July 22, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Nick Duran praises Joe Biden’s ‘unwavering’ support for Cuban people
Image via Colin Hackley.

Ryan NicolJuly 22, 20214min1

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 7.22.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

2022Headlines

‘Tested by crisis’: Al Lawson backs Charlie Crist for Governor

Headlines

Jimmy Patronis threatens action against Ben & Jerry’s over decision to cut ties with Israel

FLAPOL101619CH040
His statement came after the Biden administration announced sanctions against the Cuban regime.

Rep. Nick Duran, a Miami Democrat is backing President Joe Biden’s move to sanction Cuban government officials after the regime clamped down on antigovernment protests last week.

Word of those impending sanctions began trickling out Thursday morning. Biden administration officials have now announced the sanctions will target Cuba’s Interior Ministry Special Brigade and Alvaro Lopez Miera, a Cuban military and political leader.

“Human rights are not and should never be partisan,” Duran said in a statement Thursday afternoon following the sanctions announcement.

“It is imperative that we as Miamians, as Floridians, and as Americans, stand in solidarity with the Cuban people as they peacefully demand liberty and freedom from over six decades of violent oppression.”

After Cubans took to the streets on July 11, the Cuban regime responded by sending police to crack down on protesters. Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel then cut off internet service to the Cuban population. That blocked individuals from sharing information about the protests, which had beamed into Florida and around the world, prompting rallies here in solidarity.

“The recent protests against the communist dictatorship in Cuba have placed on full display the strength and resolve of the Cuban people’s desire for liberty, and also the brutal repression of the Diaz-Canel regime,” Duran added.

“The communist government’s response to any form of dissent or peaceful protest — violent suppression of protests, disappearances, and jailing of journalists — is precisely what the Cuban people are protesting against, as they are the economic and health care crises wrought by the failed policies of the communist dictatorship.”

Support for the protests has been bipartisan, though suggestions on how to respond have varied. Republicans have criticized Biden for not responding soon — or strongly — enough. Some progressive Democrats have also called on Biden to lift the U.S. embargo on Cuba

But Duran praised the President’s actions.

“President Biden’s support for the Cuban people has been unwavering. I applaud him and his administration’s willingness to use the Magnitsky Act to further ramp up sanctions on key members of the communist regime. Using this as a powerful tool to pressure Diaz-Canel further shows our Cuban neighbors that the United States unequivocally stands with them.”

The Magnitsky Act was originally used to sanction Russian government officials following the death of Sergei Magnitsky in a Russian prison. However, the U.S. government has since extended that act’s authority to target Venezuelan officials.

Miami-Dade County, where Duran’s House district sits, is home to many refugees from Cuba and other Latin American autocracies. That’s made the recent protests — and Biden’s response — a focal point in the last week-plus, and that focus will likely continue going forward.

Post Views: 114

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousUF, Scripps Research announce talks to integrate

nextAnthony Sabatini files E-Verify bill amid resurgent immigration debate

One comment

  • laurence d myers

    July 22, 2021 at 4:59 pm

    IN SAN FRANCISCO BACKYARD THEATER OF DAVID LAMBLE SAW

    PREVIEWS OF PLAYWRIGHT DR LARRY MYErS’

    “SANTERIA STREET THEATER”

    DEDICATED TO FREEDOM FIGHTERS AND
    MARIA IRENE FORNES

    playwrights sanctuary west

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories