FSU’s McKenzie Milton ready to return 2 years after gruesome injury

Florida State transfer McKenzie Milton said he feels completely recovered from a gruesome knee injury that kept him out college football the last two years and is ready to compete for the starting quarterback job in 2021.

Milton has not played in a game since dislocating his right knee and suffering ligament, nerve and artery damage while playing for Central Florida in November of 2018. He worked with the UCF scout team last year prior to entering the transfer portal and played spring ball with the Seminoles.

“I feel comfortable out there,” Milton said during Atlantic Coast Conference media days on Thursday. “I feel like I can make all of the throws, I can run, I can jump. Physically, I feel fine.”

Prior to the injury Milton was a budding star in college football, going 27-6 in three seasons at Central Florida.

He’s won his last 24 starts, including leading the Knights to a 13-0 season in 2017. During his three seasons at UCF he accounted for 9,760 yards of total offense and 92 touchdowns.

Milton transferred to Florida State knowing Dillon Gabriel is firmly entrenched as Central Florida’s quarterback. At Florida State he will compete with Jordan Travis, who has seen limited action at quarterback for the Seminoles over the last two seasons.

“I promised him an opportunity to come and compete,” coach Mike Norvell said. “That’s what he was looking for, that’s what we were looking for — somebody that could come in with the leadership that he provides.”

Milton was one of the first to take advantage of Florida’s new law allowing college athletes to make money off their name, image and likeness. Milton and University of Miami quarterback D’Eriq King took equity stakes in a company called Dreamfield, which serves as a platform to help athletes book paid public events.

