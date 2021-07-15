National Democratic groups launch ad buy in Florida markets to promote child tax credits

Several major national Democratic organizations are funding an ad buy in three Florida congressional districts to promote new child tax credit payments set to hit Americans’ bank accounts.

Those payments will begin rolling out Thursday as part of the American Rescue Plan, approved by Democrats in Congress earlier this year.

“Thanks to President Biden and Democrats, 39 million households will start receiving monthly tax cuts on Thursday, helping middle-class families pay rent, put food on the table, and save for the future,” said Jaime Harrison, chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), which is one of the groups behind the new ad launch.

“These transformative payments will help cut the child poverty rate in half, yet not a single Republican in Congress voted for them. We are making sure Americans know this contrast is clear: While Republicans continue to play games and block efforts to improve the lives of working people, Democrats are delivering for you.”

The DNC is partnering with the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) to fund the digital ad buy. The 40-second ad will target voters in Florida’s 7th, 26th and 27th Congressional Districts.

“Middle class families are getting a tax cut thanks to Democrats’ American Rescue Plan,” the ad’s text states, before cutting to a news report on the tax credits.

“Starting now, over 90% of American families will get an average of $4,380. That’s nearly 40 million American households receiving monthly payments of up to $300 per child every month. Every Republican voted against the middle class family tax cut. Thanks to Democrats, help is here,” the ad continues.

Democratic groups have repeatedly hit Republicans for voting against the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. GOP members of Congress rejected the proposal, citing its high price tag.

“Every single House Republican abandoned their neighbors when it mattered most by voting ‘np’ on the American Rescue Plan,” said U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, who serves as DCCC chairman.

“Democrats delivered on the child tax credit, putting money in the pockets of 90% of American families to help parents make ends meet as our economy recovers.”

The ad will run in CD 7, represented by Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy. But the two other targets — CD 26 and 27 — are held by Republicans. U.S. Rep. Carlos Giménez won the CD 26 seat last November as U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar won the CD 27 contest as well. Both Giménez and Salazar flipped seats previously held by Democrats.

Those contests are expected to be competitive once again, subject to how district lines are redrawn following the new Census count. DCCC Spokesperson Abel Iraola released a separate statement targeting Giménez and Salazar specifically.

“Carlos Giménez and María Elvira Salazar made a deliberate choice to deny expanded child tax credits for over 258,000 children in South Florida and their parents,” Iraola said. “These credits will help lift thousands of children out of poverty in Florida and across the country. Gimenez and Salazar should be ashamed to have voted against this critical help for families.”

Republicans did signal support for a smaller relief package. But Democrats used the reconciliation process to push forward a larger bill and are clearly signaling an intent to use GOP members’ opposition to the final bill against them during the 2022 campaign cycle.

“Democrats are delivering a major tax cut for middle-class families that will help more Americans get back on their feet after the pandemic,” said DSCC Chair U.S. Sen. Gary Peters. “The contrast for voters is clear: While Democrats are putting more money in the pockets of families with children, Republicans unanimously voted against this tax cut — and in 2022, voters will hold every GOP Senate candidate accountable.”