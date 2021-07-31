Lisset Hanewicz maintains lead in District 4 City Council race, Tom Mullins trails behind

Lisset Hanewicz is still on top of the fundraising game in the race for the District 4 seat on the St. Petersburg City Council.

Hanewicz, a former prosecutor for the Pasco-Pinellas State Attorney’s Office, raised $2,710 in the most recent period, which covers the week before last (July 17 through July 23). Her top competitor, Raymond James executive Tom Mullins, brought in $1,400 in the same period.

As far as totals, Hanewicz leads, having collected $76,819 since she entered the race in February. That number includes $5,500 in self-funding.

Mullins has so far brought in $65,540 since launching his campaign in May. His total includes $50,000 in self-funding.

For Hanewicz, the latest finance report is made up of 11 donors, including two $1,000 donations from the Sun Coast Police Benevolent Association PAC and FLAME PAC.

Mullins had four donors this period, including a $1,000 donation from financial advisor Matt DiGennaro.

Despite similar hauls this period, the two spent differently. While Hanewicz only dished out $16 on processing fees, Mullins dished out $9,729 on marketing and consultation services.

So far, Hanewicz has spent a total of $29,718, leaving her with $47,101 cash on hand. Mullins has spent $26,892, leaving him to enter the next period with $38,648 available.

The next highest fundraiser in the five-candidate race is Clifford Hobbs, who collected $455 in the latest finance period from five individuals. Hobbs spent $2,146 in the same time-frame, on printing and marketing supplies.

Hobbs has raised a total of $23,049 since entering the race, and has dished out $21,995, leaving him with $1,054 cash on hand.

Candidate Douglas O’Dowd raised $250 in the latest period from one donor, and has so far collected $6,231. O’Dowd spent $80 on website updates in the same time, and has dished out $3,635 in total.

This period’s lowest fundraiser was Jarib Figueredo, who collected $239 and spent $1 on parking. So far, Figueredo has raised $10,926, and has spent $5,757.

The group is running to succeed current City Council member Darden Rice. Rice is leaving office because of term limits and is running for Mayor in a race where she’s considered a frontrunner. She has yet to endorse in the race.

The district encompasses areas around Crescent Lake and Historic Old Northeast up to the Meadowlawn and Fossil Park neighborhoods.