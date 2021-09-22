Brian Gnage running to retain Pinellas County judicial seat

Brian Gnage has launched his campaign for Pinellas County Judge to retain the seat Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed him to in December 2020.

DeSantis appointed Gnage to fill the vacancy created by Judge Steve Berlin, who moved from the county court to the 6th Judicial Circuit Court. Now, Gnage is seeking reelection to the seat, which is on the Pinellas County ballot in 2022.

Gnage faces Clementine Conde in the race. Conde, who entered the race in August, has already raised $2,650 in her first month of campaigning.

Gnage, of Pinellas Park, graduated from Florida State University and earned his law degree from Stetson University College of Law. In 2011, he started his career as an assistant state attorney in the 6th Judicial Circuit.

In his current role, Gnage handles issues related to sexual violence, domestic violence and stalking. He has handled thousands of criminal felony cases and tried more than 70 jury trials.

“Serving as a judge in the very same county I was born and raised is one of the greatest honors of my life,” Gnage said in a statement. “A person that comes into my courtroom will leave knowing they have been heard and had a full and fair opportunity to present their case. I look forward to continuing to serve my community.”

Gnage has earned several awards, including the RID 2012 Prosecutor of the Year and the Inspectors General Council 2017 Achievement Award for complex financial crimes. In addition, he is a member of the St. Pete and Clearwater Bar Association and the Federalist Society.

He lives in Pinellas County with his wife and three young children.