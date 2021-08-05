Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.5.21

Good Thursday morning.

Attorney General Ashley Moody will show another six-figure haul for her political committee when the finance report drops next week, according to data available on the committee website.

Friends of Ashley Moody’s running tally showed $134,055 raised across 30 contributions last month. The sheet includes a $25,000 check from Sarasota real estate developer and major GOP donor Hugh Culverhouse and another for the same amount from New York City hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb.

Other notables included Ft. Lauderdale contractor Moss & Associates at $20,000, Merit Capital and Amscot Financial, each chipping in $10,000 last month.

The July report extends the committee’s streak of six-figure reports to six months. May was Moody’s best month year-to-date with a $516,000 haul, followed by June, which saw Friends of Ashley Moody bank another $325,000.

Though contributions continue to pour in, the committee shows no signs of improvidence on the spending reports. According to the ledger available on the committee website, Friends of Ashley Moody spent just $17,840 last month. Issue Management received more than half the total — $10,000. Convert Digital followed with a $3,000 pickup for advertising services.

Moody’s committee started July with about $1.98 million in the bank. At month’s end, its coffers were stocked with $2.1 million.

Friends of Ashley Moody has now raised just shy of $7 million since it launched three years ago. Most of that flowed to the account in the lead-up to Moody’s 2018 win, but the account showed little activity after Election Day, raising $10,000 or so a month. Fundraising started gaining speed in November when the committee reeled in $90,000. Since then, the committee has raised about $1.5 million.

Excluding Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has been raising millions a month of late, Moody has outpaced all statewide candidates in fundraising so far this year.

Candidates and committees face an Aug. 10 deadline to file reports disclosing all campaign finance activity from July.

—@PressSec: 23% of new COVID hospitalizations in the U.S. are in Florida, and their hospitals are being overwhelmed again. We are doing everything we can to help the people of FL, and they’re stepping up by getting vaccinated — we hope @GovRonDeSantis joins us in this fight.

—@CarlosGSmith: .@GovRonDeSantis blaming immigrants for Florida’s frightening COVID surge is appalling, xenophobic + dangerous. It’s also based on ZERO evidence. This is the NEW BIG LIE. I hate to repeat it, but we have to speak out against this scapegoating. The guv has totally failed us.

The question was "don't you think the masks will help those children?" Regardless of how you feel about the issue, there is just no way to interpret the question as a reporter blaming kids, unless that's the interpretation you want to get to https://t.co/Lya0LjT8jy — Matt Dixon (@Mdixon55) August 4, 2021

Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) says he regrets signing law banning local mask mandates, as COVID cases quickly rise in his state. “In hindsight, I wish that had not become law,” said Hutchinson, who has asked lawmakers to allow school districts to adopt mask mandates. pic.twitter.com/sj1Q8ukLCA — The Recount (@therecount) August 4, 2021

—@AaronParnas: Raise your hand if you’re also comfortable with getting a third vaccine booster if necessary.

—@realStanVG: For the people in (Anthony) Sabatini’s district — how do you vote for this man and still feel good about yourself? He calls Jeb Bush un-American trash for congratulating OUR medalists. How can you be so racist and xenophobic that you don’t even support our own citizens?

—@IsaacDovere: always impressive how easy it is for a politician to game speculation by buying a plane ticket to Des Moines or doing an interview with a New Hampshire media outlet. There’s probably no better return on investment for the free media that can be gotten for a few hundred bucks max

Sample email conversation: "You never write about Democrats!" "I cover Florida politics. Republicans control the House, Senate, executive branch and courts. What Democrats should I be writing about?" "The CLINTONS!" https://t.co/kqPFqSf5M1 — Steve Contorno (@scontorno) August 4, 2021

— TOP STORY —

“Ron DeSantis tries to thread needle with split COVID-19 messaging” via Matt Dixon of POLITICO — DeSantis, Wednesday was a tale of two very different responses to the pandemic. In the morning, DeSantis huddled with a group of hospital executives on a Zoom call to talk about the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine, emerging therapies and hospital resources. The executives in attendance said resources are not as strained as some say. The event, held on a day where Florida saw 16,935 new cases, lacked the overt partisan rhetoric DeSantis has become known for. Three hours later, DeSantis took a different approach. “Joe Biden has taken it to himself to try and single out Florida over COVID-19,” DeSantis said. “Why don’t you do your job,” DeSantis said of Biden during the event.

“DeSantis rails at Joe Biden, blames immigrants for record COVID-19 surge” via Steven Lemongello of the Orlando Sentinel — DeSantis launched an angry attack on President Biden, joining other Republicans in claiming without evidence that immigrants are behind the surge in COVID cases and hospitalizations. “Why don’t you do your job?” DeSantis said of the president. “Why don’t you get this border secure, and until you do that, I don’t want to hear a blip about COVID from you.” In response, White House press secretary Jen Psaki wrote on Twitter that “23% of new COVID hospitalizations in the U.S. are in Florida, and their hospitals are being overwhelmed again.”

— CORONA FLORIDA —

“Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations reach an all-time high as state reports 16,935 new cases” via Tampa Bay 10 — The ongoing COVID-19 surge in Florida continues to rival the peak last seen toward the beginning of the year, a period that had been considered the worst of the pandemic. Florida reported 16,935 new cases of COVID-19 for Aug 3. There were 140 additional deaths reported, as well. The data comes as COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida rose to an all-time high of 12,408 patients. A little more than 85% of inpatient beds and about 87% of ICU beds in Florida were full. About 22% of the inpatient beds and 38% of the ICU beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients.

“Florida hospitals begin postponing elective surgeries as another record set for COVID-19 daily admissions” via Cindy Krischer Goodman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — As the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida rose to an all-time high on Wednesday, the state’s hospital systems started making plans to suspend elective procedures. Memorial Healthcare System announced Wednesday its five South Broward hospitals will suspend elective medical procedures starting Aug. 9 “to conserve critical resources for the care of COVID-19 patients.” “The current surge in COVID-19 cases in Florida has led to daily hospitalization rates not seen since the major spike last summer,” the hospital system announced in a written statement. Memorial had 526 COVID-19 patients admitted as of Aug. 3, up from about 400 only three days prior.

“COVID-19 surge continues at Jacksonville’s hospitals as Governor downplays numbers” via Beth Reese Cravey of The Florida Times-Union — The COVID-19 surge continued in Jacksonville on Wednesday when area hospitals reported increased numbers of ill patients, at least 90% of whom have not been fully vaccinated against the virus. Baptist Health reported 518 COVID-19 patients at its five area hospitals Wednesday morning, including 102 in intensive care. A day earlier, Baptist reported 504 patients, 92 of whom were in intensive care, she said. Fifteen of Baptist’s patients are children treated at its Wolfson Children’s Hospital, including four in intensive care.

“‘Literally losing our workforce’: Florida schools defy DeSantis’ anti-mask order” via Andrew Atterbury of POLITICO Florida — Florida school districts are moving to resist DeSantis’ order barring schools from implementing mask requirements for kids, setting up a fight with the Republican governor who has resisted any COVID-19-related mandates. The recent moves highlight how school districts across Florida are coping with the surge in coronavirus cases while grappling with DeSantis’ rejection of COVID-19 mandates. The governor, who has consistently downplayed the threat of the virus, has banned cities and schools from putting in place COVID-19 requirements like masks or vaccine passports. District leaders are left to choose: Eliminate mask mandates or face the loss of state funding.

