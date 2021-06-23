June 23, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Darden Rice to guest-bartend at Enigma Wednesday to celebrate Pride
Darden Rice celebrates Pride. Image via Twitter.

Kelly HayesJune 23, 20214min0
Darden Rice pride
Rice previously bartended in college at The Chattaway.

Mayoral candidate and St. Petersburg City Council member Darden Rice will be serving up drinks at Enigma St. Pete Wednesday night to celebrate Pride as the month comes to an end.

Rice, who bartended while in college at The Chattaway in St. Pete, will be guest bartending at the LGBTQ-friendly Enigma club, located at 1110 Central Ave., starting at 9:30 p.m.

If elected, Rice will be the first woman to serve as Mayor under the city’s strong Mayor form of government, and she would be the first LGBTQ leader to run the city.

Rice was recently endorsed by fellow City Council member Gina Driscoll — her first endorsement from a St. Pete official. She’s also nabbed nods from pro-LGBTQ groups Equality Florida Action PAC, LPAC, and LGBTQ Victory Fund, as well as Democratic groups Ruth’s List Florida and Roadmap for Progress. Other endorsers include Rep. Anna Eskamani of Orlando, Sen. Annette Taddeo of South Florida, Largo City Commissioner Michael Smith, and former Hillsborough County Commissioner Kevin Beckner.

Rice faces former Pinellas County Commissioner Ken Welch in the St. Pete mayoral race, among others. Right now, Welch appears to be leading the polls. Rice comes in second, tied with two other candidates — fellow Council member and conservative candidate Robert Blackmon and former Rep. Wengay Newton.

The front-runners are joined by four additional candidates, making for a crowded ballot. The remaining candidates include local restaurant owner Pete Boland, University of South Florida S. Pete student Michael Ingram, Marcile Powers and Torry Nelson.

The top two vote-getters in the Aug. 24 Primary Election will head to the Nov. 2 General.

Post Views: 82

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRick Scott hopes Kamala Harris' long-delayed border visit 'actually happens'

nextHarvard provost of research to helm Florida State University

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories