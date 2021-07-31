July 31, 2021
Lisset Hanewicz maintains lead in District 4 City Council race, Tom Mullins trails behind
Lisset Hanewicz

Kelly Hayes

Lisset Headshot

Lisset Hanewicz is still on top of the fundraising game in the race for the District 4 seat on the St. Petersburg City Council.

Hanewicz, a former prosecutor for the Pasco-Pinellas State Attorney’s Office, raised $2,710 in the most recent period, which covers the week before last (July 17 through July 23). Her top competitor, Raymond James executive Tom Mullins, brought in $1,400 in the same period.

As far as totals, Hanewicz leads, having collected $76,819 since she entered the race in February. That number includes $5,500 in self-funding.

Mullins has so far brought in $65,540 since launching his campaign in May. His total includes $50,000 in self-funding.

For Hanewicz, the latest finance report is made up of 11 donors, including two $1,000 donations from the Sun Coast Police Benevolent Association PAC and FLAME PAC.

Mullins had four donors this period, including a $1,000 donation from financial advisor Matt DiGennaro.

Despite similar hauls this period, the two spent differently. While Hanewicz only dished out $16 on processing fees, Mullins dished out $9,729 on marketing and consultation services.

So far, Hanewicz has spent a total of $29,718, leaving her with $47,101 cash on hand. Mullins has spent $26,892, leaving him to enter the next period with $38,648 available.

The next highest fundraiser in the five-candidate race is Clifford Hobbs, who collected $455 in the latest finance period from five individuals. Hobbs spent $2,146 in the same time-frame, on printing and marketing supplies.

Hobbs has raised a total of $23,049 since entering the race, and has dished out $21,995, leaving him with $1,054 cash on hand.

Candidate Douglas O’Dowd raised $250 in the latest period from one donor, and has so far collected $6,231. O’Dowd spent $80 on website updates in the same time, and has dished out $3,635 in total.

This period’s lowest fundraiser was Jarib Figueredo, who collected $239 and spent $1 on parking. So far, Figueredo has raised $10,926, and has spent $5,757.

The group is running to succeed current City Council member Darden Rice. Rice is leaving office because of term limits and is running for Mayor in a race where she’s considered a frontrunner. She has yet to endorse in the race.

The district encompasses areas around Crescent Lake and Historic Old Northeast up to the Meadowlawn and Fossil Park neighborhoods.

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

