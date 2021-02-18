Connect with us

Corona Economics

Jobless claims drop below 19K last week

Corona Economics Headlines

From city halls, the plea for COVID-19 aid is bipartisan

Corona Economics

Jobless claims drop below 19K last week

The state processed the fewest jobless claims in a single week since the pandemic began.

on

Florida drew an estimated 18,982 first-time unemployment claims last week. The estimate from the U.S. Department of Labor for the week ending Feb. 13 represented the lowest total for a single week since the coronavirus pandemic began nearly a year ago.

The federal agency initially estimated Florida received 17,621 new jobless applications during the week that ended Feb. 6. However, the agency revised that total to 21,710 in the numbers released Thursday.

Nationally, the department estimated 861,000 first-time unemployment claims were filed last week. The national estimate was an increase of 13,000 from the week ending Feb. 6. The national estimate for the week ending Feb. 6 had initially been 793,000, but was moved up to 848,000 in the latest count.

For Florida, the first two weeks of February have been a noticeable improvement as the state received 131,958 claims over the final two weeks of January.

With the pandemic hammering businesses, Florida has paid out nearly $22.5 billion in state and federal unemployment assistance to 2.28 million applicants since March 15. Florida’s unemployment rate in December stood at 6.1 percent, with a January rate slated to be released March 15.

_____

Republished with permission from The News Service of Florida.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.