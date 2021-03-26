Miami-Dade County has now administered 1M COVID-19 vaccine doses

Florida’s most populous county is now the first in the state to surpass 1 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Miami-Dade County crossed that threshold as of Friday’s COVID-19 report from the Florida Department of Health. The region reached the 1 million mark after a sustained streak — now at 30 days straight — of at least 10,000 shots per day.

South Florida’s tri-county area — which also includes Broward and Palm Beach counties — has now put nearly 2.39 million shots in arms. Close to 877,000 people are fully vaccinated. Each county has vaccinated between 51% and 56% of its senior population.

Starting Monday, those 40 and up can begin receiving shots with no restriction. The following Monday, April 5, that qualifying age drops to 18.

South Florida did record another 34 deaths in Friday’s report. That’s one day after the daily regional death toll — which had been relatively low recently — spiked to 44. Deaths are still down week-to-week in each county, albeit only slightly now. Data in future days will show whether the death toll is rising once again, or whether this two-day stretch is just an aberration. In total, 11,041 COVID-19 patients have died across the three counties.

The region recorded 2,461 new cases Friday as large test numbers continue pouring in. The case positivity rate has stabilized around 6% in all three counties, though with minor upticks week-to-week in Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Here are some of the weekly numbers for the previous three weeks throughout the South Florida tri-county area:

Miami-Dade

— March 5-11: 38 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 15 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,067 new confirmed cases per day, 5.7% positivity rate, 18,208 vaccine doses administered per day, 5,033 vaccinations completed per day

— March 12-18: 28 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 11 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,186 new confirmed cases per day, 6.6% positivity rate, 19,107 vaccine doses administered per day, 6,564 vaccinations completed per day

— March 19-25: 27 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 11 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,128 new confirmed cases per day, 5.9% positivity rate, 20,703 vaccine doses administered per day, 9,674 vaccinations completed per day

Broward

— March 5-11: 22 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 14 newly-reported deaths per day, 604 new confirmed cases per day, 6.1% positivity rate, 11,183 vaccine doses administered per day, 3,385 vaccinations completed per day

— March 12-18: 15 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 7 newly-reported deaths per day, 608 new confirmed cases per day, 6% positivity rate, 12,910 vaccine doses administered per day, 4,665 vaccinations completed per day

— March 19-25: 16 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 5 newly-reported deaths per day, 618 new confirmed cases per day, 6.2% positivity rate, 11,459 vaccine doses administered per day, 4,588 vaccinations completed per day

Palm Beach

— March 5-11: 13 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 5 newly-reported deaths per day, 337 new confirmed cases per day, 5.3% positivity rate, 8,638 vaccine doses administered per day, 4,087 vaccinations completed per day

— March 12-18: 13 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 7 newly-reported deaths per day, 341 new confirmed cases per day, 5.6% positivity rate, 8,124 vaccine doses administered per day, 3,943 vaccinations completed per day

— March 19-25: 8 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 6 newly-reported deaths per day, 339 new confirmed cases per day, 5.7% positivity rate, 6,858 vaccine doses administered per day, 2,201 vaccinations completed per day