes of sending law enforcement, especially Special Weapons & Tactics (SWAT) forces, to an intended target’s residence or place of business. Unfortunately, this practice has become more frequent, and its effects more expensive and destructive, both for the public and the law enforcement officers unwittingly put into those dangerous situations. The Florida Police Chiefs Association fully supports SB 1234 and HB 371, and commends Sen. Jim Boyd and Rep. Chuck Brannan for sponsoring legislation to combat this emerging public safety issue.”

“Lobbying compensation: The Fiorentino Group clears $2.6M in 2020” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — The Fiorentino Group earned an estimated $2.6 million in lobbying pay last year, according to newly filed compensation reports. Founding partner Marty Fiorentino and lobbyists Davis Bean, John Delaney, Joseph Mobley, Mark Pinto, and Shannan Schuessler represented nearly 70 clients for all or part of last year. The Fiorentino Group’s top-paying legislative clients were the City of Jacksonville and the Florida Court Clerks and Comptrollers, both of which paid $100,000 for the firm’s services. Flagler Hospital followed at $90,000 and eight more clients showed up at the $60,000 level. Flagler Hospital topped the firm’s executive branch report, where it again showed up at the $90,000 level. At a combined $180,000, it was The Fiorentino Group’s most lucrative contract last year.

“Lobbying compensation: Meenan collects $610K in 2020 pay” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — Founding partner Tim Meenan and lobbyists Karl Rasmussen, Joy Ryan and Alan Williams earned an estimated $610,000 last year lobbying the state Legislature and executive branch. They represented 38 clients for all or part of last year. The lead executive branch client was America’s Health Insurance Plans at $40,000 for the year, followed by 10 others at the $20,000 level. AHIP also topped the legislative reports, where it was marked down for another $20,000. Nationwide Insurance and Prime Therapeutics also paid Meenan PA $20,000 for legislative lobbying work. Meenan, recognized as one of the “Best Companies to Work for in Florida” by Florida Trend, could have earned as much as $1.2 million if each of their contracts paid top dollar.

— STATEWIDE —

“Jobless claims plummet in Florida as travel concerns remain” via Jim Turner of News Service of Florida — The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday estimated 17,621 first-time jobless claims were filed in Florida during the week that ended Feb. 6, down from 69,140 the prior week. The latest figure is the lowest since March, when massive job losses began as the COVID-19 pandemic hammered the state. But the nearly 75% drop in week-to-week unemployment claims came as American Airlines announced plans to furlough more than 1,000 workers in Miami and as the White House reportedly is considering new travel restrictions focused on areas affected by variants of COVID-19. Also, a survey from the AAA auto club indicated that 60% of Floridians remain uncomfortable traveling.

“Jimmy Patronis encourages New York Stock Exchange to relocate to Florida” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics — Patronis on Thursday urged the New York Stock Exchange to relocate to Florida, marking the CFO’s latest Hail Mary in a series of ambitious invitations. The letter, addressed to NYSE President Stacey Cunningham, comes as New York’s Legislature contemplates a transfer tax on the sale of securities. The move, Patronis contends, would have severe consequences. Transfer tax or not, Patronis noted that New York professionals are already flocking to the Sunshine State. He highlighted Florida’s lower taxes, fiscal health and low crime rate. What’s more, Florida shares the same timezone with New York, a factor that would “ease the transition for the rest of the financial world,” Patronis wrote.

“Blueberry ruling gives Nikki Fried the blues” via News Service of Florida — Agriculture Commissioner Fried expressed disappointment Thursday that the U.S. International Trade Commission ruled blueberries are not being imported in large enough numbers to harm the domestic industry. In a prepared statement, Fried said the ruling shows “greater reforms” are needed, and she expects Florida’s congressional delegation to propose a measure again to “provide access to effective trade remedies for all seasonal producers.” She added, “The data proves that Florida’s seasonal growers have suffered hundreds of millions of dollars in economic injury from foreign blueberry imports.” Fried this month testified before the commission that Mexico’s market share of blueberries was up 2,100% since 2009, while blueberries grown in Florida were down 38% since 2015.

“Democrats, agriculture groups celebrate Fried’s White House partnership” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — Democrats and agriculture and cannabis group leaders are praising Fried‘s partnership with the Biden administration on a broad spectrum of issues. The 30-page plan, FDACS Biden-Harris Administration Partnership Plan: Keeping Florida & America Growing, outlines 40 areas where the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services can collaborate with the White House and federal agencies such as the U.S. departments of Agriculture, Energy and Commerce. Policy suggestions range from water and rural broadband issues to cannabis, diversity and more. Florida Politics first reported the partnership between FDACS and Biden’s White House last week. Fried is Florida’s lone statewide-elected Democrat and a Florida Cabinet member.

