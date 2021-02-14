Ron DeSantis warns ‘lockdowner’ Joe Biden not to ‘target Florida’

Florida’s Governor continued this weekend to rail against a potential travel ban floated by the Joe Biden White House, calling the President a “lockdowner” looking to target the Sunshine State.

“Biden is a lockdowner. His advisers are lockdowners. Lockdowns don’t work,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis, who went on to make a vow to the administration and allies.

“We’re not turning back and they will not be able to get away with targeting Florida.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis made the comments Sunday on the Fox News Channel’s Sunday Morning Futures, again responding to a Miami Herald report in which unnamed Biden Administration sources mulled travel restrictions targeting the state’s prevalence of the B.1.1.7 strain of COVID-19.

The Governor says the travel ban trial balloon was tantamount to a “political attack against Florida” intended to “punish a state that is doing it better than what his experts have recommended.”

Though the Biden administration has tried to distance itself from the concept since (though not with the President himself coming out and saying it won’t happen), an exploitable opening has been created nonetheless for DeSantis and other Florida Republicans looking to score points against the Democratic administration.

DeSantis, who has been messaging aggressively against the proposition, was given ample time by host Maria Bartiromo to make an anti-administration indictment without pushback, and in addition to attacking “lockdowner” Joe Biden, he also went after “lockdown states that are putting people out of business.”

The Governor noted, regarding the B.1.1.7 variant, that “this strain is in blue states. They don’t talk about doing anything with blue states,” again decrying what he called a “draconian travel restriction with no basis in the Constitution” that have yet to be formally proposed.

DeSantis found the scenario especially ironic given his claim that undocumented immigrants at the southern border aren’t being “screened at the border for COVID because it’s all political.”

“They’re not doing any COVID tests, they’re just coming into the communities,” DeSantis groused.

“This stinks to high heaven,” he added.

Beyond all that, the Governor had some advice for Biden’s team, who has contended that the Trump Administration had left a shell of a plan for fighting the virus.

Saying that Trump’s Operation Warp Speed “did a great job,” DeSantis advised Biden to “stop blaming your predecessor, stop playing politics.”

“Let’s work together,” DeSantis advised.