“Duval School Board snubs DeSantis on masks, another setback for Florida Governor” via Nate Monroe of The Florida Times-Union — The Duval County School Board abruptly changed course and adopted a mask requirement for students with the caveat that parents will be allowed to fill out paperwork to exempt their kids, dealing a rebuke to DeSantis and crafting a workaround to his admonishment that local governments should not impose mandates to combat the spread of COVID-19. DeSantis has threatened to withhold state money from school districts that defy his wishes. A Duval schools official estimated Tuesday the total amount of money the state could conceivably withhold could top $640 million of the district’s $2 billion budget. The School Board’s action didn’t go as far as many parents and doctors had hoped and pressed the district Tuesday night to adopt during public comment.

“Statewide science scores in fifth and eighth grades dropped during the pandemic” via Danielle Brown of Florida Phoenix — Statewide science exams covering everything from earth and space science to physical science took a hit, with average passing rates lower than 50% for fifth and eighth graders. In fifth grade, 47% of students passed the state science exam in 2021, compared to 53% in 2019. In eighth grade, 45% of students passed, compared to 48% in 2019. The Florida Department of Education measures achievement on the science exams on a 1 to 5 scale, with passing scores of 3, 4 or 5. However, a 3 is not considered proficient. Only 4 and 5 scores in science are proficient or higher. A score of 3 means “satisfactory,” and a student “may need additional support for the next grade/course.”

“COVID-19 surge reignites debate over masks in Hillsborough Co.” via Megan Gannon of WFLA — Hillsborough County Commissioners received an update about the increase in COVID-19 cases. “It turns out this is much more contagious,” said Dr. Douglas Holt, Director of Health Department in Hillsborough County, talking about the Delta variant. County leaders asked what they can do to help mitigate the increase. Dr. Jason Salemi encourages people to continue wearing masks. However, protesters outside of the meeting argue that is not the answer. County Commissioners did not take any additional measures today; however, the county is opening two temporary COVID-19 testing locations this weekend to help meet the demand for testing.

“Face masks required for all St. Petersburg city government employees” via WFLA — Due to rising COVID-19 cases, the city of St. Petersburg is again mandating face masks for all city government employees. The announcement was made by St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman on his Twitter page. The mandate will be in effect inside city facility common areas and when employees are within six feet of others.

“‘Bill of Rights sanctuary’ resolution fails in Volusia after COVID-19 widow’s testimony” via Mary Ellen Moore of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — Volusia County Chair Jeff Brower was unable to gather any support for his proposal to declare Volusia County a “Bill of Rights sanctuary” on Tuesday. A vote to abandon the proposed resolution passed 4-1, with Brower recording the lone no vote. Two Council members were absent, Ben Johnson due to an illness and Fred Lowry due to a family emergency. Brower has been working with legal staff since early July to get the proposed resolution on the agenda. He said he’s been hearing from constituents concerned about door-to-door COVID-19 vaccines, gun rights, and other ways the federal and state government is chipping away at individual rights. “It’s not an anti-vaccine resolution. It’s not a gun resolution,” Brower told the Council Tuesday.

​​“Keiser University will require its 3,800 employees to be vaccinated” via Andrew Marra of the Palm Beach Post — Keiser University, a private university with 21 branches across Florida and a flagship campus in West Palm Beach, will require employees to receive COVID-19 vaccines by next month to keep working for the school. University Chancellor Arthur Keiser announced the new requirement, which takes effect Sept. 17, in an email Wednesday to approximately 3,800 employees. “We are now facing an increased threat and challenge due to the presence of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in Florida,” he wrote. “After careful consideration, we have made the decision to require all KU employees be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.”

—“Darren Soto, other Orlando Hispanic leaders urge vaccinations” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics

“Planning on visiting a South Florida casino? At least two are now requiring masks” via Carli Teproff of the Miami Herald — With COVID-19 cases on the rise, at least two South Florida casinos are again requiring all employees and customers to wear masks. On Tuesday, The Casino at Dania Beach announced the mask mandate would go into effect immediately. “Our main priority is keeping our guests and staff healthy and safe,” said Arnaldo Suarez, CEO and general manager for the Dania Beach casino. “Due to the highly contagious delta variant, we believe it’s in everyone’s best interest to reinstate our mandatory face mask policy until further notice.” As of Monday, guests and staff entering Calder Casino in Miami Gardens must also wear masks.

“Citing low COVID-19 vaccine rate, Marianna’s only Walmart to temporarily close for cleaning” via Christopher Cann of the Tallahassee Democrat — Marianna’s only Walmart location is closing until Friday morning for cleaning as part of a companywide program, citing low vaccination rates. Beginning Wednesday at 2 p.m., the store at 2255 Highway 71 will close while a third-party cleaning crew thoroughly sanitizes the building. Shoppers can return through freshly-cleaned doors Friday at 6 a.m. Only about 30% of the county’s population is fully vaccinated.

“Miami Heat and concert tickets up for grabs to entice COVID-19 vaccines” via David Selig of WPLG Local 10 News — Miami-Dade County and the Miami Heat are hoping that free tickets get more people out to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. The team and county are hosting a vaccination event Thursday at FTX Arena where anyone ages 12 and older can get a shot between the hours of 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Those who do will be entered to win tickets to a Heat game or upcoming concerts featuring Bad Bunny, Kane Brown, Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin, The Weeknd, Fonseca and Andres Cepeda, or Maluma. The Florida Department of Health will be administering both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

— CORONA NATION —

“FDA targets early September for approving Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine” via Sarah Owermohle and Adam Cancryn of POLITICO — The FDA is expected to approve Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine by early September, amid a resurgence of cases that has heightened pressure on the administration to get more Americans vaccinated. While the agency had long eyed the fall for granting full licensure, officials have recently accelerated their work and now hope to finalize approval in weeks. Regulators authorized Pfizer’s two-dose vaccine for emergency use last December, followed quickly by Moderna. But full approval is a higher bar that health officials hope will nudge hesitant Americans toward getting vaccinated.

“CVS stops giving J&J COVID-19 vaccines in pharmacies, still offers shots at some MinuteClinics” via Berkeley Lovelace Jr. and Melissa Repko of CNBC — CVS Health has stopped offering Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in its pharmacies, now only making the shots available in roughly 10% of its retail locations. The drugstore chain said it made the change over the past several weeks. It said customers can still get the shots at almost 1,000 MinuteClinic locations in 25 states and Washington D.C. MinuteClinics are inside some of the company’s drugstores and provide nonemergency medical care and other services, such as diagnostic tests and vaccines. CVS pharmacies will continue to offer the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines nationwide.

“America’s pandemic pessimism returns” via Caitlin Owens of Axios — A majority of Americans now, once again, say the worst of the pandemic is yet to come. We took a brief hiatus from worrying about the pandemic, but the Delta variant and the response to it appear to have sent us back to a dark place. “It’s clear we are still far from ‘Mission Accomplished’ on COVID,” said Harris Poll CEO John Gerzema. On June 6, when vaccines were widely available, more than three-quarters of respondents said they thought that the worst is behind us. Today only 46% of respondents feel the same way — a drop of 10 points from last week alone.

“America isn’t taking care of caregivers” via Katherine Harmon Courage of Vox — An estimated 47.9 million adults in the U.S. — a staggering 19.3% — provide informal care to an adult with physical or mental health needs. This unpaid work, which includes everything from trips to the doctor to feeding, bathing, and toileting, has been valued at $470 billion per year, equivalent to three-quarters of the entire budget of Medicaid. The pandemic undermined mental health on a massive scale, with anxiety or depression symptoms hitting one in three people in the U.S. early in the outbreak. Emerging data shows that it’s been especially difficult for informal caregivers. Two CDC surveys last winter found that 40% of caregivers for adults reported anxiety or depression symptoms, and a worrying number — about 10% — reported serious suicidal ideation.

