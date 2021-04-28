   

Lauren Book takes over as Leader of Senate Democrats after Gary Farmer sacked
Gary Farmer.

FLAPOL101619CH096
Sen. Lauren Book will take over.

With less than three days left to this year’s Legislative Session, Senate Democrats have ousted Sen. Gary Farmer as the leader of the minority party. Taking over immediately is Sen. Lauren Book, who was set to succeed Farmer in 2022.

The Democrats removed the Broward County Senator in a vote of no confidence during a Zoom meeting ahead of the scheduled floor session Wednesday.

While it is unclear exactly what led to what some are calling a “coup,” the meeting’s audio cut out after Sen. Shevrin Jones began calling out Farmer, suggesting the former leader had implied he would switch his vote on a bill allowing public record exemptions to college presidential applicants.

According to sources close to the caucus, Farmer contacted a reporter Wednesday, alleging Jones, Book and others may change their vote. The call came after Farmer witnessed Jones stepping out of a meeting with Book, which raised Farmer’s suspicion.

Farmer’s actions angered Democrats. The no-confidence vote, sources added, was called abruptly during the meeting and swiftly encouraged by Democratic Sen. Linda Stewart.

“It’s not anything personal against Senator Farmer — he’s a friend,” Jones told Florida Politics. “People did not feel included within the process, and so because of that, it creates division within that … As a freshman, the one thing that I’m looking for someone who is going to guide us in this process and sometimes, it just didn’t seem that way.”

Book, who was selected in a unanimous vote, will take over the Caucus to serve as the Senate Democratic Leader.

“There is much work to be done and it’s time to have to a united Caucus that is ready for the important work of Redistricting and the next legislative session,” Book said. “I am grateful to Senator Farmer for his service to Senate Democrats, and I know we will continue to work together for the good of our Members and the best interests of Floridians. We are united on our values and shared respect for the issues and causes that will make Florida a better State.”

Earlier this month, Book was elected to lead Florida Senate Democrats through 2024, after previously elected Leader-Designate Sen. Perry Thurston  announced his decision to resign from the Florida Senate to run for late Congressman Alcee Hastings’ open seat in the U.S. House.

Book, who represents Broward County, has also been considering a bid for the statewide office of Florida’s Chief Financial Officer, a position currently held by Republican Jimmy Patronis.

Book’s designation as Leader will mark the first time the Florida Senate will be led by two women.

According to a release from Senate Democrats, “Book is expected to bring strong, results-oriented leadership.”

“Trust is everything in a Caucus and while change in the middle of a leadership term is never ideal, to be effective Senate Democrats, we need to be united with trust,” said Democratic Sen. Janet Cruz. “Our work to be the effective Minority Party now continues and we can put this morning behind us, and stand united as one.”

Florida Politics attempted to speak with Sens. Lori Berman and Jason Pizzo, who declined to comment.

“I think when you look at leadership, it requires you to bring everybody along with you, and so when people feel as if they’re disjointed, in the process, it can cause division, and so we have to make tough decisions, in order to get us back on track and to do what we need to do for the people of Florida and for our district,” Jones said.

 

This story is developing…

____

Haley Brown contributed to this report.

Jason Delgado contributed to this report.

