   

Tom Rooney considering a run for Agriculture Commissioner

Jacob OglesApril 13, 20215min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

House adopts resolution to denounce socialism

HeadlinesInfluence

Bill to regulate prescription middlemen successfully navigates second rocky panel

HeadlinesInfluence

Workforce revamp bills ready for House vote

Tom Rooney
The former Heartland Congressman confirms he's testing the waters.

Former U.S. Rep. Tom Rooney is eyeing a return to politics in 2022. The Tequesta Republican confirmed to Florida Politics Tuesday he’s exploring a bid for Florida Agriculture Commissioner.

“I definitely still have political ambitions,” he said. “I’m 50. I’m not retired.”

Rooney won election to the House in 2008 and served for a decade before announcing in 2018 he would not seek reelection. U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, a Sarasota Republican, won the seat later that year and holds it now.

During his time in Congress, Rooney, representing Florida’s agricultural heartland, dealt with a tremendous number of Ag-related issues. He served on the House Agriculture Committee and an appropriations subcommittee that handled Agriculture Department matters, so he’s well versed on issues impacting Florida’s farmers.

“Most of the things our office worked on dealt with agriculture,” he said.

He also developed plenty of relationships with producers of all kinds of Florida commodities, from oranges to cattle to blueberries, he said.

But Rooney stressed he’s still gauging interest in a run and considering what a statewide campaign may mean as far as his own family. He retired from Congress in part so he could spend more time at home while his sons finished high school. His youngest starts his senior year in the fall, and a campaign could inevitably mean missing football games and other milestones. That’s not something Rooney takes lightly.

Rooney briefly pursued a judicial appointment after leaving Congress, but pulled away from that course for concern it would impact his family time. He’s since maintained a relationship with a law practice, taught classes at Palm Beach Atlantic University and coached his high school’s junior varsity football team.

Rooney wants to make sure there’s an appetite for his candidacy. He hasn’t talked with other contenders, including Senate President Wilton Simpson. And he’s not even sure yet if incumbent Democrat Nikki Fried will seek reelection. Fried, Florida’s only Democrat holding statewide office, is widely expected to run for Governor.

Rooney has heard positive feedback about his own potential candidacy in early conversations among agriculture players. But he has yet to get a feel for how agriculture in Florida feels about Fried, he said. By now, he suggested, industry leaders ought to have strong feelings one way or the other, but primarily he’s heard little in terms of passion for or against the incumbent.

Regardless, Rooney said he’s conscious running statewide means winning over voters throughout the state, not just in agriculture-heavy areas. If he does run, he knows a task lies ahead.

“There’s nothing worse than a former politician who thinks he can win just because he has been there before,” he said.

Post Views: 254

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMichael Waltz: We are in a cold war with the Chinese Communist Party

nextHouse ready to vote on foreign influence crackdown bills

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories