With $10K June haul, Vance Aloupis reelection war chest hits $76K

Republican Rep. Vance Aloupis raised $10,075 in June for his 2022 bid to retain the Florida House seat representing District 115. So far, he’s running unopposed.

The Miami resident and nonprofit executive has about $76,000 in his campaign war chest. Slightly less than two-thirds is from the political committee The Right Future for Florida, which Aloupis chairs. The remainder, $26,048, came from individual contributions of $1,000 or less.

Aloupis narrowly won his seat in 2018 by edging opponent Jeffrey Solomon with fewer than 600 votes — a 1-point margin — to win his seat representing parts of unincorporated Miami-Dade and cities including Coral Gables, Miami, Palmetto Bay and Pinecrest.

In November, Aloupis defeated Democratic challenger Franccesca Cesti-Browne with more than 57% of the vote. His victory came after several legislative wins, including a successful push for the state’s Office of Early Learning to offer child care to families of first responders and health care workers and a bill requiring contractors of publicly funded coastal developments to study a project’s environmental effects before building.

Records filed with the Florida Department of Elections show Aloupis’ campaign has spent $5,342. Of that, $5,000 went to political consulting firm Miranda Advocacy, whose principal, Alex Miranda, aided Aloupis in his 2020 campaign.

Since after the November election, The Right Future for Florida has spent nearly $25,000, most to help other candidates.

That includes another $5,000 payment to Miranda Advocacy and $9,000 to Coral Gables-based political committee A Bolder Florida, whose chairman, Anthony Rodriguez, plans to leave the House next year to run for Miami-Dade Commission.

The Right Future for Florida also lists as expenditures another $1,000 contribution to Rodriguez’s campaign, $1,000 for Florida House Rep. Nick DiCeglie’s campaign for Senate District 24, $1,000 for Tracy Caruso’s unsuccessful bid for Delray Beach Mayor, $2,920 paid to Miami-based tax firm Puerto Renfrow and $2,000 for the Republican Party of Miami-Dade.

Aloupis moved to Florida in 1992 from Maine and attended law school at the University of Miami. His first legal job was with Legal Services of Greater Miami, which provides free civil legal services to low-income communities in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties.

He now serves as CEO of The Children’s Movement of Florida, a nonprofit that advocates for early learning, child aid and parent support across the state.

In Tallahassee, he sits on the Education and Employment Committee. He is a past member of the Joint Administrative Procedures Committee.