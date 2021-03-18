Sixty Days for 3.18.21 — A prime-time look at the 2021 Legislative Session

Sixty Days — A prime-time look at the 2021 Legislative Session:

The Last 24

Here's your nightly rundown.

Shields up. A measure (SB 72) to shield businesses and health care providers from COVID-19 liability suits cleared the full Senate with a party-line vote.

Right to Farm. Legislation (SB 88) protecting farming operations from nuisance lawsuits cleared the full Senate with a 37-1 vote.

Buzzkill. Legislation (HB 1455) that would establish maximum caps for THC levels in Florida’s medical cannabis program is now one step from the House floor.

Forever home. A bill (SB 80) giving a “massive overhaul” to how and where the state places children within the child welfare system cleared the Senate with a unanimous vote.

Road to nowhere. The Senate Appropriations Committee signed off on a bill (SB 100) repealing former Senate President Bill Galvano’s signature toll roads plan.

‘Intellectual diversity.’ Legislation (SB 264) to survey the political leanings among Florida college and university faculty is headed to the Senate floor

Adios CRC? The Senate is set to vote on a proposal (SJR 204) asking voters whether to abolish the Constitution Revision Commission.

Zip it. A bill (HB 529) requiring a moment of silence in public schools passed the full House mostly along party lines.

Cheers! The full Senate passed a bill (SB 46) to reduce restrictions on craft distilleries, which lawmakers say will place it on a level playing field with other states.

Air support. Legislation (SB 44) to expand law enforcement’s use of drones passed the Senate unanimously.

Fair warning. A bill (HB 1157) that would require free-standing hospital emergency rooms to inform patients that they are not urgent care centers cleared its second committee in the House.

To be continued. A bill (SB 76) that would overhaul Florida’s property insurance laws was postponed after a committee debate went into overtime.

A familiar tale. An extensive ethics reform bill sailed through its first committee, mimicking its journey in the House over the past four years.

Better access. A bill (HB 701) aimed at boosting access to behavioral health care earned swift approval from the House Health and Human Services Committee.

In memoriam. A House bill (HB 217) renaming the Southeast Coral Reef Ecosystem Conservation Area after the late Rep. Kristin Jacobs is one step closer to passage.

Stop the presses. The full House OK’d a bill (HB 35) that would allow local governments to publish legal notices online instead of in a local newspaper.

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 1,957,314 FL residents (+4,993 since Wednesday)

— 36,803 Non-FL residents (+100 since Wednesday)

Origin:

— 15,530 Travel related

— 765,930 Contact with a confirmed case

— 21,149 Both

— 1,154,705 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 82,997 in FL

Deaths:

— 33,219 in FL

Vaccinations:

— 6,993,528 Doses administered

— 4,570,538 Total people vaccinated

— 2,016,673 First dose

— 130,875 Completed one-dose series (+10,130 since Wednesday)

— 2,422,990 Completed two-dose series (+47,300 since Wednesday)

Quote of the Day

“How many emails did you get from people in your districts saying, ‘Please cap THC, we must do this.’ You didn’t get any. There is no point. There is no point to any of this.” — Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, speaking against the THC cap bill (HB 1455).

3 Questions

The American Property Casualty Insurance Association outlined its top legislative priorities in Florida, which focus on implementing meaningful reforms to rein in widespread lawsuit abuse, protect consumers from rising costs, and help address the challenges facing Florida’s homeowners insurance market.

Florida Politics: What do you mean by lawsuit abuse?

APCIA: Florida’s legal environment is one of the worst in the country. Widespread legal abuse, skyrocketing settlements, and exorbitant attorney fees have had significant consequences in the insurance marketplace and made it challenging for companies to hold the line on costs. As part of our efforts to improve the litigation environment in Florida to the benefit of consumers, APCIA will pursue time-limited demand legislation to stop abusive trial lawyer tactics that seek to increase litigation and prevent insurers from settling claims.

Florida Politics: Any specific bills you’re watching that deal with lawsuit abuse?

APCIA: As the legislature considers bills Senate Bill 54 and House Bill 719 to repeal Florida’s no-fault auto insurance system, strong bad faith reform is a critical component. Repealing Florida’s no-fault auto insurance system without addressing much-needed bad faith reforms could lead to higher costs for consumers and increased litigation.

Florida Politics: What’s the issue with the property insurance market?

APCIA: Florida property insurers are grappling with billions in recent losses from natural disasters and out-of-control litigation costs. As a result, many homeowners across the state are seeing significant increases in insurance costs. This Session, APCIA will support and advocate for solutions, such as Senate Bill 76 and House Bill 305, that address the challenges in the property insurance market and rein in abuses in the system.

SB 76 and HB 305 contain critically needed reforms that will significantly reduce excessive attorney fee awards, adjust the claims filing deadline to within two years of a loss, and address widespread abuses in the roofing industry. These good bills will help alleviate some key pressure points existing in Florida’s insurance market, help keep homeowners insurance costs reasonable, and help create a healthy and sustainable insurance marketplace in the state for the benefit of consumers.

Lobby Up

As anyone with a feline friend knows, it’s nigh impossible to get them in front of a vet without needing a bottle of Bactine and roll of gauze — and not for the cat.

That might change if lawmakers approve legislation (HB 911/SB 1370) to allow veterinarians to offer telemedicine services.

So far, the proposals have been met with a warm reception. Given the pandemic, it could help all kinds of pets, even dogs, which often see the trip as a great way to meet some friends and score some treats.

The House bill, sponsored by Rep. James Buchanan, has already cleared its first committee while the Senate bill, sponsored by Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, has cleared two with near-unanimous support.

The bill also has support from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), one of the foremost organizations concerned with animal welfare. They see it as a way to help families get accessible, affordable health care for their pets.

ASPCA has worked alongside the sponsors to craft the bill with help from the team at Rutledge Ecenia. Corrine Mixon is the firm’s lead on the issue, with Andrew Rutledge also signed on as a lobbyist.

There are some quibbles with the bill, mostly regarding prescriptions. Pet meds, after all, are mostly the same as human medications — including pet painkillers, and anxiety drugs.

To quell them, the Senate bill was amended to block prescriptions for controlled substances unless the veterinarian had previously established a relationship with the pet and the owner via an in-person visit.

More routine medications, such as topical flea medicine, could be prescribed without ever breaking out that dreaded carrier.

The Next 24

The Revenue Estimating Conference will hold three meetings. The first, at 8:30 a.m., will focus on outlooks for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund, the Tobacco Settlement Trust Fund and the State School Trust Fund. At 9 a.m. REC will analyze the fiscal impact of proposed legislation. At 2 p.m., REC will discuss issues related to the highway-safety system. The meetings will be held in Room 117 of the Knott Building.

Full committee agendas, including bills to be considered, are available on the House and Senate websites.