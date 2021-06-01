June 1, 2021
Personnel Note: Melissa Meshil joins HCA Healthcare

Staff ReportsJune 1, 20212min0

Meshil-Melissa art
She’ll serve as Local Government Relations Manager in Tampa.

Melissa Meshil, an experienced state government pro, is joining HCA Healthcare as its new Local Government Relations Manager position in the Tampa Bay area.

Meshil comes to HCA Healthcare with an extensive background in government and community relations. She most recently served as senior legislative aide to St. Petersburg Republican Sen. Jeff Brandes. In that role, she led local government relations activities and addressed constituent issues for Senate District 24.

Meshil has also worked closely with the Florida House of Representatives, Florida Senate, local communities, and businesses to promote proactive policy change.

“Melissa is the perfect addition to our Florida GR team. We are thrilled to have someone with her expertise to help strengthen our community relations efforts in the Tampa Bay region,” said Allison Kinney, VP of Government Affairs at HCA Healthcare. “Her deep relationships with elected officials and local stakeholders will open new opportunities for HCA Healthcare.”

Meshil holds an MBA from the University of South Florida-St. Petersburg, after earning a bachelor’s degree from College of Charleston.

Staff Reports

