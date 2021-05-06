   

As criticism circles, Ron DeSantis celebrates Fox News exclusive
Ron DeSantis. Image via Colin Hackley.

Renzo DowneyMay 6, 20215min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Nikki Fried supports lawsuit against new election laws

HeadlinesInfluence

‘State news’: Nikki Fried blasts Ron DeSantis’ relationship with FOX

HeadlinesTampa Bay

‘COVID-19 is not over’: Rick Kriseman urges vaccinations amid emergency order ban

BUDGET062920CH18
The Governor called it 'an exciting day.'

Hours after giving Fox & Friends an exclusive interview as he signed a controversial elections bill, Gov. Ron DeSantis is defending the move that itself is developing into a cause célèbre.

Complaints from Democrats and the media began before the event, billed as a rally for “The Best Governor in the USA,” after it became apparent that only Fox News and hundreds of supporters would be allowed in the room as he signed the proposal (SB 90).

During a news conference in Panama City Beach later Thursday morning, reporters asked the Governor why Fox had the only camera.

“We did a wonderful bill signing for this great elections bill, and it was live on national television on Fox and Friends,” DeSantis said. “We were happy to give them the exclusive on that, and I think it went really, really well.”

Bill signing ceremonies are frequently held behind closed doors, if there’s a ceremony at all. However, those ceremonies are rarely turned into made-for-TV exclusives.

Some have called it a “secret” bill signing ceremony. WPTV captured the moment DeSantis exited the hotel as reporters and supporters descended on him.

“It was on national TV; it wasn’t secret, guys,” he replied, laughing off questions before walking to his motorcade.

Fox News is broadcast to millions of people nationwide, he noted during the Northwest Florida stop.

“A huge number of people in Florida are watching that,” he added.

Democrats lament the new law as “voter suppression.” Several organizations, including the NAACP and the League of Women Voters, immediately filed lawsuits against the bill.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, who on Tuesday launched his campaign to retake the Governor’s Mansion, included the voter suppression rhetoric as part of his campaign hits Thursday morning. Agriculture Commission Nikki Fried, another likely Democratic gubernatorial candidate, called DeSantis an “authoritarian dictator” who likened his use of Fox News to state TV.

“We see this in other locations across the world — China and Venezuela,” she told reporters. “Authoritarian regimes have state-run presses, not here in America.”

By contrast, DeSantis celebrated the opportunity. He was able to use a placard as a visual aid, he noted.

“It was an exciting day to be able to do that,” he said. “It was the first bill signing I’ve ever done live on a national broadcast. It was good.”

The Governor’s Office signed on a new communications directorTaryn Fenske, late last month. The exclusive bill signings could be a new approach the Governor takes as his reelection campaign mounts. With talks about a 2024 presidential bid, giving exclusives to national conservative media could be a strategy that bolsters his national image.

Post Views: 113

Renzo Downey

Renzo Downey covers state government for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering state government for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida Chamber, Florida Prepaid launch Path to Prosperity Scholarship Program

next'COVID-19 is not over': Rick Kriseman urges vaccinations amid emergency order ban

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories

    This is default text for notification bar
    Learn more