Maggie’s List backs Amanda Makki for CD 13

The Federal PAC for Maggie’s List is backing Republican Amanda Makki in her bid for Florida’s 13th Congressional District.

The committee, which supports fiscally conservative women running for federal and statewide office, announced its endorsement Monday.

The organization called Makki, an attorney and national conservative commentator, the “perfect candidate to flip this open seat back to conservative control.” Makki is the daughter of Iranian immigrants, a fact highlighted in Maggie’s List’s endorsement.

“We are delighted to endorse Amanda Makki in the race for Florida’s 13th Congressional District. Amanda is an outstanding champion for fiscal conservatism, less government, and strong national security,” said Maggie’s List Florida chairman Carole Jean Jordan in a statement. “She is the perfect candidate to flip this open seat back to conservative control as it was for four decades. Pinellas County will be lucky to have their first female member of Congress be a strong conservative voice.”

Makki entered the race in mid-July, kicking off her campaign by diving head first into Trump territory and heightened conservative rhetoric, as opposed to her previous approach as a more moderate conservative. This isn’t her first time in the ring — two years ago, Makki lost the Republican Primary to Anna Paulina Luna, who she’ll face again in 2022.

“Maggie’s List is one of the most powerful voices for strong conservative women in politics. Their endorsement is an enormous vote of confidence in my campaign and I am honored to be chosen as their candidate for Florida’s 13th Congressional District,” Makki said in a statement. “I will continue to fight for the principles and values that keep America great and tirelessly work to stop the spread of socialism, reject open borders, and end critical race theory in our schools.”

Luna and Makki join Audrey Henson in the GOP Primary. Republican William Braddock dropped out of the race on June 18 after recordings surfaced of him threatening Luna.

Three candidates are vying for the Democratic nomination, including state Reps. Ben Diamond and Michele Rayner–Goolsby and former Barack Obama administration national security adviser Eric Lynn.

Candidates hope to replace incumbent U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, who is not seeking reelection, running instead for Governor.

The CD 13 race is expected to be one of the most competitive in the state. It will likely be among the most expensive as donors nationwide contribute — Democrats in hopes of keeping the seat blue, and Republicans with an eye on flipping a key swing district as the party battles to reclaim a majority in the U.S. House.

The district currently has a Democratic advantage. Heading into last year’s presidential election, Republicans, through a massive voter registration effort that will continue into the 2022 midterms, chipped away at the Democratic advantage in the Pinellas County district from 5.2 percentage points to just 4.6.

And with redistricting on the horizon, Republicans leading the process could narrow that even more by shifting district boundaries northward. However, they may be reluctant to get too creative with redistricting after the Florida Supreme Court foiled their last attempts to draw a map favorable to the GOP.