“‘Grim Reaper’ attorney in hot water over comments” via Dara Kam of News Service of Florida — A three-judge panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal on Friday asked the Bar to consider imposing sanctions against Santa Rosa Beach lawyer Daniel Uhlfelder because of an appeal he filed in a lawsuit that sought to force DeSantis to close the state’s beaches during the pandemic. Responding to the decision, Uhlfelder, who has traveled throughout the state in a macabre costume of the Grim Reaper to criticize DeSantis, made comments that appeared in the Tallahassee Democrat, prompting the appeals court on Monday to go further and direct Northwest Florida State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden “to file a motion to discipline” Uhlfelder for “putatively unprofessional conduct.”

— 2022 —

“The GOP cheat code to winning back the House” via Ronald Brownstein of The Atlantic — Democrats face a daunting future of severe Republican gerrymandering that could flip control of the House in 2022 and suppress diverse younger generations’ political influence for years to come, according to a new study released today. Those findings underscore the stakes in Democrats’ efforts to pass national legislation combating such electoral manipulation. The four big states to watch are Texas, Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina, where the GOP enjoys complete control over redistricting, says Michael Li, a senior counsel at the for Justice and the author of the new report on how congressional redistricting could unfold. “Those four states, which are seat-rich and where Republicans control the process, could decide who controls the next Congress,” he said.

“NRCC will ‘absolutely’ support Republicans who backed impeachment, finance chair says” via Shia Kapos of POLITICO — Rep. Darin LaHood, a vocal ally of Donald Trump, said Thursday that the campaign arm of House Republicans won’t seek to punish members of the conference who supported impeaching the former president. The Illinois Republican was named finance chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee on Wednesday, just as the organization unveiled its strategy for retaking the House after the party made a surprisingly strong showing in the 2020 election. Capturing the chamber in 2022, LaHood said in a phone interview, is a prize worth more than threatening to starve fellow Republicans of precious campaign cash.

“Jason Pizzo, potential 2022 gubernatorial candidate, nets $500K donation” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Democratic Sen. Pizzo landed a $500,000 donation from Tristar Products, a New Jersey-based marketing company behind various cooking aids, gardening tools and other products. That gives Pizzo more than $535,000 in available cash between his campaign and PC accounts. For now, Pizzo is running for reelection in SD 38. However, he may have larger plans on his mind as he’s been rumored as a potential Democratic candidate for Governor. It’s still early in the process, but Democrats will be laser-focused on fielding a candidate who can turn around the party’s fortunes following a dismal 2020 cycle and potentially unseat incumbent Republican DeSantis.

— CORONA FLORIDA —

AARP data shows nursing death rate nearly doubled over the holidays — The COVID-19 death rate among Florida nursing home residents nearly doubled between Dec. 20 and Jan. 17 compared to the previous reporting period, according to data on AARP’s newly released Nursing Home Dashboard. Florida recorded 405 nursing home deaths — or 7.2 deaths per 1,000 residents — during the most recent reporting period. This represents an increase from 4.4 deaths per 1,000 residents in the Nov. 15 to Dec. 20 report. “The devastation this pandemic has brought to nursing home residents and their families has dramatically illustrated that fundamental reforms must be made in Florida nursing homes and to the long-term care system. We cannot lower our guard,” AARP Florida state director Jeff Johnson said.

“Defiant Ron DeSantis blasts Joe Biden administration amid report of travel limits” via Gary Fineout of POLITICO — DeSantis on Thursday lashed out at the Biden administration, promising that the state would strongly and swiftly oppose any attempts to block Americans from traveling to the Sunshine State. DeSantis’ comments were in response to a Wednesday story by McClatchy that quoted an unnamed White House official saying the administration was considering imposing domestic travel restrictions, including on Florida, to stem the transmission of a new COVID-19 variant that is rapidly spreading in the state. DeSantis’ office declined to immediately comment following the news conference on whether they have had any discussions with anyone from the Biden administration about potential travel restrictions.

Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association says travel ban is ‘bad policy’ — FRLA President and CEO Carol Dover echoed Gov. DeSantis and Sen. Rubio in criticizing travel restrictions being considered by the White House to curb the spread of COVID variants. “While we believe public safety is paramount, our members have done everything in their power to go above and beyond sanitation and safety procedures to keep guests and employees safe during this unprecedented time,” she said. “Instituting travel restrictions to Florida is not only bad policy but would erase the small steps toward recovery that Florida hotels and restaurants have made. Our state relies on visitors to keep people employed, fund state and local government, and remain state income-tax-free.”

— CORONA LOCAL —

“South Florida tops 9.6K COVID-19 deaths, continues trend of 30+ daily deaths” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — South Florida’s tri-county area has now seen more than 9,600 people die after contracting the coronavirus, setting a grim mark as the state and nation continue to ramp up vaccine distribution. Florida inched close to that total Wednesday, when the state documented 31 new COVID-19 deaths. Thursday’s Department of Health report showed another 43 deaths across Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. That puts the tri-county area at 9,601 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began. Thursday’s death toll is also the 19th day out of the past 21 days the region has seen at least 30 deaths, though the COVID-19 infection rate does continue to fall.

