Charlie Crist to stump before Duval Democrats Monday

On Monday, Duval County Democrats will be able to hear from a 2022 candidate for Governor.

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, running for a second time as a Democratic candidate for the state’s top job, is slated to address the Duval County Democratic Executive Committee.

The remarks from the current Congressman and former Republican Governor will be part of the regularly scheduled Monday night DEC meeting, which begins at 6 p.m.

Crist has already made a play for Duval County voters, coming to Jacksonville earlier this year for several voter events, including two at iconic restaurants.

The former Governor and current Congressman visited The Pig Bar-B-Q on Lem Turner Road for a breakfast meeting that included Jacksonville City Councilman and current state Senate candidate Reggie Gaffney.

Also on hand were former state Sen. Tony Hill, former state Rep. Terry Fields, and former City Council member Johnny Gaffney, who endorsed Republican Mayor Lenny Curry‘s election in 2015 before getting a job in the administration.

From there, Crist had another event at the Soul Food Bistro.

In the 2014 General Election, Crist lost Duval County to Rick Scott by nearly 13% but defeated Nan Rich by more than a two-to-one margin in the Primary. With the county trending blue since, Democrats Joe Biden, Bill Nelson, Andrew Gillum, and Nikki Fried (also running for Governor) all carried it in recent elections.

Crist is winning the endorsement game, meanwhile.

U.S. Rep. Al Lawson is the biggest name representing the region backing Crist, but not the only one. Former Senate Democratic Leader Audrey Gibson of Jacksonville and Rep. Tracie Davis, who is expected to run against Gaffney for Senate, both back Crist over Fried.

While some younger Democrats could endorse Fried, it seems like they are taking their time doing so, given the optics thus far.

Duval County has a Democratic plurality and has been winnable for Democrats outside of municipal elections. But the synergy between the national ticket and local candidates has proved elusive, and Republicans still dominate Jacksonville politically headed into redistricting.