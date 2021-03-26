Gov. DeSantis reappoints Ben Gibson to State Board of Education

Gov. Ron DeSantis reappointed Ben Gibson to the State Board of Education Friday.

Gibson has served on the State Board of Education since 2017. His reappointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

“Thank you @GovRonDeSantis for the appointment to the State Board of Education! Honored to serve Florida’s students, parents, and teachers. Because of your leadership we will continue to make Florida the best in the nation for education. @richardcorcoran @EducationFL,” Gibson wrote in a tweet.

Gibson currently is a partner at Shutts & Bowne in Tallahassee. His statewide practice is focused on government, political, and corporate clients, involving government affairs, appellate, litigation and administrative matters. When Gibson was hired in 2018 Micky Grindstaff, Shutts’ managing partner, said Gibson “brings a wealth of Florida executive, legislative and political experience to Shutts.”

Gibson served as deputy general counsel and assistant general counsel to former Gov. Rick Scott for nearly five years. Under Scott, Gibson oversaw legal issues relating to the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, the Department of Management Services, the Department of State, the Agency for State Technology, the Department of Lottery, and the Department of Education, among others.

Gibson was also general counsel to the Republican Party of Florida for the last two election cycles, and served as an attorney and staff director in the Florida House. Gibson is also a member of the First District Court of Appeal Judicial Nominating Commission.

He was recognized in INFLUENCE magazine in 2020 as one of Florida’s 100 most influential people in Florida politics where he was described as the “go-to advisor for the GOP.”

Gibson is a University of Florida and Florida State alumnus. He earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from UF and attended law school at FSU.

The Board of Education oversees the Department of Education and directs the education of the state’s students in K-12 and at public colleges and universities. The Board helps formulate educational policy by making recommendations to the Legislature and the Commissioner of Education.

The group has seven members, including the Commissioner of Education.