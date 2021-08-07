August 7, 2021
Duval Property Appraiser Jerry Holland hospitalized with COVID-19
Duval Property Appraiser Jerry Holland testifying.

Jerry Holland, Terry Lewis

Duval County Property Appraiser Jerry Holland and his wife, Beverly, have been hospitalized with COVID-19 for almost a week, according to a Saturday report from the Florida-Times Union.

The pair have been at Mayo Clinic Jacksonville since Monday, although Jerry Holland expects to be released by Sunday, the Florida-Times Union reported. Beverly Holland, however, will likely remain hospitalized for possibly another week.

Neither of the two had been vaccinated against the virus.

“I’m improving but she’s not doing so well,” Holland told the Times-Union. “I may go home today or tomorrow [Saturday or Sunday] but my wife’s probably got four or five more days here.”

Neither him nor his wife have needed a ventilator so far, according to the Times-Union.

Holland’s 39-year-old son, Brian, recently tested positive for the virus and is recuperating in quarantine at home, and his two grandchildren are being tested this weekend, the Times-Union reported.

The clinic the pair are being treated at, Jacksonville’s Mayo Clinic, which had to activate its “surge plan” after reaching maximum capacity because of the increase in COVID-19 cases.

“Like all of our neighboring Northeast Florida hospitals, Mayo Clinic in Florida has seen a dramatic increase in COVID-19 positive patients in recent weeks. For this reason, we have activated our hospital surge plan and are making adjustments to inpatient areas to accommodate caring for an increased number of patients …”

“Mayo Clinic patients who have scheduled appointments should continue to seek care for their appointments/visits, procedures, and surgeries. At this time, we have not canceled patient care unless it was patient-directed. In specific cases, Mayo Clinic may make modifications to schedules given the circumstances in the community, but these are on a case-by-case basis,” the hospital wrote in a statement.

A few days earlier Mayo Jacksonville called fomandatory COVID-19 vaccination for staff, according to the Times-Union.

