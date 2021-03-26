March 26, 2021
Influence MagazinePodcasts
   

Gov. DeSantis reappoints Ben Gibson to State Board of Education
Ben Gibson has served on the State Board of Education since 2017.

Haley BrownMarch 26, 20214min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

COVID-19 liability protection measure heads to Governor’s desk

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate unveils 2021 $95B budget proposal

HeadlinesInfluence

Nikki Fried, Democrats, activists slam anti-riot bill passage in House

Ben Gibson
Gibson has served on the State Board of Education since 2017.

Gov. Ron DeSantis reappointed Ben Gibson to the State Board of Education Friday.

Gibson has served on the State Board of Education since 2017. His reappointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

Thank you @GovRonDeSantis for the appointment to the State Board of Education! Honored to serve Florida’s students, parents, and teachers. Because of your leadership we will continue to make Florida the best in the nation for education. @richardcorcoran @EducationFL,” Gibson wrote in a tweet.

Gibson currently is a partner at Shutts & Bowne in Tallahassee. His statewide practice is focused on government, political, and corporate clients, involving government affairs, appellate, litigation and administrative matters. When Gibson was hired in 2018 Micky Grindstaff, Shutts’ managing partner, said Gibson “brings a wealth of Florida executive, legislative and political experience to Shutts.”

Gibson served as deputy general counsel and assistant general counsel to former Gov. Rick Scott for nearly five years. Under Scott, Gibson oversaw legal issues relating to the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, the Department of Management Services, the Department of State, the Agency for State Technology, the Department of Lottery, and the Department of Education, among others.

Gibson was also general counsel to the Republican Party of Florida for the last two election cycles, and served as an attorney and staff director in the Florida House. Gibson is also a member of the First District Court of Appeal Judicial Nominating Commission.

He was recognized in INFLUENCE magazine in 2020 as one of Florida’s 100 most influential people in Florida politics where he was described as the “go-to advisor for the GOP.”

Gibson is a University of Florida and Florida State alumnus. He earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from UF and attended law school at FSU.

The Board of Education oversees the Department of Education and directs the education of the state’s students in K-12 and at public colleges and universities. The Board helps formulate educational policy by making recommendations to the Legislature and the Commissioner of Education.

The group has seven members, including the Commissioner of Education.

Post Views: 25

Haley Brown

Haley Brown is a capitol reporter for FloridaPolitics.com. Her background includes covering the West Virginia Legislature for a regular segment on WVVA-TV in Bluefield called Capitol Beat. Her reporting in southern West Virginia also included city issues, natural disasters, crime, human interest, and anchoring weekend newscasts. Haley is a Florida native. You can reach her at haleyibrown@gmail.com.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSenate unveils 2021 $95B budget proposal

nextCOVID-19 liability protection measure heads to Governor's desk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories

    Florida expands vaccine access: 40 and over starting Monday, all adults Apr. 5