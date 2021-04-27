   

Greg Newburn, criminal justice reform advocate, headed to Niskanen Center

Jacob OglesApril 27, 20214min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis onboards Taryn Fenske as new Communications Director

Headlines

Sprinkle list: UF lands nearly $3 million for contamination clean-up pilot

HeadlinesInfluence

Bill updating homeowner association rules clears House

greg newburn
Sentencing reform advocate will launch a criminal justice program at the think tank.

One of Florida’s most prominent advocates for criminal justice and sentencing reform voices is turning toward Washington, D.C.

Greg Newburn of Families Against Mandatory Minimums will soon join the Niskanen Center, a think tank in the nation’s capital.

Newburn will head up a new criminal justice program at the Center, which has previously developed a reputation in environmental advocacy and immigration reform. He will continue to live in Florida.

“I’m grateful for my time at FAMM and proud of the work we’ve done, which includes the successful repeal of some terrible sentencing laws and helping pass an important constitutional amendment,” Newburn said.

“I’m thrilled to join the Niskanen Center, which I believe is the most exciting and effective think tank in the country. The Niskanen Center’s criminal justice department will build on the organization’s strong reputation to help federal and state lawmakers — including here in Florida — continue to improve their criminal justice systems.”

For the past decade, Newburn worked as Florida director for FAMM.

During that time, he’s built a reputation as a moderate to conservative voice on criminal sentencing, prison conditions and criminal justice. He also played a significant role in supporting Amendment 4, a statewide ballot measure passed in 2018 to restore voting rights to felons upon completion of their sentence.

He has loudly criticized the lack of attention on the spread of the coronavirus within Florida prisons.

But he’s also worked with Republican lawmakers to change the conversation around law and order. That helped shift a tough-on-crime approach to one addressing appropriate punishment and an ability for criminals completing sentences to return to society as productive members.

The state on Newburn’s watch has made significant changes to the law including raising the threshold on crimes like felony theft. Newburn has usually greeted advances with hope for even more.

Newburn said he could not pass up the opportunity to launch a program with Niskanen. Since the think tank is proudly committed to remaining moderate and bipartisan and has supported some center right initiatives, that seemed a good ideological fit.

Newburn will continue with FAMM through the end of the Legislative Session but wraps up his time on Friday.

Post Views: 41

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBill updating homeowner association rules clears House

nextGus Bilirakis: Medicare Advantage and audio only telehealth protect seniors

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories