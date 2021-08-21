Ron DeSantis says wayward school boards want CNN ‘fanfare’

Gov. Ron DeSantis continued to mock pro-mask mandate school boards as preferring the limelight of CNN to the rule of law in comments Saturday.
“I mean, look. There’s no doubt about it. If you follow the law in Florida as a school board, you aren’t getting invited on CNN,” DeSantis said. “We know that, OK. If you break the law, you’re going to get on CNN. You’re going to be able to get some fanfare from certain quarters. So we understand that.”
The CNN/school board blast was not new, but is an interesting gambit from someone who owes his political rise and current position in no small part to Fox News primetime shows and the “fanfare” they provide.
At an appearance days before, he blasted critics, saying “If you make it about me, you get on CNN.” Clearly, he intended to make that line stick with a Saturday morning reprise.
Those quarters include the Joe Biden White House, which has vowed to support school boards who buck Tallahassee and impose mask rules at local discretion.
“You have politicians who are doing this, obviously they’re aligned with certain political interests, they’re violating state law,” DeSantis said, before defending the mask mandate ban in the context of the Parent’s Bill of Rights passed in 2021, legislation which in part allows for opt outs from school district health measures.
“I just think that the parent really needs to be the one that is making the decision. And I think that is the better way to do it, ” DeSantis said. “Fortunately, most places in Florida are following the law. Others aren’t. Some people have their different things.”
“And notice. No one’s saying that parents who want the kids (SIC) should be banned. You can make that decision for yourself. And I think that’s the better way to do it,” DeSantis added. “When you start forcing, though, um, and you’re not following the law, that’s where we end up having I think a lot of the, uh, uh, a lot of the division and stuff.”
“So I would just say trust the parents. Let them make the decision. And ultimately, that will be the right thing going forward.”
The Governor, in Lakeland to open a monoclonal antibody treatment site, was responding to a reporter’s question about school boards flouting bans of school mask requirements from his administration.
He hit a number of points throughout an extended answer, including a number that had been previously roadtested.
DeSantis harangued then-Vice President Biden for not pushing for masks during the H1N1 epidemic, recycling a motif rehearsed previously in Fort Walton Beach.
Lines about masks, “lockdowns,” “15 days to slow the spread,” and a philosophical desire to “lift people up, not knock them down” likewise were familiar to those who track the Governor’s media appearances.
The drama comes as the state has threatened to stop paying school board members in Broward and Alachua.
The Florida Department of Education plans to withhold “compensation of the school board members who voted to impose the unlawful mask mandates until each district demonstrates compliance,” a statement said.
Biden, meanwhile, has said the members could be paid with American Rescue Fund dollars.
Let me be clear: We will do everything we can to support local school districts in safely reopening schools. American Rescue Plan funds can be used to backfill the salaries of the brave Florida school board members, superintendents, and other educators keeping our children safe. https://t.co/sDoZHm3MMH
— President Biden (@POTUS) August 20, 2021
Alex
August 21, 2021 at 12:14 pm
This freakshow is walking the narrow path between outright lying and not pissing off his far right trumpian idiot base by telling the truth.
The result is he’s endangering health and lives, and especially kids health and lives for his flaming far right hate and willful ignorance based political purposes.
Jimmy Carter
August 21, 2021 at 12:21 pm
Speaking of idiots. Any of you knuckleheads still flying those Joe Biden flags. What an embarrassment. Jimmy Carter 2.0. Can’t wait for 2022 and Nancy going up the gavel.
Alex
August 21, 2021 at 12:34 pm
That was completely moronic.
Yawn
Liz
August 21, 2021 at 12:32 pm
Face masks do NOTHING except inhibit breathing! All you brainwashed parents need to get a grip and allow your kids to grow up and be healthy, not be treated like Nazi prisoners in their own homes and schools.
Alex
August 21, 2021 at 12:35 pm
Oh look, a far right trumpian idiot can type.
Liz
August 21, 2021 at 12:40 pm
Bet you are happy you support Herr Biden, who seems to take pleasure in saying Americans are safe in Afghanistan.
Alex
August 21, 2021 at 12:53 pm
I remember who got us into that shitshow in the first place, and cost thousands of innocent lives, killed thousands of our troops, and cost us upwards of $4 Trillion…
For nothing.
Not to mention torturing people, spying on Americans without a warrant, and then presiding over the second worst economic disaster in our history
Jeffrey Abbott
August 21, 2021 at 1:00 pm
Actually when you analyze totalitarian regimes’ “cookbooks”, populism, media discrediting, propaganda (this is just marketing with a political goal using tax dollars) and controlling voting access has been some of the more ardent vehicles used to get there (Germany, Spain, Argentina). Not to say populism is bad, but it’s kind of like of communism – the implementation tend to suck many times.
And Super Pacs could be comparable to what the Nazi’s did with the production tax they implemented when Hitler was just Chancellor and they still had a President to fund their coffers.
But if we are comparing Executive mess-ups, let’s talk about how Trump’s handling of the pandemic from the beginning without a cohesive message, plan, or follow through until the shit hit the fan and he had to do something. Instead he was running around culture waring to reverse anything with a Democrat stamp on it (good and bad). And while not him alone, the PPP prop-up by turn out to be one of the biggest business fleeces in tax history. The one major good thing was operation Warp Speed’s vaccines. That “Operation” might not have been needed had there been a plan for a pandemic (like the one from the previous administration that was tossed).
So let’s compare that to Biden’s poor implementation of trying to fix a 20 year old, “kick the can do the road” war?
That’s a “look over here” redirection.
Dee
August 21, 2021 at 1:07 pm
You do know that Trump is the one who negotiated the settlement with the Taliban that Biden is implementing. Trump did not even include our Afghan allies in those negotiations – just the Trump administration and the Taliban. Trump’s date for a complete pull out was even earlier -May 1.
Lorraine
August 21, 2021 at 12:32 pm
Your comments are right on target
TJC
August 21, 2021 at 12:14 pm
DeSantis is just get his diapers in a twist because he’s made a bad decision and can’t weasel his way out of it without upsetting his Fox friends. Pity.
Lizw
August 21, 2021 at 12:36 pm
DiSantis has been right all along. It was, and IS, Fauci who is lying. He has been lying from day one. Every day he changes his story. For the 500K a year, he will say anything.
Alex
August 21, 2021 at 12:58 pm
Lol
What did Fauci lie about sweetie?
Can you prove it?
No, you can’t because he didn’t.
You should learn to keep your mouth shut instead of proving you’re a moron.
Pat Whaley
August 21, 2021 at 12:23 pm
Palm Beach County also defied him.
And Trump’s son Barron is abt to start Oxford in PB….and they require masks. DeSantis has painted himself into a corner and his ignorance and arrogance will keep him there.
Jimmy Carter
August 21, 2021 at 12:27 pm
Palm Beach and Broward Counties are our little slice of California. Like Austin TX. Knucklheads flee California and the North East and come to Florida and continue to vote the stupidity that caused them to leave in the first place.
Alex
August 21, 2021 at 12:42 pm
Thank god for them then.
Our non thinking, non learning, willfully ignorant majority needs educated and thoughtful folks to balance in sanity.
Pat Whaley
August 21, 2021 at 12:46 pm
Uneducated…. just the way Trump and DeSantis like ’em.
Liz
August 21, 2021 at 12:29 pm
STOP PAYING SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS WITH HUGE SALARIES AND BENEFITS! They should VOLUNTEER their time for their 1-2 meetings a MONTH. They should be there for the STUDENTS and NOT for the hefty pay they get. NJ school boards are not paid. Neither should Florida’s
Lorraine
August 21, 2021 at 12:37 pm
NYS school districts have Board Members that are voted in every year at Budget time / I never heard of a school District Board Member ever getting paid
Most , if not all have other jobs
Pat Whaley
August 21, 2021 at 12:35 pm
Well your do called knuckleheads in Sarasota and Hillsborough Counties also defied Ronnie. The little slice of California just got bigger.
Impeach Biden
August 21, 2021 at 12:42 pm
Alex you aren’t the moderator. You have nothing but personal attacks. Your parties reckoning is coming in 2022. With the Southern Border and now the Kabul debacle and add 40% increase in fuel prices, your arrogance is unwarranted. Looking forward to the rout in 2022. Thank you Joe. I hear you have been nominated as Republican recruiter of the month.
Pat Whaley
August 21, 2021 at 12:53 pm
Keep dreaming.
DeSantis is killing off all his voters with the virus.
Just like Trump, DeSantis will lose to CV19.
Ocean Joe
August 21, 2021 at 1:01 pm
Republican gains in 2022 will result from gerrymandering in general and voter suppression laws in particular. Our last 3 presidents wanted us out of Afghanistan but Biden is getting the job done. Fuel prices will fluctuate (if you are lucky they will be high at election time since you put party over country), The real problem with GOP control of congress will be a blockade of any environmental protections and an abandonment of any effort to deal with climate change.
When you are owned by Big Oil, that’s who you serve. You have already destroyed American faith in our electoral process, in government, in science, in health care, in public education, so all that’s left for you to destroy is the planet.
Alex
August 21, 2021 at 1:05 pm
So you can see the future now too?
Lol
You just keep getting dumber.
Sonja Fitch
August 21, 2021 at 12:51 pm
Duffus Desantis is willingly slaughtering Floridians and our children . Duffus Desantis is a damn drug dealer! Taking the money to hustle a drug ..,,and ignoring the prevention ! Those actions are of a criminally negligent asshole ! Serve and protect Duffus Desantis! Lock him up! Get out Desantis!