“‘Mark of the devil’: Some Hispanic pastors contribute to vaccine skepticism in Miami” via Lautaro Grinspan of the Miami Herald — A pastor at a Hispanic church in Homestead raised concerns about the implications of getting vaccinated against COVID-19, warning his congregation about the “mark of the beast” and the specter of a “satanic, totalitarian” government coming to power. At times, images of horned beasts and microchips inserted inside peoples’ bodies with syringes were projected on a big screen behind him. Albert Ixchu, a founding pastor of the Iglesia Fraternidad de Fe — the Brotherhood of Faith Church — made his comments during a Sunday sermon delivered on Jan. 17, a streaming video of the Spanish-language service shows. Ixchu is just one of several pastors at evangelical churches across Miami-Dade County sharing their skepticism about the vaccine.

“Palm Beach County’s vaccination success could mean fewer doses” via Jane Musgrave of the Palm Beach Post — With Palm Beach County one of the leaders in the state for vaccinating seniors, DeSantis made it clear Wednesday that additional COVID-19 vaccines would be sent to other counties that are struggling to keep up. Noting that roughly 47% of Palm Beach County residents over the age of 65 have received at least one dose of the two-shot vaccine, DeSantis said more vaccines would be sent to counties that have inoculated 25% or less of their seniors. “Some of the counties that are doing well, they didn’t get an 85% increase because, you know what, they’re doing well under the existing regimen,” he said of the thousands of additional doses that were being sent to Sarasota County.

“Hillsborough superintendent spotted not wearing mask at Bucs parade after advising staff to wear them” via Liz Crawford — Party and pandemic just don’t mix. That’s why Tampa Bay leaders decided to hold a “socially distant boat parade” to celebrate the Buccaneers’ historic victory in Super Bowl LV. Fans lined the Riverwalk Wednesday to watch the champions float by. The mayor asked people who came out to wear a mask and do their best to keep a distance between themselves and others. However, members of the team did not wear face coverings. Another notable maskless face was Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent Addison Davis. By Wednesday night, there was chatter online among teachers about Davis at the crowded celebrations.

“School Valentine’s Day exchanges: A tale of quarantines and cancellations” via Leslie Postal of The Orlando Sentinel — The Valentine’s Day cards and candies sit in quarantine at Lost Lake Elementary School in Clermont, dropped off early in the week and expected to sit undisturbed until Friday afternoon when teachers wearing gloves will hand them out. In the coronavirus age, every school activity gets scrutinized as a possible vector for spread, and the traditional exchange of Valentine’s treats and trinkets was no exception. Because of COVID-19 concerns, Orange County Public Schools banned them entirely this year. In the Lake, Osceola and Seminole county school districts, administrators decided schools could hold Valentine’s exchanges but with extra precautions.

“Florida man pleads guilty after purchasing Lamborghini with PPP loans” via Joe Mario Pedersen of The Orlando Sentinel — David T. Hines pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of wire fraud, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. As part of his plea agreement, Hines admitted he fraudulently sought millions of dollars in PPP loans through applications to an insured financial institution on behalf of different companies. Investigators found Hines submitted fraudulent loan applications with numerous false and misleading statements about the companies’ payroll expenses. As a result of his applications, Hines was approved for $3.9 million. Authorities found Hines purchased the Italian sports car for $318,497.

— CORONA NATION —

“‘Overwhelm the problem’: Inside Biden’s war on COVID-19” via The Associated Press — The meetings begin each day not long after dawn. Dozens of aides report in, coffee in hand, joining Zoom from agency headquarters, homes, or even adjacent offices. The sessions start with the latest sobering statistics meant to focus the work and offer a reminder of what’s at stake: new coronavirus cases, people in hospitals, deaths. But they also include the latest signs of progress: COVID-19 tests administered, vaccine doses shipped, shots injected. Where the last administration addressed the pandemic with the vernacular of a natural disaster — using FEMA’s mantra of a “federally supported, state-managed and locally executed” response — President Biden’s team is borrowing from the Pentagon and the doctrine of overwhelming force.

“Biden says U.S. will have enough vaccine for 300 million people by end of July” via Isaac Stanley-Becker, Lena H. Sun and Laurie McGinley of The Washington Post — Biden said the federal government had purchased 100 million more doses from Pfizer and German company BioNTech, as well as 100 million more from Moderna, using options built into existing contracts with those companies. The new deals don’t immediately expand access to shots, which remain in short supply throughout much of the country. They primarily serve to prevent a shortfall later in the year by increasing supply by 50%, bringing the total to 600 million doses. Because both products are two-dose regimens, that will be enough to vaccinate 300 million people fully. An estimated 260 million people in the United States are currently considered eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine, though trials involving children could widen the pool.

“CVS, Walgreens to begin delivering COVID-19 vaccines on Friday” via Nathan Bomey of USA Today — Within days, you might be able to get a vaccine from your local pharmacy. After weeks of vaccine distribution being largely limited to hospitals, health systems and local health departments, COVID-19 vaccines are poised to roll out at major pharmacies throughout the country, including the nation’s two largest chains, CVS and Walgreens. While state-determined eligibility and availability will remain limited for the time being, experts say they’re hopeful that the nation’s established network of pharmacies will help speed up distribution amid consternation over the pace of the rollout so far.

