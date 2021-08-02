Personnel note: Anna Alexopoulos Farrar to lead global communications at PureCycle Technologies

Anna Alexopoulos Farrar is taking on a new role.

Starting Monday, she will lead global communications strategy at high-tech recycling company PureCycle Technologies.

PureCycle holds the patent for a groundbreaking recycling process that takes plastic waste and removes the color, odor and contaminants to produce a virgin-like resin that can be used again in unlimited markets.

The Orlando-based company went public in March and is listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the ticker symbol PCT. The company is currently building out its first commercial-scale recycling plant in Ironton, Ohio.

“Anna is the quintessential communications professional for PureCycle at the perfect time. As we continue working with global stakeholders and building sites in new markets, we will rely on her top-tier public relations expertise to amplify our brand and share our story,” said David Brenner, PurCycle’s chief commercial officer.

Farrar added, “I’m thrilled to be joining the top-notch team at PureCycle Tech to expand our brand reach and amplify the message to a wide range of audiences. The PureCycle team is doing incredible work and revolutionizing the way we recycle and think about plastics, and we want the whole world to know about it.”

She joins Adrianna Sekula who recently joined PureCycle as the Chief of Staff to the CEO, overseeing public affairs, government affairs, and communications teams.

Farrar most recently helped establish a communications practice at Converge Public Strategies, a Florida-based public affairs firm. Prior to her role at Converge she served as Deputy CFO over communications and external affairs for CFO Jimmy Patronis.