Pro-environment digital ad thanks María Elvira Salazar for supporting limits on methane pollution

EDF Action is launching a five-figure digital ad campaign thanking nine House members — including U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar — for backing a resolution reinstating federal limits on methane emissions from oil and gas producers.

EDF Action is an offshoot from the Environmental Defense Fund, an organization that’s backed bipartisan efforts on the environment in the past. The group of nine House members benefiting from this latest ad push is a bipartisan one and includes Salazar, the freshman Republican from Miami-Dade County.

“This is a major bipartisan win for our climate, economy, and the health of our communities” said Dan Grossman, senior director of regulatory and legislative affairs for EDF Action, regarding the resolution.

Democratic Sen. Martin Heinrich of New Mexico put forward the measure earlier this year. The resolution reinstates standards instituted under President Barack Obama allowing the Environmental Protection Agency to apply stricter controls on methane emissions from pipelines and storage tanks used by the oil and gas industry.

President Donald Trump reversed those regulations during his lone term in office before being ousted by Democrat Joe Biden, who served as Obama’s Vice President. Heinrich’s measure used congressional authority to undo Trump’s move and reinstate the rules.

In late June, the House followed by approving the Senate resolution with unanimous support from Democrats and 12 Republicans. Salazar was joined by U.S. Reps. Matt Gaetz and Brian Mast as part of the group.

The EDF Action digital ad will thank Salazar along with Republican U.S. Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, John Katko of New York and Peter Meijer of Michigan. The ads will also support Democratic U.S. Reps. Colin Allred, Lizzie Fletcher and Marc Veasey of Texas and Conor Lamb and Susan Wild of Pennsylvania.

“This is the single most important action Congress has taken to cut methane pollution from the oil and gas industry,” Grossman added.

“Now, we look forward to the Environmental Protection Agency building on this momentum by proposing strong standards that cut methane pollution all across the country — delivering cleaner air, healthier communities and progress on climate change.”

Salazar ran as an environmentally-conscious Republican during her two House campaigns. Though Salazar lost to Donna Shalala in 2018, the Republican won a rematch in 2020.

The sign-off from EDF Action could help Salazar sell that message as she’s sure to court a significant Democratic challenger in Florida’s 27th Congressional District in 2022. The seat sits in a swing district, and pro-Democratic groups have already signaled their intention to try and oust Salazar next year.