Lisset Hanewicz raises $13K in March for St. Pete City Council race

Lisset Hanewicz maintained her fundraising lead in March in the race for St. Petersburg City Council District 4.

Hanewicz’s campaign raised $13,608 last month, bringing her total contributions to $38,979 since she launched her campaign on Feb. 1.

The former prosecutor for the Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney’s Office had about 55 donors in March, comprised largely of individual contributors and about five businesses. Hanewicz received $1,000 donations from LEMA Construction, Marketing Solution Publications, Solar Sun, Ruth’s List Florida CEO Lucy Sedgwick and former Tampa Bay Rowdies owner and businessman Bill Edwards.

The political committee Ruth’s List Florida also donated $500 to Hanewicz’s campaign. The PAC endorsed Hanewicz as well as District 6 incumbent Gina Driscoll to support maintaining the current female supermajority on the St. Pete City Council.

Hanewicz also dished out a fair sum of cash in March, spending $7,997 primarily on consulting services. She enters April with $30,319 still in her pocket.

The other candidates in the race include Clifford Hobbs III, who filed to run for the district in August, as well as Douglas O’Dowd, who filed to run in mid-February.

Hobbs collected the second most of the candidates, bringing in $1,090 from six donors in March. He also had more relaxed expenditures, spending $736 on credit card processing fees and a campaign manager.

Hobbs has raised $8,590 since he entered the race, and will head into April with $1,575 cash on hand.

O’Dowd did not report any money raised for the month of March, but did record spending $27 on banking services. However, O’Dowd has yet to raise any funds, putting him in the red.

Two candidates, Lauren Hubbard and Wendy Wesley, have withdrawn from the District 4 race.

The candidates are running for the seat currently held by mayoral candidate Darden Rice, who is term limited. The district encompasses areas around Crescent Lake and Historic Old Northeast up to the Meadowlawn and Fossil Park neighborhoods.