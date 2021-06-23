Darden Rice to guest-bartend at Enigma Wednesday to celebrate Pride

Mayoral candidate and St. Petersburg City Council member Darden Rice will be serving up drinks at Enigma St. Pete Wednesday night to celebrate Pride as the month comes to an end.

Rice, who bartended while in college at The Chattaway in St. Pete, will be guest bartending at the LGBTQ-friendly Enigma club, located at 1110 Central Ave., starting at 9:30 p.m.

If elected, Rice will be the first woman to serve as Mayor under the city’s strong Mayor form of government, and she would be the first LGBTQ leader to run the city.