“Anthony Fauci predicts ‘open season’ for vaccinations by April” via The Washington Post — Dr. Fauci struck a hopeful tone about the availability of vaccinations for the general public in the coming months, predicting an “open season” on getting vaccinated by April. “As we get into March and April, the number of available doses will allow for much more of a mass vaccination approach, which is really much more accelerated than what you’re seeing now,” he said Thursday on NBC’s “Today Show.” “By the time we get to April, that will be what I would call, for better wording, ‘open season,’ namely virtually everybody and anybody in any category could start to get vaccinated,” he said.

“When will kids be able to get COVID-19 vaccines?” via Alexander Tin of CBS News — Students as young as first grade might be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by September, White House chief medical adviser Fauci predicted in an interview Thursday. Fauci cited clinical trials now underway in the U.S. from vaccine developers Pfizer and Moderna to test the safety and efficacy of the doses in children. Based on the initial research, the FDA authorized use of the Pfizer vaccine for recipients 16 and up. Moderna’s shots are authorized for ages 18 and up. Fauci said in the interview, “We’re in the process of starting clinical trials in what we call age de-escalation, where you do a clinical trial with people 16 to 12, then 12 to 9, then 9 to 6.”

“CDC says quarantine from COVID-19 exposure not necessary for vaccinated people” via Ernie Mindell and Robin Foster of The South Florida Sun-Sentinel — “Fully vaccinated persons who meet criteria will no longer be required to quarantine following an exposure to someone with COVID-19,” the U.S. CDC said in updated guidance posted Wednesday on its website. There was one caveat: At least two weeks must have passed since the second shot because it takes that long to build full immunity. But the CDC says it’s not known how long protection lasts, so people who had their last shot three months ago or more should still quarantine if they are exposed or show symptoms, the agency added.

— CORONA ECONOMICS —

“U.S. jobless claims fall slightly to 793,000 with layoffs high” via Christopher Rugaber of The Associated Press — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell slightly last week to 793,000, evidence that job cuts remain high despite a substantial decline in new confirmed viral infections. Last week’s total declined from 812,000 the previous week, the Labor Department said Thursday. That figure was revised higher from the previously reported 779,000. The numbers point to a still-elevated number of layoffs. Before the virus erupted in the United States in March, weekly applications for jobless aid had never topped 700,000, even during the Great Recession.

“How much rent relief will I get? You’re more likely to get help if you’re white and live in rural America.” via Romina Ruiz-Goiriena and Aleszu Bajak of USA Today — Nearly 40 million Americans behind on rent and threatened with eviction have been waiting on aid from the federal government for nearly a year. Many believed help was on the way after Congress passed on Dec. 21 $25 billion in rental assistance that was supposed to pay rental arrears — in some cases covering up to 12 months of back rent. But the Emergency Assistance Rental Program won’t benefit all Americans equally. The government payments will overwhelmingly benefit white Americans living in less populated states even though most Americans and most Americans affected by the pandemic and the recession live in the most populated states.

“Smaller cakes, shorter dresses, bigger diamonds: The pandemic is shaking up the $73 billion wedding industry” via Abha Bhattarai of The Washington Post — When the pandemic upended their wedding plans in June, Kristine Vejar and Adrienne Rodriguez moved everything online: dress shopping, cake-cutting, even the vows. “We decided, what is there to lose? Let’s get married, and we can have a big party next year,” said Vejar, 43, who co-owns a yarn shop and natural dye studio in Oakland with Rodriguez. The shift not only allowed them to share their special day with 150 friends and family but it also “means we’re not $10,000 in debt right now.” While the pandemic has led to a flurry of engagements, it also has put in limbo much of the wedding industry — a $73 billion market, according to data research firm IBISWorld.

— MORE CORONA —

“Courtship in the time of COVID-19 moves at its own warp speed” via Brin-Jonathan Butler of Bloomberg — We had our first date on a frigid Feb. 13 a year ago. It was at a little Spanish restaurant near my place in Washington Heights in Upper Manhattan, 17 days before Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a news conference announcing the first case of COVID-19 in New York. By the end of March, the state would lose more than 1,000 lives and become the epicenter of a global health crisis. Emma drove in from a town in Connecticut that I’d never heard of before. After she arrived and sat down, she told me as an icebreaker that her most serious boyfriend had dumped her on Valentine’s Day. She teased that the holiday was canceled.

“‘All we’re doing right now is purely to stay alive’: Indoor dining has its risks, but can its return save NYC restaurants?” via Ryan W. Miller of USA Today — At first, the time away from work was a welcome break. Some days before the COVID-19 pandemic, he was on his feet for 12 hours, also working in catering when jobs arose. Now, things are dragging on. “Unemployment does not scratch the surface of the money we used to make,” he said. Swenson is one of the thousands of workers in New York City’s beleaguered restaurant industry hoping to get back to a semblance of normal as indoor dining in the city reopens this week. Last month, Cuomo announced that restaurants and bars could allow guests back inside at 25% capacity on Valentine’s Day and then on Monday moved up the date to Friday.