“College students buying fake vaccine cards to circumvent shot, testing requirements” via Lora Lavigne of WRAL Durham — College students are willing to pay a lot of money to get their hands on vaccination cards. The cards, of course, are free as proof that a person has had the COVID-19 vaccine. But students are using the fakes to provide that proof and circumvent campus requirements that they either get the shot or submit to regular testing. Simon Palmore, a junior at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, said he has heard of many of his fellow classmates deciding to buy vaccine cards to send to the university. Students describe it as easy as getting a fake ID. Online vendors have made blank cards more accessible to anyone.

“NASCAR to require masks in enclosed areas going forward” via The Associated Press — NASCAR is adjusting its health protocols as COVID-19 cases increase across the country. Beginning with this weekend’s events at Watkins Glen International, all personnel must wear a face mask in enclosed areas at all times, regardless of vaccination status. Enclosed areas include haulers and buildings, restrooms, the infield care center, race control and suites. NASCAR said the update to its protocols was being implemented on the advice of its consulting physicians and recently issued medical guidance. Masks will not be required outdoors at NASCAR events, provided individuals refrain from sustained close contact. Last year’s Cup race at Watkins Glen was switched to the road course at Daytona International Speedway because of COVID-19.

— STATEWIDE —

“NOAA updates its forecast as peak hurricane season approaches; La Niña watch issued” via Kimberly Miller of the Palm Beach Post — The omen of a late-blooming La Niña added to concerns for increased tropical activity this year with NOAA giving a minimal bump to its forecast numbers ahead of peak hurricane season. An annual August update released Wednesday predicts up to 21 named storms, with as many as 10 hurricanes and up to five major hurricanes of Category 3 or higher. Matthew Rosencrans, the lead seasonal hurricane forecaster for NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, said there is a 65% chance the tropics will be more lively than normal, with just a 25% chance for a normal season and a 10% chance that it will be less active.

“Three storm systems emerge as peak hurricane season nears” via Chris Perkins and Angie DiMichelle of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — With the start of the peak period of hurricane season about a week away, a major spike in activity in the Atlantic basin has arrived. Three storm systems are being watched, two in the Atlantic Ocean and another on the African continent. The most recent system is a tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic. It’s producing a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms, but conditions are expected to be marginally conducive for slow development by Sunday and into early next week as the system moves west-northwest at 10 to 15 miles per hour. The National Hurricane Center gives it a 20% chance of development during the next five days.

“Ron DeSantis announces $58M to revitalize panhandle after Hurricane Michael” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — The Department of Economic Opportunity will grant an additional $58 million to help revitalize communities hit by Hurricane Michael in 2018. DeSantis announced the distribution Wednesday in Panama City, which will receive $19 million. That program supports projects in Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Jackson, Liberty and Washington counties, which suffered the brunt of Hurricane Michael in October 2018. Downtown areas and businesses are often the core of rural and small communities, DeSantis said. Under the DeSantis administration, DEO has awarded $200 million for Hurricane Michael recovery.

“Can Surfside condo collapse bring reforms? State, local group to consider new laws” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — A group of local, state and federal officeholders plan to explore improvements to building-safety regulations after the condominium collapsed in Surfside, County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said this week. “After Hurricane Andrew, there was countywide agreement that we needed to strengthen the building code,” Levine Cava said in an interview released Wednesday with Monica Richardson, executive editor of the Miami Herald, El Nuevo Herald, and Bradenton Herald. “Going forward, I hope we can do the same.” The new “working group” will include elected officeholders in Miami-Dade representing four levels of government: city, county, state and federal. Levine Cava will serve as co-chair with Jose “Pepe” Diaz, the Miami-Dade County Commission chairman.

“Bipartisan proposal aims to give $1.85M to Florida man wrongly imprisoned for 37 years” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A bipartisan effort is underway in the Florida Legislature to provide a former death row inmate who was wrongly imprisoned for 37 years just compensation for the time he lost behind bars. Republican Sen. Jeff Brandes and Democratic Rep. Andrew Learned this week filed twin bills for consideration in the 2022 Legislative Session that, if approved, would clear the way for a $1.85 million payment to Robert Earl DuBoise, who in September was exonerated for the 1983 rape and murder of a young woman in Tampa. DuBoise’s exoneration made national news last year. Brandes and Learned’s bills are classified as “claims” bills or “relief acts,” as they are intended to compensate a person or entity for injuries or losses caused by the negligence or error of a public officer or agency.

“Publix settles federal lawsuit over dreadlocks and religious freedom” via Gary White of The Lakeland Ledger — Publix Super Markets has agreed to pay $50,000 to settle a religious accommodation discrimination lawsuit, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced Wednesday. The federal agency filed the lawsuit based on a complaint from a job applicant at a store in Nashville, Tennessee. The applicant, a member of the Rastafarian religious sect, received a job offer, but a Publix supervisor then asked if he planned to withdraw his application after he refused to cut his hair to meet Publix’s grooming policy. The applicant wears dreadlocks “as part of his sincerely held Rastafarian religious belief,” the EEOC said in the release. He asked for a religious accommodation that would allow him to work for Publix without cutting his hair. The EEOC said that Publix denied the request, and the man chose not to accept the job offer.

“Funding used to pay salary of Palm Beach Post reporter linked to environmental activists” via Brian Burgess of The Capitolist — A grant used to pay a year’s salary to Palm Beach Post reporter Lulu Ramadan in exchange for a hard-hitting story blasting sugar farming practices was provided by a nonprofit foundation with a history of funding politically active environmental groups in South Florida. The grant was used to compensate Ramadan for what amounted to “prepaid investigative journalism,” in which she pitched a specific story angle to ProPublica, a nonprofit news organization, before the findings of her investigation would have been known. The payments allowed the Post to save approximately $75,000 in salary payments. But the Post falsely implied in early July that they had spent “a great deal” of [their] resources” on the controversial reporting effort.

— 2022 —

“DeSantis raises big bucks at suburban Milwaukee fundraiser” via Daniel Bice of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — Insiders say the fundraiser was held on July 26 at the Fox Point mansion of Kathryn Burke, a local philanthropist and the widow of John J. Burke Jr., the founder of Burke Properties who died in 2019. The Burkes were responsible for such Milwaukee landmarks as the Brise Soleil wings at the Milwaukee Art Museum. Donors at the DeSantis event had to pay a minimum of $1,000 to attend, and the maximum contribution was $25,000 to the Republican governor’s campaign fund. One source said about 50 to 60 people were in attendance. Burke hosted a high-profile, $2,800-per-head fundraiser for Donald Trump at her Fox Point residence in July 2019.

“Viva Las Vegas! DeSantis continues national tour ahead of 2024” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis is thus far coy about potential presidential ambitions, but his travel schedule is that of someone in the 2024 mix. The latest evidence on that front is a fundraiser to be held later this month in Las Vegas. DeSantis, called “America’s Governor” by adherents and advocates, will grace the stage in Nevada on Friday the 13th. DeSantis, of course, won’t be fundraising for himself: he will be there in support of Sen. Tom Cotton. Also in attendance: former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, a long-standing friend of the Governor. Just last week, DeSantis was in Salt Lake City addressing the conservative American Legislative Exchange Council.

“‘The best way to keep them safe’: Doctor addresses masks in schools at Charlie Crist roundtable” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics — To mask or not to mask? That is the question a group of experts, school board members, and parents addressed in a roundtable Wednesday, with the panelists advocating for school mask mandates. Gubernatorial candidate and U.S. Rep. Crist hosted the roundtable, hearing from those who support mask mandate, a hot topic among Floridians as kids head back to the classroom in the coming weeks. DeSantis issued an order Friday barring school districts from requiring masks. Dr. Lisa Gwynn, a pediatrician and associate professor of clinical pediatrics, advocated for masking students, especially those unable to get vaccinated. “The only way to kind of arm them with a sense of safety is to make sure that they wear a mask and get vaccinated,” Gwynn said.

“Nikki Fried calls on parents to speak out against DeSantis’ ‘overreach’ in schools” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics — Fried added her voice Wednesday to the chorus of Democrats demanding DeSantis stay out of local politics. In a statement, Fried chastised DeSantis for denying local school boards the authority to implement mask mandates on school grounds. The executive order, she warned, threatens children’s lives. “Now is the time for parents and teachers to stand up and make their concerns about this unacceptable government overreach known,” Fried said in a prepared statement. Indeed, COVID-19 cases are rising among Florida’s youth. According to the Florida Department of Health, 10,785 kids below 12 tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

“Joe Gruters confident GOP is unified, in strong position for 2022” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The Republican Party of Florida is “as strong as it has ever been,” Chairman Gruters said Wednesday. He’s confident the party will, for the first time, overtake Democrats in Florida voter registration very soon. “We’ll flip Florida by the end of the year, certainly by the election,” he said, referencing the 2022 midterm. That’s an abundance of confidence and enthusiasm from a party chair most recently in the news because of a sexual harassment complaint against him. A third-party investigation cleared Gruters, unable to find any firsthand account to back up the accusation. But when news broke, it fed days of rumors of tumult in Tallahassee.

“Millions of reasons to watch this candidate for Congress” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — A self-funded candidate to succeed the late U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings is reviving one of the most discomfiting questions about American politics: Should someone wealthy be able to buy an advantage in a campaign and perhaps purchase the office itself? Florida’s new big spender is Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, who has put more than $2.3 million into her candidacy in District 20 in Broward and Palm Beach counties, the most of any congressional candidate in the country. Nothing imaginable could set things right more than restoring limits on spending by outside forces and candidates that Congress legislated in 1971 and 1974.

“Democrat Janelle Perez eyes ‘grassroots movement’ to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Perez sees herself as an in-touch, everywoman alternative to U.S. Rep. Salazar, the Republican incumbent she’s challenging for Florida’s 27th Congressional District in 2022. The first-time political candidate said that outlook will be reflected in her approach to fundraising, campaigning, and, provided she wins, legislating and representing the traditionally Democratic-leaning district Salazar flipped red last year. “I’d really like to start a grassroots movement,” Perez told Florida Politics. Both Perez and Salazar are the daughters of Cuban exiles. Until six years ago, both were registered Republicans. Perez is an active member of the LGBTQ community, serving on two local advisory boards, and has a young daughter with her wife, Monica. She’s also a cancer survivor.

“Jennifer Bradley, Travis Hutson latest state Senators to endorse Clay Yarborough” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Sens. Bradley of Clay County and Hutson of St. Johns County both endorsed Rep. Yarborough, one of three sitting state legislators seeking to succeed Sen. Aaron Bean next year. The latest endorsements continue the momentum for Yarborough, who was endorsed by Senate President Wilton Simpson and incoming President Kathleen Passidomo last week over Reps. Cord Byrd and Jason Fischer. Fischer maintains a cash-on-hand lead in the SD 4 race with roughly $966,000 to deploy as of filings last month. Yarborough has nearly $88,000 in hard money. His political committee, Floridians for Conservative Values, has just over $335,000 on hand. Byrd has roughly $113,000 on hand between his campaign account and his political committee.

“Blaise Ingoglia enters August with $1.42M on hand” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Rep. Ingoglia raised more than $215K in July between his official campaign account and political committees, Government Gone Wild and Friends of Blaise Ingoglia, for his bid for Senate District 10. Ingoglia, running to succeed Senate President Simpson, has served in Florida House District 35 since 2014 and is facing term limits in 2022. He so far faces former Sen. John Legg in the GOP Primary. Lecanto Republican Rep. Ralph Massullo and Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco, a Republican of New Port Richey, are also considering a run in SD 10. Nocco has about $65,000 in his committee. Massullo, meanwhile, has a little over $124,000 in his committee and about $28,000 in his reelection campaign account.

— MORE CORONA —

“The known global virus caseload has surpassed 200 million infections.” via Marc Santora and Isabella Kwai of The New York Times — The known total of global coronavirus infections surpassed 200 million on Wednesday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. While always an imperfect measure of a virus that causes no symptoms in large parts of the populations it infects, case counts have provided a useful tool for much of the pandemic — like a flashing red light in the cockpit of a jetliner warning of imminent danger. A surge in case numbers has, in most cases, been followed by a crush of people crowding emergency rooms and, weeks later, a rise in fatalities. The global death toll as of Wednesday was 4.2 million, a rough estimate, given the discrepancies in the way nations record COVID-19 deaths.

“Unvaccinated, hospitalized: Patient now advocates for shots” via The Associated Press — Cedric Daniels went to visit his nephew in New Orleans for a long-awaited reunion. Daniels started feeling weak, had blurred vision, and was so short of breath he could barely make it from his couch in the living room to the bathroom. He tested positive for the virus. “It is frustrating because it’s preventable … but more than that, it’s really sad,” said James Ford, a critical care doctor in the ICU at Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center in Baton Rouge. Some of those patients, like Daniels, now wish they had taken the shot. “I am now a huge advocate for doctor’s orders,” Daniels added. “They think we ought to get vaccinated; I think we ought to get vaccinated.”

“Exactly how many people have long COVID-19?” via Grace Browne of WIRED — To get a grasp on how big a problem long COVID-19 is, we need to know how many people out there have it. That number is surprisingly difficult to pin down. Some estimates have been on the conservative side. One study, collected as part of the COVID Symptom Study using the app ZOE COVID, surveyed 4 million people and found 4.5% of people with COVID-19 reported symptoms after 8 weeks, and only 2.3% of people after 12 weeks — a pretty low estimate. Other studies returned much higher numbers. One report from Imperial College London surveyed over 500,000 participants between September 2020 and February 2021 and found that almost 40% of people had at least one symptom lasting 12 weeks or more.

“Tampa Bay women file federal suit, hope to overturn public transit mask mandate” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics — Two Tampa Bay women have teamed up with a Wyoming nonprofit on a lawsuit seeking to overturn public transport masking requirements. Sarah Pope, a 57-year-old Lutz resident, and Ana Carolina Daza, a 49-year-old Safety Harbor resident, filed suit in Tampa federal court in response to mask requirements on flights, which the pair call dangerous. According to its website, the duo filed suit with the Health Freedom Defense Fund, a nonprofit that seeks to “implement a strategy to remove the unethical and unlawful mask, testing, and vaccine mandates,” according to its website. The suit lists defendants as Biden, the CDC and Xavier Becerra, Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services. The pair are seeking to overturn the CDC’s mandate requiring masks in transportation hubs.

— CORONA ECONOMICS —

“U.S. economy may only grow 6.3% this year on supply woes” via Andrew Husby and Eliza Winger of Bloomberg — The median projection by U.S. Federal Reserve rate setters of 7% economic growth in 2021 is slipping out of reach, Bloomberg Economics’ updated forecasts suggest. The main factor behind the downward revision to 6.3% — which matches the bottom end of the range Fed officials penciled in at their June meeting — is an inability of the supply side of the economy to support faster inflation-adjusted growth, not the delta variant. Provided employment gains remain on track, any reduction in near-term growth projections at the September meeting should not significantly impact the policy debate.

“Interest-rate increases could come as soon as early 2023, Fed’s Richard Clarida says” via Nick Timiraos of The Wall Street Journal — Significant fiscal stimulus this year is speeding the economy’s recovery so that the Federal Reserve can consider lifting interest rates from near zero by early 2023, Fed Vice Chairman Clarida said Wednesday. He expects that, under his current projections for inflation and employment, “commencing policy normalization in 2023 would … be entirely consistent with our new flexible average inflation targeting framework.” Clarida prefaced his remarks by saying that interest rate increases are “certainly not something on the radar screen right now,” but he said that if his outlook for inflation and unemployment is realized, then the Fed’s thresholds for raising rates “will have been met by year-end 2022.”

“U.S. companies add far fewer jobs than forecast, ADP data show” via Reade Pickert of Bloomberg — Businesses’ payrolls increased by 330,000 last month, the smallest gain since February, after a revised 680,000 gain in June, according to ADP Research Institute data released Wednesday. The figure fell short of all economists’ estimates in a Bloomberg survey. The median estimate was for a 690,000 rise. The slowdown in hiring underscores the challenges of a full labor market recovery. Firms are trying to keep pace with an unleashing of pent-up demand, but filling a now-record number of open positions will take time. The ADP data showed a broad moderation in employment growth. While the report and government data don’t always move in lock-step, the smaller advance could temper expectations for an outsize gain in official payrolls figures on Friday.

“COVID-19 vaccine mandates split corporate America” via Chip Cutter, Sarah Nassauer and Bob Tita of The Wall Street Journal — In recent days, companies from Arkansas-based Walmart to Microsoft in Seattle have imposed vaccine mandates mostly on white-collar workers returning to offices. Meatpacker Tyson Foods took a harder line, saying all its workers must get the vaccine by Nov. 1. Each CEO cites myriad reasons for their vaccine strategy, though many also point to new CDC guidelines relating to how vaccinated people transmit the delta variant. Some companies want to reassure the public it is still safe to shop in their stores or visit their theme parks. Others want to prevent worker illnesses or absences from crippling their operations again. Still others want to end remote work and get staff back into offices. Union rules for several companies are complicating matters further.

“Businesses pushing to hire as Central Florida’s economy rebounds” via Rachael Krause of Bay News 9 — One year ago, many Floridians were dealing with job losses and layoffs from the pandemic as businesses were forced to make tough cuts to stay afloat. Now, as demand for products and services rebound, so too is Central Florida’s job market and local businesses are working to find ways to drive in fresh talent. “I think right now, there are great opportunities in the region and definitely looking at great paying jobs,” said Nilda Blanco, senior director of business intelligence for CareerSource Central Florida. Blanco said all industries in the region are in a hiring boom and wages are climbing, too. It’s allowing job seekers to be picky about where they want to work.

— PRESIDENTIAL —

“Biden administration preparing to offer vaccines to migrants along Mexico border” via Nick Miroff and Maria Sacchetti of The Washington Post — The Biden administration is preparing to begin offering coronavirus vaccine to migrants in U.S. custody along the Mexico border, where illegal crossings are at their highest levels in over two decades and health officials are struggling with soaring numbers of infections. Until now, only a limited number of migrants have received vaccines while held in longer-term U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facilities. Under the broad outlines of the new plan, DHS would vaccinate migrants soon after they cross into the United States as they await processing by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

“U.S. developing plan to require foreign visitors to be vaccinated” via Reuters — The Biden administration is developing a plan to require nearly all foreign visitors to the United States to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as part of eventually lifting travel restrictions that bar much of the world from entering the United States. The White House wants to reopen travel, which would boost business for the airlines and tourism industry but is not ready to immediately lift restrictions because of the rising COVID-19 caseload and highly transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant. The White House has held discussions with airlines and others about implementing a policy of requiring vaccines for foreign visitors.

“Carmakers, Biden to roll out emission cuts and EV sales goal” via Ari Natter, Keith Laing and Gabrielle Coppola of Bloomberg — The Biden administration plans to announce new limits on greenhouse gas auto emissions and new electric vehicle sales targets at an event with Detroit automakers at the White House on Thursday. The mandates, expected to cover the model years between 2023 and 2026, are a centerpiece of Biden’s climate plans and mark his administration’s first major effort to use regulation to stem planet-warming greenhouse gases. The limits are likely to fall short of what environmentalists have called for while pleasing auto manufacturers. Environmental activists had pressed Biden for emissions curbs as strong as those he helped broker as Obama’s vice president, which mandated a 5% reduction annually. That would have led to a fleetwide average of almost 50 mpg in 2025.

“Biden keeps the progressive angst at bay” via Laura Barrón-López and Christopher Cadelago of POLITICO — After days of progressives fuming over the failure to prevent the federal eviction moratorium from expiring, the White House abruptly shifted its calculus on Tuesday and enacted a new ban. It was a remarkable 180. It was a symbolic reversal, too. Biden’s retreat calmed a potentially combustible intraparty rift, the latest sign of the lengths he has been willing to go to keep restive Democrats unified. Through the occasional fireworks, the White House has remained bullish about its ability to keep the party together. Progressives have largely lauded Biden’s actions and legislative priorities during his presidency. Even before his Tuesday afternoon reversal, most progressives downplayed the idea that the moratorium spat was a harbinger of a larger war to come.

— EPILOGUE: TRUMP —

“Donald Trump asks court to end House pursuit of his tax returns from IRS” via Katelyn Polantz of CNN — Trump‘s legal team formally stepped into a long-running fight over a U.S. House request for his tax returns, claiming Trump’s financial history is being unfairly pursued for political reasons by Democrats and seeking to end House Ways and Means Committee investigations into the ex-President and his companies. Last week, the Justice Department determined that the IRS must hand over Trump’s tax returns to Congress, but a federal judge is still considering what could happen. While the pressure is heating up in the House Democrats’ pursuit of Trump’s tax information, the tax returns aren’t likely to be given to Congress anytime soon.

“A key witness emerges in probe of Trump’s DOJ election scheme” via Aaron Blake of The Washington Post — Congress could begin taking testimony as soon as this week from top Justice Department officials who bore witness to then-President Trump’s desperate attempt to overturn his 2020 reelection loss based upon lies and misinformation. And in the increasingly apparent real-time Justice Department efforts to combat that attempt, one man who has agreed to testify is emerging as something of a potential star witness in the effort: Richard Donoghue. Repeatedly, the former acting deputy attorney general’s name has surfaced in notes and emails repudiating the effort to call the election results into question in no uncertain terms. The building record of Donoghue’s resistance to the gambit makes him one of the most eagerly anticipated witnesses in the investigation.

“DOJ officials rejected colleague’s request to intervene in Georgia’s election certification: Emails” via Katherine Faulders and Alexander Maillin of ABC News — Top members of the Department of Justice last year rebuffed another DOJ official who asked them to urge officials in Georgia to investigate and perhaps overturn Biden‘s victory in the state before the results were certified by Congress. The emails, dated Dec. 28, 2020, show the former acting head of DOJ’s civil division, Jeffrey Clark, circulating a draft letter urging Georgia’s governor and other top officials to convene the state legislature into a special session so lawmakers could investigate claims of voter fraud. The vote count in Georgia became a flashpoint for Trump and his allies, and Trump at one point falsely claimed that it was “not possible” for him to have lost the state.

“Disney World’s Hall of Presidents update is not kind to Trump” via Eric Ting of SFGATE — Disney World’s “Hall of Presidents” attraction reopened on Wednesday and now features an animatronic Biden. Biden’s animatronic — like all the animatronics that came before — is creepy, but it was at least amusing when someone put the audio of Biden’s “Corn Pop” campaign trail story over a video of the animatronic speaking. To make room for the new Biden figure, the Trump animatronic was put in the back row of the presentation next to Andrew Jackson, a highly controversial historical figure who was the architect of the Trail of Tears. Perhaps more glaring in Disney’s presentation is Trump’s conspicuous absence in a highlight reel of recent Presidents that plays before the animatronic figures are displayed for the audience.

— CRISIS —

“Former Olympic athlete close to plea deal in Jan. 6 attack case” via Caroline Vakil of The Hill — Klete Keller, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was arrested in mid-January and indicted on seven charges in connection to the Jan. 6 riot, including civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding. Former teammates and coaches recognized Keller at the riot after seeing a video posted on social media by a reporter from the conservative news outlet Townhall. Keller’s Olympic team jacket with the word “USA” printed on his sleeves could be seen in the clip. Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Jawad told the judge overseeing Keller’s case on Wednesday that the prosecution and defense team were “just finalizing an agreement” over a plea bargain. Keller has been out on bond pending his case.

“Son of former Michigan lawmaker sentenced to time served for participating in Jan. 6 insurrection” via Steve Neavling of the Detroit Metro Times — A Michigan man who threatened “war everywhere if we let this election get stolen” was sentenced Wednesday to time served after spending six months in prison for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection. Karl Dresch, 41, of Calumet, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of willfully and knowingly demonstrating in a Capitol building. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed four other counts, including entering restricted grounds, disorderly conduct, and obstructing an official proceeding. Dresch, the son of a former state Representative, is among only a handful of insurrectionists to be sentenced so far.

“Police brass eyed in probe of Black man’s deadly arrest” via Jim Mustian and Jake Bleiberg of The Associated Press — Federal prosecutors are investigating whether Louisiana State Police brass obstructed justice to protect the troopers seen on long-withheld body camera video punching, dragging and stunning Black motorist Ronald Greene during his fatal 2019 arrest. Investigators are now moving up the chain of command, probing allegations that supervisors disregarded the video evidence, quashed a recommendation to arrest one of the troopers and recently pressed a state prosecutor not to bring any charges, according to documents obtained by AP and sources familiar with the case. The development comes as federal prosecutors prepare to present their findings to a grand jury by the end of the summer, which could bring the first charges of any kind in a case that’s long been shrouded in secrecy.

“Jan. 6 panel’s top staffer facing calls to resign” via Jordan Williams of The Hill — The committee announced late last month that it was hiring former CIA Inspector General David Buckley to serve as the panel’s staff director. Shortly after the announcement, Yahoo News reported that the Department of Homeland Security’s watchdog urged the CIA to take action against Buckley for retaliating against Andrew Bakaj, a whistleblower in the CIA inspector general’s office. Buckley is accused of retaliating against Bakaj for cooperating in an investigation into potential evidence manipulation within the inspector general’s office. Asked about the calls to resign, a spokesperson for the select committee said Buckley will continue to serve on the committee’s staff.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Senate panel votes to repeal 1991 and 2002 laws authorizing wars with Iraq.” via Charlie Savage of The Washington Post — The Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted on Wednesday to repeal the 1991 law that authorized the Persian Gulf War and the 2002 law that authorized President George W. Bush to invade Iraq, sending the resolution to the Senate floor. The panel took that step by a 14-8 vote, with all Democrats and three Republicans supporting it. The vote was preceded by a debate over the scope and limits of Biden’s power to use military force against Iran. The committee vote came a day after Biden administration officials testified before a Senate panel, saying that both Iraq War laws were obsolete and not being used anymore.

“Will Mitch McConnell lift roadblock of Biden for infrastructure?” via Kevin Freking and Lisa Mascaro of The Associated Press — Senate Republican leader McConnell had vowed to be “100% focused” on stopping Biden’s agenda. But when it comes to the bipartisan infrastructure plan, McConnell is sounding like a go. His efforts are raising a big question on Capitol Hill: Just what is the self-described “grim reaper” thinking? Some colleagues say McConnell simply likes the bill and that his state would benefit from the federal investments. Others say McConnell thinks the bill could help some of the Republicans in contested elections. “He’s a very pragmatic person. I think he knows that everybody sort of wins if it’s true, hard infrastructure,” GOP Sen. Kevin Cramer said.

“As infrastructure bill inches forth, a rocky, slow path awaits in the House” via Emily Cochrane of The New York Times — Liberals who have bristled at seeing their top priorities jettisoned from the infrastructure talks as Biden and Democrats sought an elusive deal with Republicans have warned that they may seek to change the bill substantially when they have the chance. At a minimum, House Democrats have made clear that they do not intend to take up the bill until a second, far more expansive package to provide trillions more in spending social programs is approved. House Democrats hold a slim enough majority that even a few defections could sink legislation, and progressives have been open in recent days about their reluctance to support the legislation without an ironclad guarantee that the budget package, expected to cost about $3.5 trillion, will become law.

“Senate appropriators warn of year-end train wreck” via Jennifer Shutt of Roll Call — Top Appropriations Committee members called for a bipartisan agreement between both chambers and the White House on spending toplines to avoid a series of stopgap bills or yet another partial government shutdown. This year, the committee broke from past precedent and opted not to approve a slate of subcommittee spending levels before it approved the fiscal 2022 Agriculture, Energy-Water and Military Construction-VA bills. Appropriations Chairman Patrick Leahy said he didn’t want the lack of a bipartisan agreement on spending levels to completely stall the panel’s work. But he reiterated calls for congressional leaders to begin serious negotiations with the White House. Leahy said that when the Senate returns in mid-September, he hopes the committee will “have a clearer path forward for considering the remaining nine bills.”

“Marco Rubio: ‘Stop with the mask fetish’” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics — Rubio fired back Wednesday at the scores of people calling for mask mandates in Florida and beyond. In a video posted to Twitter, the Republican Senator described the fixation as a “fetish.” He blasted those, including the CDC, who are spinning their wheels on who to mask next. “You’re not going to mask your way out of this pandemic,” Rubio said. Vaccines, Rubio suggested, are the nation’s best path forward. But rather than “shame” or “coerce” the unvaccinated, Rubio said presenting facts and data is a better approach. Rubio’s video comes as Florida distinguishes itself as the epicenter of the nation’s COVID-19 pandemic. On Tuesday, Florida reported more than 11,515 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in one day.

“Charter advocates press Florida congressional delegation on equal funding” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Charter school advocates are calling on members of the Florida Congressional delegation to fund all public schools fully. That includes the many charter schools subsidized through school districts but independently managed. Foundation for Florida’s Future Executive Director Patricia Levesque said charter schools must receive financial equity. The pandemic makes it all the more important all schools receive federal funding, the letter argues. Notably, the letter praised the American Rescue Plan for providing $125 billion in funding for school districts, helping all institutions. But the budget already approved by the House Appropriations Committee “moves the country backward” by cutting $40 million from the federal Charter Schools Program.

“Mike Pompeo got $5,800 whiskey gift from Japan, but where is it?” via Matthew Lee of The Associated Press — The State Department said Wednesday it’s looking into the apparent disappearance of a nearly $6,000 bottle of whiskey given more than two years ago to then-Secretary of State Pompeo by the government of Japan. Pompeo knows nothing about the gift or an inquiry. The department’s Office of Protocol is required to record gifts given to U.S. officials and keep track of their disposition. Recipients have the option of turning gifts of a certain value over to the National Archives or another government entity or purchasing them for personal use by reimbursing the Treasury Department for their value.

— LOCAL NOTES —

“Judge: Preserving evidence key to Surfside collapse probe” via The Associated Press — Preservation of evidence is critical to understanding why a Florida oceanfront condominium collapsed and to protect the legal rights of victims and others. Miami-Dade County is expected later this month to hand over control of the Champlain Towers South site to a court-appointed receiver. That receiver, attorney Michael Goldberg, said discussions are ongoing regarding how experts such as engineers will gain access to the property and the building’s steel-and-concrete remains, some of which are stored in a local warehouse. “We are not going to be delaying this,” Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman said at a hearing.

“Young Ukrainian teacher was moving to Japan. She died with friend in condo collapse” via Syra Ortiz-Blanes of the Miami Herald — Ukrainian-born Anastasia Gromova was going on the adventure of her life. The 24-year-old planned to hop on a plane in the fall, leaving her desk job of three years in Montreal to teach English in Japan. “She was very passionate about Asian cultures,” said her father, Sergiy Gromov. But before making the move across continents, Anastasia traveled to Miami with her best friend from college, 23-year-old Michelle Pazos. Pazos’ father, Miguel, had an apartment in the oceanfront Champlain Towers South. The friends wanted a perfect, sunny beach vacation before Anastasia traveled far from everyone and everything she loved and knew. Anastasia, along with Miguel and Michelle Pazos, perished in the night when the Surfside condo collapsed on June 24.

“Surfside security guard describes climbing through rubble to escape building collapse” via Rosh Lowe of WPLG Local 10 News — It’s something that will likely never be forgotten. The security guard working at the Champlain Towers South building the night the condo collapsed described the tense moments to Local 10 News’ Rosh Lowe. Shamoka Furman was on the job for five months as a security guard at the Champlain Towers South. She can be seen in bodycam footage moments after the condo collapse talking to Surfside Police officers. “All I remember was the building shaking; I thought it was an earthquake,” Furman said. “I don’t even know how I made it out. Through the grace of God. I had to get out, but guess what, I couldn’t get out. I had to figure out a way to escape.”

“Appeals court reverses itself, rules in Boynton case that people can videotape police” via Jane Musgrave of the Palm Beach Post — In a decision that was hailed as a victory for the public’s right to hold police accountable, the 4th District Court of Appeal on Wednesday reversed course, ruling that a Boynton Beach woman shouldn’t have been arrested for videotaping police. In a stunning turnaround, the West Palm Beach-based appeals court unanimously ruled that Sharron Tasha Ford had the right to turn her video camera on Boynton police in 2009 when they summoned her after stopping her son for sneaking into a movie theater. Judge Martha Warner, who chided her colleagues in May when they upheld Ford’s arrest, said the decision was obvious.

“Crime victim counting on ‘stand your ground’ defense faces felony charge in disarmed teen’s shooting death” via Annaliese Garcia and Andrea Torres of WPLG Local 10 News — Christopher Luis defended himself from three armed robbers in February in Miami-Dade County. Police said he suffered gunshot wounds to his left bicep and right hand, and doctors treated him at the Kendall Regional Medical Center. Surveillance videos show Luis shot a gun-wielding 16-year-old boy, disarmed him, and returned to fatally shoot him as he bled on the ground on Feb. 13 in Kendale Lakes, police said. According to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, prosecutors cleared Luis of murder and manslaughter charges and charged him with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

“Miami Beach police brutality case caught on video stirs memories of Arthur McDuffie killing” via Fabiola Santiago of the Miami Herald — They must not teach the despicable history of police brutality in Miami-Dade County at the academy. What else can explain why a swarm of Miami Beach police officers, acting like entitled criminals, descended on a surrendered, handcuffed man lying on the ground and repeatedly kicked and punched him, and slammed his head onto the hard terrazzo floor? The gang mentality of this latest episode of excessive use of force in our community stirs memories of a similar, if more unconscionably brutal and deadly, act by police: the McDuffie killing. In 1979 Miami, one had to imagine a police beating so savage that it took a man’s life.

“Judge rules ex-Fidel Castro prisoner Ana Rodriguez can be evicted from her Miami home” via Anna Jean Kaiser of the Miami Herald — Rodriguez, an 83-year-old who spent 19 years as a political prisoner in Castro’s Cuba and faces losing her Miami home, suffered a setback in court on Tuesday when a judge ruled that her eviction after a bank’s foreclosure is legal. Judge Peter Lopez said Rodriguez has until August 31 before the sheriff’s office would be able to serve her a writ of possession, forcing her out. Rodriguez’s home was foreclosed on by the Bank of New York Mellon in 2018. A buyer from California purchased the three-bedroom residence near Southwest Eighth Street and Le Jeune Road in August 2020 for $415,000 and is seeking to evict Rodriguez.

“Board rejects house designed for Jeffrey Epstein’s old property in Palm Beach” via Darrell Hofheinz of the Palm Beach Post — A contemporary-style home designed by a prominent Miami architect will not occupy the vacant Palm Beach lot where the infamous house of the late sex offender and disgraced financier Epstein once stood. In a nearly unanimous decision, architectural commissioners at their most recent meeting killed the design for 360 El Brillo Way after telling architect Kobi Karp the lakefront house was drastically out of step with the character of the Estate Section neighborhood. Commissioners cast a critical eye at the house’s curved walls with metal details and its soaring vertical elements with column-like fluting at the front door.

“FSU breaks ground on $90 million research facility” via Alexa Trischler of WTXL — Florida State University is breaking ground on a major research facility at Innovation Park. The new facility will create a significant number of jobs, from construction to education. Called the Interdisciplinary Research and Commercialization Building, students will access research labs in physics, chemistry, and engineering focusing on materials science. The facility will consist of three floors of mostly open bay labs, sized for up to 30 research groups, 24 postdoctoral researchers, and 155 graduates and undergraduates. FSU President, John Thrasher, says this will attract students and educators from all over the world.

— TOP OPINION —

“Rick Scott: Democrats must heed the failures of communism in Cuba” via the Miami Herald — The peaceful demonstrations we’ve seen across Cuba in recent days — the largest the island has seen in decades — are terrifying the brutal communist regime. The Cuban people are marching in the streets and crying out against the illegitimate, communist rule that has stripped them of their freedom, liberty, and basic human rights and dignity for more than 60 years. The message is clear: it is time for a new day of freedom and democracy in Cuba. At the onset of the protests in Cuba, I called for the Biden administration to enact further sanctions, so I welcome its announcement of sanctions against regime leadership and military units responsible for gross human rights abuses.

— OPINIONS —

“We have four words of advice for Biden, who says DeSantis should mandate masks in Florida” via the Miami Herald editorial board — Biden sure had a lot to say to the nation’s governors Tuesday. The president had absolutely no patience with two Republican Governors standing in the way of mask mandates that would protect their constituents from the delta variant of COVID-19, which has gone on a rampage. Biden’s demand: “Get out of the way!” He was admonishing Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and, of course, DeSantis. We have some advice for our well-intentioned president: Don’t waste your breath. Odds are, the allegedly licentious Gov. Cuomo will tender his resignation long before Florida sees a mask mandate from our anti-mandate leader.

“Biden’s honeymoon is over, and he knows it” via Thomas B. Edsall of The New York Times — The first seven months of the Biden presidency have been easy compared with what’s coming down the pike. Key provisions of COVID-19 relief legislation came to an end on Aug. 1, with more set to follow, including a cessation of moratoriums on evictions and mortgage foreclosures, termination of extended unemployment benefits, and a stop to enhanced food stamp subsidies and student loan forbearance. The prospect of millions of families forced from their homes as COVID-19 variants infect growing numbers of people provoked frenzied attempts by the White House and congressional Democrats to take emergency steps to halt or ameliorate the potential chaos and a possible tragedy of national proportions.

“Why should schools fight COVID-19 with one hand tied behind their backs?” via the Tampa Bay Times editorial board — This editorial board has agreed with many of DeSantis’ views on getting kids back to school during the pandemic. Like the Governor, we were early supporters of reopening brick-and-mortar schools, embraced giving parents a choice between in-person and remote classes, and we both warned how closing schools would have dire consequences for students, especially ones on the educational margins. We cannot, however, agree with his recent executive order forbidding schools from requiring that students wear masks. Kids under 12 years old accounted for almost 10% — 10,785 cases — of the state’s COVID-19 total last week. Just like last year, COVID-19 deaths among kids remain extremely rare. But we still have little understanding of the long-term impacts associated with COVID-19.

“As bad as COVID-19 has been, a future pandemic could be even worse — unless we act now” via Eric Lander for The Washington Post — As the President’s science adviser, I know what’s becoming possible. For the first time in our history, we have an opportunity not just to refill our stockpiles but also to transform our capabilities. COVID-19 has been a catastrophe. But a future pandemic could be even worse. It’s important to remember that the virus behind COVID-19 is far less deadly than the 1918 influenza. The virus also belongs to a well-understood family, coronaviruses. Preparing for threats is a core national responsibility. That’s why our government invests heavily in missile defense and counterterrorism. We need to similarly protect the nation against biological threats, which range from the ongoing risk of pandemics to the possibility of deliberate use of bioweapons.

“An air-conditioning shortage? That’s it. We have to close Florida” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — This week, the Orlando Sentinel reported on a shortage of air-conditioning units and parts that are forcing some people to wait weeks and even months for repairs. Yes, weeks or months without air-conditioning. In Florida. During the summer. Obviously, there is only one reasonable course of action: We have to close Florida. Hopefully, this won’t be permanent. But if it is, hey, we had a solid 176-year run. My wife and I returned from a vacation in North Carolina and walked into a house with temperatures slightly higher than the surface of Venus. We were lucky enough to get a new unit within a week. But, as the Sentinel reported, other people are waiting much longer.

— OLYMPICS —

“Simone Biles reveals aunt passed away while she was competing in Tokyo Olympics” via Abbey White of The Hollywood Reporter — Biles revealed in an Instagram story that since withdrawing from the individual all-around and the team final, she had been practicing for all four apparatus medal competitions. But as she worked on getting her mental game on track to compete safely, Biles got the news that a close family member had died. “At the end of the day, people don’t understand what we are going through,” Biles said. “Two days ago, I woke up, and my aunt unexpectedly passed, and it wasn’t any easier being here at the Olympic Games.” Biles admitted that during the past week and a half, she had at one point become “numb,” but the speculation around her performance and her head game was also frustrating.

“Tamyra Mensah-Stock first Black woman to win Olympic wrestling gold” via Rebecca Falconer of Axios — Mensah-Stock told reporters after beating Nigeria’s Blessing Oborududu 4-1 to win the women’s freestyle 68 kg gold medal Tuesday it’s “awesome” that a Black woman has for the first time won the sport’s top prize. “Look at us representing,” said the 28-year-old Texan, who is the second U.S. woman to win Olympic gold in freestyle wrestling. Mensah-Stock also spoke to reporters of her pride in representing Team USA. “I love representing the U.S.,” she said. “I freaking love living there.”

“How did the USWNT fall short of Olympic gold? Rating the many theories” via Caitlin Murray of ESPN — Why has the No. 1-ranked U.S. women’s national team struggled so much at the Tokyo Olympics? Not even the players and staff seem to know. Without any clear-cut explanations for why a team that dominated its way through a World Cup two years ago suddenly looked so disjointed and ineffective at the Tokyo Olympics, plenty of outside theories have floated around. The best supported: Coach Vlatko Andonovski rotated the starting lineups too much. In any tournament where a bunch of games are packed into a short period of time, a coach has one of two ways to approach it: consistency for the sake of chemistry, or rotation to keep the players fresh for each game. Andonovski clearly leaned toward rotation. “It just didn’t click for us,” Megan Rapinoe said.

“Japanese at world’s busiest intersection slowly warming to Olympics” via Corky Siemaszko of NBC News — For 16 years, Kichitaro Kawada has taken Tokyo’s temperature from his perch at the Kishimoto newsstand in Shibuya Crossing, which is billed as the busiest intersection in the world. In recent weeks, he’s noticed the small talk with regular customers shifting from worries that the Tokyo Olympics would worsen the COVID-19 crisis to “the Japanese are winning medals.” Kawada said he’s also seen an uptick in newspaper purchases by customers eager to read about the latest exploits of Team Japan. The sentiment was echoed in interviews with others at Shibuya Crossing. And in other recent man-on-the-street reports of the Japanese showing a grudging and gradual acceptance of these Olympics Games as the home team has racked up an impressive 38 medals as of Wednesday.

“‘We will ROC you’: How Russians crushed the Tokyo Olympics under an alias” via Georgi Kantchev, Andrew Beaton and Joshua Robinson of The Wall Street Journal — Russia’s not really at the Olympics. But that hasn’t stopped the world’s largest country from hauling gold out of Tokyo like a Siberian mine. The Russian Olympic Committee, as the athletes competing here are known, has 53 total medals at the Tokyo Games, putting them behind only China and the U.S. They can’t celebrate under their flag. Nor can they blare the Russian national anthem on the podium. Yet they’re walking away with hardware in some of the Olympics’ biggest and most prestigious events, even after the country was technically banned for a yearslong, state-sponsored doping scheme.

“The IOC is investigating two Chinese medalists who wore Chairman Mao Zedong pins” via Annabelle Timsit of Quartz — Bao Shanju and Zhong Tianshi, two Chinese cyclists, won Olympic gold in the women’s team sprint. After their victory, Shanju and Tianshi stepped onto the podium to receive gold medals inside the Izu Velodrome in Shizuoka, Japan. They wore badges over their tracksuits that featured Chinese revolutionary Zedong, who founded the People’s Republic of China in 1949. It’s not clear why they did it, but Chinese state media cheered the athletes’ decision. The badges were common in China during the Cultural Revolution.

— ALOE —

“LEGO Master makes Spock mural out of LEGO bricks” via Chad Porto of Fansided — Samuel Hatmaker is a LEGO Master, and he’s using his talents as part of a way to celebrate what would’ve been the 100th birthday of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry. Hatmaker is making LEGO murals in conjunction with Roddenberry Entertainment. The latest is a Spock mural made up of mostly blue, black, white, yellow, and gray bricks, and features a colored silhouette of Spock and the Vulcan phrase, “Live Long and Prosper.” It’s beyond ironic that these insanely creative scenes and moments are being depicted in LEGO form when of all the major entertainment brands the brick-building toy company has deals with, Star Trek is actually not one of them.

“Disney reveals trailer for Star Wars hotel that costs $6,000 per family” via James Hibberd of The Hollywood Reporter — The Galactic Starcruiser is a two-night immersive experience at Walt Disney World that’s billed as “part live immersive theater, part themed environment, part culinary extravaganza, part real-life role-playing game.” The lowest announced pricing tier is $4,809 for two guests. That includes a standard cabin, food and drink (except alcohol, which is extra), and an experience that includes activities such as lightsaber training, bridge crew training, and a planet excursion to Batuu (aka the Galaxy’s Edge park). There are no listed prices for the hotel’s upgraded rooms, dubbed the Galaxy Chess Suite and the Grand Captain Suite. There are other add-ons, too, such as Captain’s Table seating rather than eating at communal tables in the “Crown of Corellia Dining Room.”

“SeaWorld announces pirate plans for its first Howl-O-Scream” via Dewayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — Pirates and shipwrecks will be part of SeaWorld Orlando’s inaugural Howl-O-Scream Halloween event, which kicks off Sept. 10. A haunted house called Captain’s Revenge will be part of the lineup. The theme park describes the maze using words like dank underbelly, musty air, ill-fated crew, and “a tempting and terrifying force has possessed those who once labored aboard this vessel.” Also in the works are a scare zone named Sea of Souls (marauding pirates, restlessness, ghostly fate, horrific shipwreck) and a themed bar experience known as Longshoremen Tavern. This will be the first year that SeaWorld Orlando offers an intense, after-hours Halloween event and the park’s first extra-ticket outing.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Best wishes to Sen. Ed Hooper, Rep. Tyler Sirios and Heather Barker.

