Ron DeSantis warns ‘lockdowner’ Joe Biden not to ‘target Florida’

Florida’s Governor continued this weekend to rail against a potential travel ban floated by the Joe Biden White House, calling the President a “lockdowner” looking to target the Sunshine State.
“Biden is a lockdowner. His advisers are lockdowners. Lockdowns don’t work,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis, who went on to make a vow to the administration and allies.
“We’re not turning back and they will not be able to get away with targeting Florida.”
Gov. Ron DeSantis made the comments Sunday on the Fox News Channel’s Sunday Morning Futures, again responding to a Miami Herald report in which unnamed Biden Administration sources mulled travel restrictions targeting the state’s prevalence of the B.1.1.7 strain of COVID-19.
The Governor says the travel ban trial balloon was tantamount to a “political attack against Florida” intended to “punish a state that is doing it better than what his experts have recommended.”
Though the Biden administration has tried to distance itself from the concept since (though not with the President himself coming out and saying it won’t happen), an exploitable opening has been created nonetheless for DeSantis and other Florida Republicans looking to score points against the Democratic administration.
DeSantis, who has been messaging aggressively against the proposition, was given ample time by host Maria Bartiromo to make an anti-administration indictment without pushback, and in addition to attacking “lockdowner” Joe Biden, he also went after “lockdown states that are putting people out of business.”
The Governor noted, regarding the B.1.1.7 variant, that “this strain is in blue states. They don’t talk about doing anything with blue states,” again decrying what he called a “draconian travel restriction with no basis in the Constitution” that have yet to be formally proposed.
DeSantis found the scenario especially ironic given his claim that undocumented immigrants at the southern border aren’t being “screened at the border for COVID because it’s all political.”
“They’re not doing any COVID tests, they’re just coming into the communities,” DeSantis groused.
“This stinks to high heaven,” he added.
Beyond all that, the Governor had some advice for Biden’s team, who has contended that the Trump Administration had left a shell of a plan for fighting the virus.
Saying that Trump’s Operation Warp Speed “did a great job,” DeSantis advised Biden to “stop blaming your predecessor, stop playing politics.”
“Let’s work together,” DeSantis advised.
RBE2004
February 14, 2021 at 12:22 pm
DeathSantis needs to shut down the politics and get to work getting the population vaccinated. Florida has done a horrendous job protecting its citizens.
Karellen
February 14, 2021 at 12:34 pm
How dare Biden trust scientists when deciding what is the best way to deal with this new variant!
If memory serves me correctly way back in March DeathSentence had checkpoints set up in the panhandle to stop people coming in from La.
An executive order for all residents arriving from N.Y.,N.J. and Ct. to self-isolate for 14 days also comes to mind. Hypocrisy much?
When the new strain of Covid gets a firm foothold in Fl.the Ronster will either have to redouble his Covid data suppression efforts or begin restrictions again. Wanna bet which way he goes?
James Robert Miles
February 14, 2021 at 12:44 pm
DeSatan can not be trusted because he is still up Trump’s butt and he continues to live there which will be his undoing!
Ron Ogden
February 14, 2021 at 12:45 pm
You folks just loved it when the Dems/media concocted stories about Donald Trump and spent all Sunday mornings bashing him, and now you wriggle and writhe when a Republican busts Biden for something he actually said and has not walked back yet. Oh, the double standard! Where are the Dem members of Congress, who could so very easily say to their constituents “we won’t let Bidey do it”? Haven’t said it yet, have they?
Goldhoarder
February 14, 2021 at 1:23 pm
DeSantis is a great governor. Great to see a politician standing up for the people instead of big pharma and big tech. Biden and the democrats are totalitarians. Hell bent on destroying the middle class and bringing about Bill Gates’s Davos supported “Great Reset”
Bunni
February 14, 2021 at 1:56 pm
Super hypocritical considering he locked out New Yorkers and people from Louisiana! Like everyone has said. Get to work vaccinating the residents!
Raffa
February 14, 2021 at 2:02 pm
Governor DeSantis has & will do a great job. Im a Floridian, work in a senior community. DeSantis is doing the very best.Send him more vaccines. People are working & actually enjoying their lives. We in Florida are happy. Biden should follow our lead.
Sonja Fitch
February 14, 2021 at 2:04 pm
Duffus Desantis is willingly slaughtering Floridians! Stay out of Florida unless you are ready to sacrifice your life to Nazi herd immunity! Duffus Desantis is doing Fing notin to slow the curves of covid and its mutants. Stay away from Florida!