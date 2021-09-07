Personnel note: Alan Cohn joins Omni Public as senior communications adviser

Former Congressional candidate Alan Cohn is joining Omni Public as a political consultant for the firm, the group announced Tuesday.

Cohn is joining the firm as a senior adviser in communications and will work on Omni’s national startup and tech accounts in New York, California, and Florida.

Cohn, a former Peabody Award-winning investigative journalist, most recently ran as a Democrat in Florida’s 15th Congressional District. He won the Democratic nomination over former state Rep. Adam Hattersley but lost in the Primary Election to Republican Scott Franklin.

He won the 2007 George Foster Peabody Award for uncovering defective parts installed in Black Hawk helicopters for the U.S. military. Through his years in journalism, Cohn also exposed corrupt politicians and covered consumer rights and veterans’ issues.

Working briefly in Boston, Cohn’s work appeared on the front page of The Boston Globe with coverage of police brutality. He also earned an Emmy for work uncovering a convicted killer trying to become a Boston police officer. He also won an Emmy for work in Miami, which led to securing a Vietnam veteran’s back benefits.

“Whether it’s been journalism or politics, my work has always been about being an advocate for the community,” Cohn said in a statement. “I am excited about continuing to do that for Omni and its incredible clients.”

Added Omni Public CEO and Managing Director Cesar Hernandez: “We are grateful to have Alan join our team of consultants. We represent some of the brightest minds in the world, and our consultants are some of the brightest people in the world; Alan is a testament to that. “

Omni Public is a progressive global strategy, public affairs firm specializing in helping companies introduce and deploy new technologies and concepts into the marketplace and assist with government, media, and industry relations.