“How a ‘whip-smart’ Broward high schooler got a spot on Biden’s COVID-19 health equity panel” via Brooke Baitinger of The South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Vincent Toranzo was 5 years old when he fell “in love with America,” with politics, public service, and helping people. Toranzo, the only student appointed to the panel, joins a select group of doctors, public health experts, lawyers and other professionals, tasked with ensuring that the nation’s pandemic response is fair to all groups, especially those hit hardest by COVID-19. The Health Equity Task Force was created to shape the response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has had a disproportionate effect on those most vulnerable, especially Black and brown populations. The group will give recommendations to help inform the COVID-19 response and recovery.

— PRESIDENTIAL —

“‘Some minds may be changed.’ Biden, White House staff address Donald Trump impeachment trial” via Bailey Aldridge of the Miami Herald — Biden spoke out Thursday about Trump’s impeachment trial after he and White House staff had previously stayed silent on the matter. “I think the Senate has a very important job to complete, and I think my guess is some minds may have been changed, but I don’t know,” Biden, who said he only saw news coverage of the trial, told reporters. On Wednesday, House impeachment managers showed previously unseen footage from the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol as evidence while they recounted the events that led up to the attack and the riot itself, when a mob in support of Trump stormed The Capitol.

“Building the big one: Behind the scenes of Biden’s $1.9 trillion bet” via Phil Mattingly of CNN — For all of Biden’s talk of bipartisanship, Democrats now had the power to move their top priority without a single Republican vote. It was the same situation as 2009 when the Barack Obama administration rushed to pass a relief package during his first month in office. Back then, Democrats lowered the size of the plan to garner some Republican support, a decision many of them came to regret during the slow recovery that followed. At $1.9 trillion, the American Rescue Plan is second only in size to last year’s $2.2 trillion CARES Act. When it was first unveiled to the public on January 14, the Republicans and even some Democrats assumed that Biden’s nearly $2 trillion moonshot was an opening offer.

— EPILOGUE: TRUMP —

“‘He can do this again’: Ted Lieu warns of future attacks on democracy” via Barbara Sprunt of NPR — House impeachment manager Rep. Lieu, a California Democrat, directly rebutted one of the Trump defense team’s key claims during his arguments on Day Three of the Senate impeachment trial: that the trial is politically motivated by Democrats who are concerned about running against Trump in 2024. “You know, I’m not afraid of Donald Trump running again in four years. I’m afraid he’s going to run again and lose because he can do this again,” he said. “No one is saying here that President Trump cannot contest the election. Of course, he can,” Lieu said. “But what President Trump did, as his former chief of staff explained, was different. It was dishonorable, it was un-American, and it resulted in fatalities.”

“Trump’s team to take only one day for defense” via Rebecca Ballhaus of The Wall Street Journal — Trump’s lawyers plan to use only one of their two allotted days to rebut House Democrats’ allegations that Trump incited the Jan. 6 riot at The Capitol, Trump adviser Jason Miller said Thursday. The defense team, like the House impeachment managers, has 16 hours to make its case. Democrats are slated to wrap up around 6 p.m. Thursday, and Trump’s team will begin Friday afternoon. It’s unclear how late the defense team will go Friday. The abbreviated arguments mean the Senate would likely hold a question-and-answer period Saturday. If the House managers don’t seek to call witnesses, the Senate vote on whether to convict or acquit the former President could come as early as this weekend.

“The GOP Senators likely to vote for Trump’s conviction” via Alexander Bolton of The Hill — Senators say as many as a half-dozen GOP lawmakers could vote with Democrats to convict Trump for inciting an insurrection Jan. 6 after the powerful presentations by impeachment managers, including chilling footage of the attack on The Capitol. That would not be enough to secure a conviction, but it would be the largest bipartisan Senate majority in history for a presidential impeachment vote. Here are the six GOP Senators seen as being in play: Mitt Romney of Utah, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Susan Collins of Maine, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana.

“Tommy Tuberville told Trump that he couldn’t talk during the Capitol siege because security had just evacuated Mike Pence from the Senate chamber” via Oma Seddiq of Business Insider — Tuberville said Wednesday that he told former President Trump about security removing former Vice President Pence from the Senate chamber during the Capitol siege. The Alabama Republican spoke to Trump on January 6 as rioters had breached the Capitol, but Tuberville said he had to cut the phone call short amid the chaos. “He didn’t get a chance to say a whole lot because I said ‘Mr. President, they just took the vice president out, I’ve got to go,'” Tuberville told reporters.

“Now out of office, Trump may have to face tax questions” via Jonathan O’Connell, David A. Fahrenthold and Jeff Stein of The Washington Post — Once his impeachment trial concludes and former President Trump returns to his business, he will face some obvious challenges, such as declining real estate income and investigations from New York authorities. But he may also have to finally face two tax issues that have been simmering in the background, either of which experts say could carry significant consequences should they materialize now that he is out of office. One is a massive income tax refund Trump received before entering office, according to The New York Times, one that has quietly been under a yearslong review by the Internal Revenue Service and a little-known congressional panel, the Joint Committee on Taxation.

