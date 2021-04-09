Nikki Fried charges Ron DeSantis with ‘endangering children with conspiracies’

Though the 2022 race for Governor hasn’t formally started, Friday saw a new line of attack from one of Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ potential challengers.

Democratic Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried castigated DeSantis for “endangering children,” in a tweet spotlighting YouTube pulling a video of a forum the Governor held on coronavirus-related issues last month.

“We should find a governor who doesn’t get banned from YouTube for endangering children with conspiracies,” Fried snarked, spotlighting an article on the matter that offered a fairly detailed explanation of YouTube’s content removal process.

Florida Politics reached out to Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ office for comment on Fried’s claim Friday morning, but did not receive immediate response.

TheWrap reported “the video was removed due to multiple instances where the doctors said children didn’t need to wear masks. This position, a YouTube rep said, violated the Google-owned video site’s ‘COVID-19 medical misinformation’ policies.”

“YouTube has clear policies around COVID-19 medical misinformation to support the health and safety of our users,” read the full statement. “We removed AIER’s video because it included content that contradicts the consensus of local and global health authorities regarding the efficacy of masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We allow videos that otherwise violate our policies to remain on the platform if they contain sufficient educational, documentary, scientific, or artistic context. Our policies apply to everyone, and focus on content regardless of the speaker or channel.”

TheWrap report singled out a number of moments as objectionable to censors, including Harvard professor Dr. Martin Kulldorff‘s assertion that “children should not wear face masks.” Similar tut tuts were earned by Stanford’s Jay Bhattacharya‘s claim that masks are “developmentally inappropriate” for children, and Dr. Scott Atlas denying the existence of a “scientific rationale or logic to have children wear masks in schools.”

The roundtable, though it happened last month, has drawn renewed scrutiny, with two Florida progressive groups, Progress Florida and Florida Watch, presenting the event as a tragicomic farce in new creative.

Even as progressives derided the roundtable and celebrated the removal of the file, leading Republicans, including a Florida Senator, warned of the chilling precedent set.

” The day is coming when even those who agree with this move will regret the power concentrated into the hands of these unelected gatekeepers of the public square,” bemoaned Sen. Marco Rubio.

Florida’s other Senator, former Gov. Rick Scott, thus far has not commented, however.

