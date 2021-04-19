Taylor Yarkosky adds more endorsements in HD 32 race

Another set of local elected officials endorsed Montverde Republican Taylor Yarkosky in the race for Lake County-based House District 32.

“Taylor Yarkosky is a proven leader with a deep dedication to his community. As a successful entrepreneur, Taylor understands that bold leadership combined with teamwork will lead to excellent outcomes. Together, he and Representative Keith Truenow will make an exceptional team of advocates in Tallahassee for Lake County. I am proud to give Taylor my full support for District 32,” Umatilla Mayor Kent Adcock said.

Eustis Mayor Michael Holland added, “Taylor Yarkosky is one of those rare individuals who know much, has achieved much, and yet wants to spend his time listening to and helping others. Taylor can build bridges and balance all of Lake County’s people and families needs. That is a recipe for success in propelling our community forward to a brighter and more prosperous future. It is my absolute pleasure to endorse him and support his efforts to serve our people.”

And Tavares Council Member and former Mayor Lori Pfister said, “Taylor is as warm and genuine as they come. He already understands the issues essential to improving Lake County residents’ lives, but his ears are open, and he’s hungry to learn from all those who work to strengthen our community. I’m excited about his desire to serve the public, and I look forward to supporting him every step of the way.”

Adcock, Holland and Pfister join several other Lake County politicians in backing Yarkosky in the race. Prior endorsements have come in from Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell, Tax Collector David Jordan, and County Commissioners Sean Parks, Doug Shields and Kirby Smith.

He has also been endorsed by Groveland Police Chief Shawn Ramsey, Clermont Police Chief Chuck Broadway, and Montverde Mayor Joe Wynkoop.

Yarkosky launched his campaign in mid-March, shortly after incumbent Rep. Anthony Sabatini announced he would seek reelection and would instead run for Congress.

His campaign recently announced it had raised more than $45,000 in the last two weeks of March. The announcement came shortly after a second Republican, Matt Silbernagel, announced he would seek the seat.

HD 32 covers southern Lake County and stretches from Leesburg past Clermont and south to the Polk County line. The district also includes Howey-in-the-Hills, Astatula, Mascotte, Groveland, Minneola, Montverde.

It is a solidly Republican seat. As of the book closing before November’s elections, the district had 58,989 registered Republicans and 47,001 Democrats. However, district lines are set to be reworked ahead of the 2022 election cycle.