“For decades, Trump bullied Palm Beach to get his way. Now he’s determined to make it his home.” via Manuel Roig-Franzia of The Washington Post — The love-hate relationship between Trump and Palm Beach — a history speckled with lawsuits, wars over everything from airplane flight patterns to a preposterously enormous American flag, and occasional periods of detente — is once again being tested this week as the town’s reluctant officials are being pressed to decide whether he can call Mar-a-Lago his home during his post-presidency. Horrified preservationists and Trump antagonists say Trump’s assurance long ago at a town council meeting that he wouldn’t live at Mar-a-Lago, and the agreement he signed to make the estate a private club, prevent him from living there, as he’s done since leaving the White House on Jan. 20.

“Trump was sicker than acknowledged with COVID-19” via Noah Weiland, Maggie Haberman, Mark Mazzetti and Annie Karni of The New York Times — Trump’s prognosis became so worrisome before he was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center that officials believed he would need to be put on a ventilator, two of the people familiar with his condition said. They said he was found to have lung infiltrates, which occur when the lungs are inflamed and contain substances such as fluid or bacteria. Their presence, especially when a patient is exhibiting other symptoms, can be a sign of an acute case of the disease. They can be easily spotted on an X-ray or scan, when parts of the lungs appear opaque, or white. Trump’s blood oxygen level alone was cause for extreme concern, dipping into the 80s.

“How leading anti-Trump group Lincoln Project ignored a crisis in its ranks” via The Associated Press — Last June, the Lincoln Project was on a high. Led by several prominent former Republican consultants, its slickly produced ads attacking Trump made it perhaps the best known of the so-called Never Trump organizations. The group tried to claim a higher moral ground in an effort to purge Trump from the GOP. Money flowed in by the tens of millions of dollars from donors eager to help. But within the organization, a grave threat was emerging. In June 2020, members of the organization’s leadership were informed in writing and subsequent phone calls of at least 10 specific allegations of harassment against co-founder John Weaver, including two involving Lincoln Project employees.

“Dozens of former Republican officials in talks to form anti-Trump third party” via Tim Reid of Reuters — Dozens of former Republican officials, who view the party as unwilling to stand up to Trump and his attempts to undermine U.S. democracy, are in talks to form a center-right breakaway party. The early-stage discussions include former elected Republicans, former officials in the Republican administrations of Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush and Trump, ex-Republican ambassadors and Republican strategists, the people involved say. More than 120 of them held a Zoom call last Friday to discuss the breakaway group, which would run on a platform of “principled conservatism.”

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Should Florida, with more seniors, get more vaccines? Congresswoman calls for a change” via Alex Daugherty of the Miami Herald — Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy wants Biden to change the federal government’s allocation of COVID-19 vaccines to prioritize senior citizens, arguing that the current system of sending vaccines based on each state’s adult population is flawed. “Seniors in America are the most likely to die or suffer severe health consequences from COVID-19 and therefore have the most urgent need for the vaccine, alongside front-line workers, educators, and individuals with certain underlying health conditions,” Murphy wrote in a letter to Biden and shared with the Miami Herald. “My request is simple and rooted in science: adjust the vaccine distribution formula to increase COVID vaccine allotments in states, like Florida, with disproportionately high numbers of seniors.”

“Parkland families took a stand on Marjorie Taylor Greene. Miami Republicans responded” via Alex Daugherty of the Miami Herald — Stand With Parkland needed to deliver a message to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and they turned to Miami Republican Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart to do it. For the last three years, the group representing 15 of the 17 victims’ families of the nation’s deadliest high school shooting has focused almost exclusively on school safety. It’s an issue that doesn’t garner wall-to-wall cable news coverage or dominate political campaigns, but Stand With Parkland’s approach enabled the group to introduce legislation and build trust among lawmakers from both parties — particularly members of Congress from Florida. But the nation’s biggest political story was now colliding with their school safety work.

— CRISIS —

“Rioters acted on Trump’s ‘order,’ Democrats say in trial” via Lisa Mascaro, Eric Tucker, Mary Clare Jalonick and Jill Colvin of The Associated Press — House Democrats prosecuting Trump’s impeachment said Thursday the Capitol invaders believed they were acting on “the President’s orders” to stop Biden’s election, arguing it was the culmination of the defeated President’s pattern of spreading false and violent rhetoric that will continue to vex American politics if left unchecked. The prosecutors described in stark, personal terms the horror faced that day, some of it in the very Senate chamber where Trump’s trial is underway. They displayed the many public and explicit instructions Trump gave his supporters — long before the White House rally that unleashed the deadly Capitol attack as Congress was certifying Biden’s victory. Five people died in the chaos and its aftermath.

