House Republicans draw election foes

Florida House Republicans Alex Andrade, Thad Altman and Randy Fine have drawn challengers as they prepare to run for re-election next year.

Pensacola Democrat Andy Romagnano opened a campaign account last week to challenge Andrade in what is now House District 2 in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, according to the state Division of Elections website.

Meanwhile, Melbourne Republican Chandler Austin Langevin opened an account to challenge Altman in what is now Brevard County’s House District 52, and Palm Bay Democrat Phillip Tyler Snyder opened an account to run against Fine in what is now House District 53.

The boundaries — and potentially the numbers — of districts will change before the 2022 elections because of the once-a-decade reapportionment process.

Republished with permission from the News Service of Florida.