May 10, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

House Republicans draw election foes
Image via Alex Andrade/Facebook.

News Service Of FloridaMay 10, 20212min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Ashley Moody committee tops $184K in April

2022Headlines

Taylor Yarkosky passes $80K mark in HD 32 race

2022Headlines

‘I can’t sit idly by’: Ben Diamond announces CD 13 bid

Alex Andrade 03
Three Republicans drew Democratic challengers Monday.

Florida House Republicans Alex Andrade, Thad Altman and Randy Fine have drawn challengers as they prepare to run for re-election next year.

Pensacola Democrat Andy Romagnano opened a campaign account last week to challenge Andrade in what is now House District 2 in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, according to the state Division of Elections website.

Meanwhile, Melbourne Republican Chandler Austin Langevin opened an account to challenge Altman in what is now Brevard County’s House District 52, and Palm Bay Democrat Phillip Tyler Snyder opened an account to run against Fine in what is now House District 53.

The boundaries — and potentially the numbers — of districts will change before the 2022 elections because of the once-a-decade reapportionment process.

_____

Republished with permission from the News Service of Florida.

Post Views: 88

News Service Of Florida

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTaylor Yarkosky passes $80K mark in HD 32 race

nextAshley Moody committee tops $184K in April

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories