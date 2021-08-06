CDR Health to hold vaccination events at LIV, Story Nightclub

CDR Health, one of the leading COVID-19 vaccination providers in Florida, has partnered with renowned nightclub proprietor David Grutman and Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber to provide free vaccinations with the goal of targeting young adults in Miami.

The partnership will see CDR Health’s mobile COVID-19 vaccination unit set up outside of famed Miami nightclubs LIV and Story.

“As COVID-19 has evolved, it has become increasingly important to reach young adults and encourage them to get vaccinated. We are excited to partner with David Grutman and offer COVID-19 vaccines at two popular venues in Miami,” said CDR Health CEO Tina Vidal-Duart.

“CDR Health is proud to offer mobile vaccination capabilities and we are thrilled to be partnering with Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber as they support the vaccination efforts in their community, and with Mr. Grutman as he helps motivate his patrons to get vaccinated.”

The vaccination events kick off this weekend, Aug. 7-8, outside of LIV at Fontainebleau from 12:30 a.m.-5:00 a.m. Next weekend, vaccination events will be hosted on Saturday and Sunday nights at LIV and Story.

The Pfizer vaccine will be offered at all events and CDR Health will follow up with patients to receive their second vaccine dose three weeks later.

Patrons looking to receive a vaccine this weekend should look for the CDR Health mobile vaccination unit outside of LIV at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

CDR Health has helped administer more than 2.5 million vaccines in Florida. Recently, the company partnered with the Florida Department of Health to operate mobile vaccine missions across the state, launching a Vax Map to inform residents of upcoming mobile vaccine locations.

Floridians can visit CDR Health’s website to view upcoming mobile vaccine mission locations statewide. Residents of Tallahassee or the surrounding areas can also visit CDR Health’s testing and vaccination center at 1981 Capital Circle NE.