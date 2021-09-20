Adam Hattersley backs Lindsay Cross for HD 68

Former Democratic Rep. Adam Hattersley has endorsed Lindsay Cross for Pinellas County’s House District 68.

“Lindsay Cross has spent her career getting results for the people of Pinellas County. That’s why I’m proud to endorse her campaign for State House,” Hattersley said. “We face challenges that will require bold thinking and steadfast dedication to our people — affordable housing, battling COVID, justice, and an economy that works for everyone. I know Lindsay is ready for the fight and we’d be so fortunate to have her as our next State Representative.”

Hattersley won a contentious race in 2018 for District 59 and was the first Democrat to win the seat since it was redrawn. He chronicled his decision to run and his campaign in a recently released book, “Accidental Politician.” In the House, he built a reputation for consensus building and worked to increase education options for veterans.

Cross said, “Adam embodies the leadership, integrity, and dedication to service that all elected officials should aspire to. I’m honored to accept his endorsement. Adam has already offered so much support and encouragement as we build this team and share my message with voters. I look forward to our continued collaboration.”

Cross, a St. Petersburg Democrat, is running for the seat currently held by Rep. Ben Diamond, who is leaving the seat to run for Congress.

She was previously endorsed by St Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman, Pinellas County Commissioner Pat Gerard, Gulfport Mayor Sam Henderson, Gulfport Councilman Michael Fridovich, Largo City Commissioner Eric Gerard, and Belleair Bluffs Commissioner Joseph Barkley III.

Cross challenged Sen. Jeff Brandes in the 2018 race for Senate District 24, losing by about eight points on Election Day. Her odds are better in 2022, assuming HD 68 remains a Democratic-leaning district after reapportionment.

Currently, she is the only candidate seeking the seat. As of Aug. 31, she had raised $71,537 for her campaign and had $58,165 on hand.

HD 68, which covers part of Pinellas County, has a nearly 7,000 voter registration advantage with 46,096 Democrats to 39,207 Republicans. But with redistricting occurring ahead of the 2022 election, that could change if the Republican majority in the Legislature redraw boundaries to boost its advantage.