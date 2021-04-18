Gov. DeSantis’ teacher bonuses snubbed by education budgeters

Gov. Ron DeSantis requested lawmakers approve $1,000 bonus checks for teachers with the latest round of federal funding, but budget leaders in charge of education funding are unlikely to consider them.

The latest budget offer from the House PreK-12 Appropriations Subcommittee doesn’t include the Governor’s request. Moreover, Chair Randy Fine on Sunday suggested the bonuses were unnecessary with the $500 million in pay raises the Legislature put forward last year and the additional $50 million DeSantis and the House proposed for the coming fiscal year.

“We just thought there were other things that could be done with that money other than giving teachers bonuses,” Fine said.

Fine added that his Senate counterpart, Senate Education Appropriations Subcommittee Chair Doug Broxson, might consider the Governor’s proposal. But Broxson shared Fine’s sentiment.

“Well, I think we’ve already established that last year in the $500 million we set aside,” Broxson said. “The question is really $50 million and we’ll talk about that later.”

Sunday marks the second day of negotiations since the budget conference kicked off Friday evening.

DeSantis announced the teacher bonuses for working through the COVID-19 pandemic as one of his priorities last month after President Joe Biden signed off on the American Rescue Plan, expected to send more than $10 billion in relief funds to the state coffers. However, the House and Senate didn’t announce specifics on how they plan to use those relief funds when they unveiled their budget proposals earlier this month and still haven’t fully.

Yet top House budget leader Jay Trumbull said Friday that lawmakers would consider teacher bonuses and first responders bonuses.

“The Governor just came out with that not too recently and (it is) not something that was contemplated in either of our budgets as we rolled them out, especially dealing with December’s general revenue conference numbers,” Trumbull said. “That’s obvious that’ll be something that we focus on as we look at it in conference.”

Last year, the Governor signed a plan to raise the minimum teacher salary to $47,500 annually, which cost the state $500 million. The plan to continue those raises would cost $50 million for the coming fiscal year.

DeSantis first proposed the plan months before COVID-19 hit the state, but the pandemic helped justify the pay raise. Yet when Fine shut down the pandemic bonuses, he noted the prior and coming pay raises.

“We obviously do not set — local politicians get to decide what teachers get paid, and there’s plenty of money now for them to make those decisions,” Fine said.

The bonus checks would cost the state $216 million from the anticipated $10.2 billion in federal relief.

Fine has repeatedly railed against the American Rescue Plan, calling it “supposed COVID relief.” On Sunday, he added that it’s “all borrowed from our kids.”

Broxson similarly shrugged off the need for federal relief.

“These stimulus dollars were not designed for Florida. We’re real close to being in budget. Other states aren’t,” Broxson said. “But we’re going to look over and see if that money can be used in an appropriate way where it’s non recurring so we get back to running Florida and let the other states run it the way they want to.”