“Justice Department says an Oath Keepers leader waited for Trump’s direction before Capitol attack” via Katelyn Polantz of CNN — The Justice Department is now making clear that a leader among the Oath Keepers paramilitary group believed she was responding to the call from Trump himself. “As the inauguration grew nearer, [Jessica] Watkins indicated that she was awaiting direction from President Trump,” prosecutors wrote in a filing Thursday morning. This is the most direct language yet from federal prosecutors linking Trump’s requests for support in Washington, D.C., to the insurrection’s most militant aspects. Prosecutors in the filing argue to keep Watkins in jail pending trial. She was arrested several weeks ago and has been indicted on a charge of conspiracy and other charges related to The Capitol riots.

— LOCAL NOTES —

“Ahead of spring break in South Beach, City Manager says he won’t ‘tolerate anarchy’” via Martin Vassolo of the Miami Herald — Last year, COVID-19 shut spring break down early in South Beach. The pandemic hasn’t gone away, but police believe this year’s party will run longer than ever before — and they’re doing what they can to keep everyone on their best behavior. On Wednesday, Miami Beach Commissioners voted in favor of a seven-week plan to blanket the Beach with police and code officers, limit parking in South Beach, and create a buffer zone between the city’s entertainment district and the residential South of Fifth neighborhood. The plan is the city’s latest attempt to curb parties and late-night drinking — activities that city leaders have blamed on crime in the city’s world-famous entertainment district.

“Joe Carollo wins appeal in dispute over $125K contract for Miami observation wheel firm” via Joey Flechas of The Miami Herald — An appeals court has ordered the dismissal of a lawsuit that accused Miami Commissioner Carollo of breaching a 2016 consultant contract he had with a company behind the Skyviews Miami Observation Wheel. Carollo briefly worked with a Skyviews affiliate, Platinum Advisors, under a $125,000 contract before running for office in 2017. At a 2019 commission meeting, Carollo pressured the company to share more of the wheel’s future revenues with the city. The wheel has since been built on city land leased to Bayside Marketplace. The wheel proprietors said Carollo violated his previous consulting contract because he had insider knowledge of its sales projections.

“The future of Miami-Dade’s coast: tall walls, landscaped barrier islands or both?” via Alex Harris of the Miami Herald — Politicians and residents of Miami-Dade County are mostly on board with the now-$6-billion federal proposal to protect the vulnerable coastal community from future storm surge strengthened by climate change. They like the idea of elevating thousands of private homes, floodproofing thousands of businesses and the county’s hospitals, fire and police stations. The one concept nobody in Miami-Dade wants? Installing flood-protection walls — in some places up to 20 feet high — along the coast of Biscayne Bay. An alternative vision — released this week and promoted by Miami-Dade, Miami and private businesses — would be an even more radical redevelopment of the Biscayne Bay coast.

“Palm Beach County Democrats at odds as some back ex-Republican for mayoral seat” via Wendy Rhodes of The Palm Beach Post — A hotly contested mayoral race is dividing Palm Beach County Democrats, leading to allegations that colleagues are being duped, if not turning their backs on the party. And last week, it prompted a doubling-down on “loyalty oaths” by the party’s county leadership. At issue is that some Democratic precinct leaders are supporting a former Republican for mayor of Delray Beach. At least seven precinct leaders throughout the county have spoken out in favor of Tracy Caruso, who changed her voter registration from Republican to no party affiliation one day after registering her Delray mayoral candidacy in November.

“Why Related Cos. is buying affordable senior residences from diocese in downtown West Palm” via Tony Doris of The Palm Beach Post — New York’s Related Cos., while developing office towers, luxury apartments and hotels in West Palm Beach, is moving to further infuse itself into the city’s real estate market in an unexpected way, by buying a set of low-income senior residences. The developer’s Related Affordable affiliate said this week it reached an agreement to purchase St. Andrews and St. James residences from The Diocese of Southeast Florida. The company said it hoped to close on the apartment towers, near the downtown waterfront, in six to eight months and maintain them as federally subsidized, affordable units. Buyer and seller have agreed not to disclose the price in advance.

“3 years later, Parkland school shooting trial still in limbo” via Curt Anderson of The Associated Press — It’s been more than 1,000 days since a gunman with an AR-15 rifle burst into a Florida high school, killed 17 people and wounded 17 others. Yet, with Valentine’s Day on Sunday marking the three-year milestone, the trial of 22-year-old Nikolas Cruz is in limbo. One reason is the coronavirus, which has shut court operations down and made in-person jail access difficult for the defense. Another is the sheer magnitude of the case, with hundreds of witnesses from Feb. 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. The case could have been all over by now. Cruz’s lawyers have repeatedly said he would plead guilty in exchange for a life sentence.

“Seizing on Miracle Mile turmoil ‘an effective election strategy’ for Coral Gables candidates” via Samantha J. Gross and Andres Viglicci of The Miami Herald — Amid an unprecedented building boom in The City Beautiful, a proposal to spur new development throughout Coral Gables’ iconic commercial corridor is stirring up nervous energy in activists and residents, just in time for election season. With Election Day barely two months away, candidates for Mayor and City Commission have seized on the controversy around a plan to encourage new construction on the city’s famous Miracle Mile by tweaking its zoning laws. They have turned the issue into a political football, frustrating city officials and creating skepticism among voters jaded by years of anti-development campaign rhetoric.

