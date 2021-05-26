May 26, 2021
Val Demings’ guess-where-I’m-running coy ploy reports spending $194K last week
Val Demings Facebook ad.

Scott Powers

Val Demings ad
Demings' U.S. Senate candidacy officially remains a secret.

Rep. Val Deming still hasn’t formally or publicly announced a run for the U.S. Senate, but the Democratic Congresswoman’s generic social media campaign advertising spending reportedly approached $200,000 last week.

Over a recent seven-day period, Demings spent $194,431 on Facebook fundraising ads declaring “Help us win in Florida,” POLITICO reported Wednesday.

Her commitment to run for the U.S. Senate, seeking a matchup against Republican incumbent Marco Rubio, is clear enough that three viable Democratic candidates, state Sen. Randolph Bracy, former State Attorney Aramis Ayala, and civil rights lawyer Natalie Jackson all announced their candidacies Tuesday and Wednesday to run for her Florida’s 10th Congressional District in 2022.

Demings’ coy candidacy also has drawn crossfire from both the Republican Party of Florida and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. Both began weighing in on her candidacy for the Senate.

Demings’ Facebook changes text regularly. The latest declares: “We’re building a massive grassroots movement to win in Florida — will you add your name now to join Congresswoman Val Demings’ team today?”

The ads link to a page still sponsored by Val Demings for Congress, with a fundraising pitch that declares: “Val has what it takes to win in Florida and continue unleashing a bold agenda that will benefit everyday Americans.”

Demings certainly has what it takes to get reelected in her western Orange County congressional district; she’s won three elections by landslides without such an advertising blitz.

POLITICO’s James Arkin reported that Demings recent spending on Facebook advertising in one week is almost as much as she’d spent on Facebook advertising since May, 2018.

Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy had been running a similar Facebook campaign in recent months. But Murphy bowed to Demings’ candidacy Monday and backed out of her ambitions to run for the Senate. Murphy indicated that she is running for reelection in Florida’s 7th Congressional District. Ayala did the same thing, switching her ambitions from the Senate to the House. However, the Republican Party of Florida still has Ayala displayed with Demings and former Rep. Alan Grayson at the Republican-registered Democrats trolling site floridadems.com.

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

