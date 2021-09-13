September 13, 2021
Jason Holloway outraises Kim Berfield in August for HD 67 race

September 13, 2021

Jason holloway
The pair are running to replace Rep. Chris Latvala, who is term-limited.

Republican Jason Holloway outraised former Rep. Kim Berfield in August as the two battle to replace Rep. Chris Latvala in HD 67.

Holloway, a former legislative aide for Sen. Darryl Rouson, raised $8,585 in August between his campaign and affiliated political committee, Keep Florida Red 2022.

Berfield’s campaign collected $4,450 in the same timeframe.

Holloway reported nine contributors to his campaign in August, including six $1,000 donations from organizations including the local Plumbers and Pipefitters Union PAC, the Gibbons Group, Pinch a Penny Inc., the Cepcot Co. and Sun Wholesale Supply Co.

Holloway’s campaign reported $384 in expenditures this past month, including $350 on accounting services and the remainder on processing fees.

DLT Consulting Inc. and civil engineer Nathan Lemacher each contributed $1,000 to Holloway’s PC.

The political committee reported just $2 in expenditures on processing fees for August.

Since entering the race, Holloway has raised $81,096 between his campaign and political committee, including $6,000 in self-funding. He enters September with $70,838 available between the two funding sources.

Berfield raised $4,450 in August from 14 contributors, including three $1,000 donations from The Tag Agency of Pinellas, Dealer Auction XChange and Salt Cracker Fish Camp.

Berfield spent $103 on printing and processing fees.

The former Representative has raised a total of $29,585 since starting her campaign in June and enters September with $29,482 on hand.

A Democrat, Joseph Saportas, entered the race in late July and has not reported any fundraising. Saportas ran an unsuccessful campaign for Pinellas County Tax Collector in 2020, losing to incumbent Charles Thomas after running a largely unproductive campaign against a powerful incumbent.

Latvala is leaving office because of term limits and is running for Pinellas County Commission in either 2022 or 2024. He has not yet made a decision on which seat he will seek, but with 2022 right around the corner, it’s likely voters will know soon. Latvala has already endorsed Berfield as his successor.

HD 67 covers parts of mid- and north Pinellas County, including parts of Clearwater and Largo. The Primary Election is Aug. 23, 2022.

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

One comment

  • Aimee Hall

    September 13, 2021 at 6:11 pm