“Nick Sortal: Longtime journalist turned Plantation city maverick” via Carol Brzozowski of Florida Politics — If Plantation Council member Sortal has his way, the Broward County city will move from a strong mayor to a city-manager form of government. As the city’s population approaches 100,000, putting it among the 30 largest in Florida, Sortal believes it’s time. “The city was formed in 1953,” he says. “We’ve never even had a charter review. We still have only ‘him’ language. We finally got a charter review committee in 2018. We reviewed the charter, but didn’t get it on the ballot for 2020 because of COVID.

“Winter Park City Commission/Chamber of Commerce feud deepens” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — The Winter Park City Commission appeared Thursday to be moments from adjourning a special meeting with hope that hard feelings with the Chamber of Commerce could be smoothed out during a workshop they hoped to arrange. And then a Chamber representative spoke. That hope appeared replaced by another layer of indignation for four Winter Park City Commissioners, after lobbyist Derek Bruce took Commission Chair Todd Weaver‘s invitation to speak before they adjourned. And then Bruce tried to redefine their concern. Thirty-five minutes later, Weaver and fellow Commissioners Marty Sullivan, Carolyn Cooper, and Sheila DeCiccio appeared even angrier.

— TOP OPINION —

“The Trump impeachment evidence” via The Wall Street Journal editorial board — Whether a former President ought to be subject to an impeachment trial is a matter of constitutional debate. Whether it’s prudent, if acquittal appears likely, is a related question. But wherever you come down on those issues, the House impeachment managers this week are laying out a visceral case that The Capitol riot was a disgrace for which Trump bears responsibility. Instead of bowing to dozens of court defeats, Trump escalated. He falsely claimed Pence could reject electoral votes and stop Democrats from hijacking democracy. He called his supporters to attend a rally when Congress would do the counting. His speech was timed to coincide with action in The Capitol, and then he directed the crowd down Pennsylvania Avenue.

— OPINIONS —

“This state prosecutor is against DeSantis’ anti-protest bill” via Andrew Warren for The South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The “Combating Violence, Disorder and Looting and Law Enforcement Protection Act” advancing through the Florida Legislature is an assault on our democracy. Not only does it fail to advance public safety, but it also addresses none of the urgent policy needs of our communities. Florida will soon pass 30,000 deaths and 2 million infections from COVID-19. More than 600,000 Floridians are looking for work. Our schools desperately need help sorting out funding issues. Our government’s priorities should reflect these issues. It is bizarre and alarming that DeSantis and legislative leaders introduced this “anti-protest bill” as House Bill 1, their top priority for the legislative session.

“Capitol rioters searched for Nancy Pelosi in a way that should make every woman’s skin crawl” via Monica Hesse of The Washington Post — As rioters made their way through the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, some went looking for House Speaker Pelosi. The “Nancy” part is intentional. Footage shows us that the rioters were also looking for male lawmakers; they were looking for Vice President Mike Pence. They referred to him as “Pence,” not “Mike.” They yelled his name instead of cooing it. They wanted to show they were angry with him. Some women have heard their own first names called out in this singsong tone. After watching the newly released footage from The Capitol siege, it is hard to imagine a man, woman, or nonbinary individual inside The Capitol who did not fear for their lives that day. But to be a woman in The Capitol then meant fearing for your safety in a specific way.

— ALOE —

“South Florida’s Super Bowl prankster did it for clicks and cash” via Fred Grimm of The South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Think of his monumental feat as Yuri Andrade’s Mount Everest. Instead of an Alpine parka, Yuri wore an immodest, undersized, one-piece woman’s swimsuit, pink, with a thong behind bisecting his hairy buttocks. Thus garbed, before a television audience of 91.629 million, Andrade achieved “the greatest moment of my life.” The most profitable, minus the $1,000 bail Yuri and his accomplice posted after a night in jail. Andrade, as you might recall, if you were still awake for the second half, was the interloper who disrupted Sunday’s Super Bowl. But don’t confuse him with streakers of old, who in ill-considered moments of drunken spontaneity scampered across America’s playing fields.

“Raptors remaining in Tampa through end of NBA season” via Eduardo A. Encina of The Tampa Bay Times — The Toronto Raptors will continue to call Tampa their temporary home through the remainder of the NBA season, the team announced Thursday. The coronavirus pandemic has not improved enough for the Raptors to play their home games in Toronto due to Canadian travel restrictions that force nonessential personnel to quarantine when traveling from the U.S. That means that the Raptors will play the home part of their second-half schedule, which runs from March 11 to May 16, at Amalie Arena. They will play 19 games at home and 16 on the road in the second half.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Celebrating today is “The Marchitect,” Marc Reichelderfer, inarguably one of the top political consultants working in Florida.

___

