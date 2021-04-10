Chris Dorworth leaves Ballard Partners

Former House Speaker Chris Dorworth has “very amicably” left the powerful Ballard Partners lobbying shop, he told Florida Politics Friday.

He said he didn’t want recent press reports to become a distraction for Ballard, and is returning to his development business.

These press reports that may have proved distracting appeared first in The New York Times. The contention: that Dorworth may have had something to do with the entry of a spoiler candidate in a competitive Senate District 9 race in Central Florida.

The allegations, related to the ongoing Rep. Matt Gaetz situation, involve Dorworth allegedly having discussed running an NPA candidate to help Jason Brodeur win his race against Democratic challenger Patricia Sigman.

Dorworth denies a direct connection to the entry of candidate Jestine Iannotti to the race. Her candidacy ultimately didn’t swing the race itself, as Iannotti got 5,787 votes in a race Brodeur won by 7,644 votes.

“I never met the woman who did run,” Dorworth said. “Never spoke to her, communicated by any written device, gave her any money or anything else.”

Iannotti had basically no fundraising presence.

But she did have dark money mailers behind her. And there are parallels between the SD 9 race and another contest in South Florida, where former state Sen. Frank Artiles backed a sham candidate similar to Iannotti.

Artiles faces multiple felony charges for his alleged role in propping up a sham candidate in 2020’s SD 37 race. Democrat José Javier Rodríguez lost to Republican Ileana Garcia by just 32 votes, while NPA spoiler Alex Rodriguez received over 6,000 votes.

It remains to be seen if anyone faces legal exposure in the SD 9 aftermath, however, even as parallels abound.

Meanwhile, Dorworth waxed effusively in a tweet Friday evening: “I always loved working [for Ballard]. Best boss, best coworkers, best clients. The current political environment is nasty, and I told Brian I don’t think it’s fair for the recent media storm to take away from their missions. A classier or more effective group I couldn’t imagine.”

It appears Ballard Partners had processed the loss, as his biography page on the corporate website led to a 404 File Not Found message Friday evening.

Dorworth was once one of the most powerful politicians in the state. He joined Ballard after narrowly losing his 2012 election. However, with exposure to the Gaetz imbroglio clearly an issue, it was time for both parties to move on.