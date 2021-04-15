Personnel note: Renew Financial taps Jennifer Rojo Suarez as Florida government affairs director

Renew Financial announced on Wednesday announced that Jennifer Rojo Suarez will take over as its Director of Government Affairs for Florida.

Renew Financial is one of the leading providers of Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing, a program that allows homeowners to make efficiency and storm hardening upgrades and pay back the costs on their property tax bill.

“Jennifer will serve in a key role for the company in Florida and brings with her extensive experience, and a passion for our company’s mission,” said Leah Wiggs, vice president of government affairs at Renew Financial. “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Jennifer and know she will create an immediate positive impact for Renew Financial, and the PACE program, in Florida.”

Suarez will be based in Florida where she will represent Renew Financial before officials at the state and local level and will focus on developing local partnerships to boost Floridians’ access to resiliency financing.

She brings substantial experience in Florida politics to the company. She began her career in the Legislature in 2008 working under the late Sen. Larcenia Bullard followed by former Senate Democratic Leader Oscar Braynon Jr. She has also served as Chief of Staff to Miami-Dade County School Board Member Lubby Navarro.

Suarez then went on to become a regional director for former U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson to develop coalition support and raise awareness on various policy issues such as sea level rise and renewable energy.

Renew Financial also points to her extensive political experience and relationships, having previously served as the regional political director for Joe Biden‘s 2021 presidential campaign in Florida.

“I’m excited to join Renew Financial, a leading provider of PACE financing. In Florida, it’s crucial that we make our communities more resilient and sustainable and I look forward to utilizing my experience to ensure that our PACE program is broadly available to communities across the state,” she said.